« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 313136 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,886
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9040 on: Today at 07:53:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:46:49 pm
Did he spend that long with us?

Blimey  Id have guessed it was much less

Crazy isn't it. He signed in the summer of 2019 same summer as Elliott.

Here is a list of when our kids become homegrown.

Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9041 on: Today at 07:53:48 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:27:51 pm
Why on earth would we buy a 29-year old midfielder, when we desperately need younger midfielders? Makes zero sense.

Its the Thuram and Koné links have cooled off - so throw in a random name link.
There is more chance of me signing than JWP.
Logged
YWNA

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,455
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9042 on: Today at 08:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:47:41 pm
We are only allowed 17 none homegrown players though. We currently have 15. Kone and Thuram are both 22 so if we signed both of them then we would only be able to sign and register another player over the age of 21 if he was homegrown.

If we sign another non-homegrown central defender, Matip could leave. Or we could sign Colwill. I am sure that the club have enough competent people who are aware of the situation ...
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9043 on: Today at 08:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:53:48 pm
Its the Thuram and Koné links have cooled off - so throw in a random name link.
There is more chance of me signing than JWP.

They've hardly cooled off, as soon as we signed Mac Allister those 2 where on the list of 4 we were interested in (seemingly down to 3 as we won't be dragged into a bidding war for Lavia)

And other journo's have us looking at Vaiga too perhaps
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,886
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9044 on: Today at 08:07:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:00:20 pm
If we sign another non-homegrown central defender, Matip could leave. Or we could sign Colwill. I am sure that the club have enough competent people who are aware of the situation ...

So you do agree we need more homegrown players then?
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,959
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9045 on: Today at 08:08:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:28:46 pm
I agree that makes it unlikely, very unlikely, but not absolutely impossible if his price were to be cheap.
Agree. I think Klopp has shown he will add an older player at a cheap price if it fills a gap - even if only for a season.
Melo, and the lad who warmed the bench a few years ago and got a few minutes, etc...
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 06:59:17 pm
Except dead balls is Ward Prowse actually good at anything except running around? Always seemed bang average to me, which is why he is at southampton at the age of 28.
I dunno, he seems to me like a sort of Klopp... Not a star by any stretch of the imagination, but strength, power and energy- and a never-say-die attitude.... and we do fancy a Southampton player.
Klopp also likes some of those players- provided they have "something" else(deadballs in this case, and not bad on the ball really) in their locker, as they would prolly remind him of himself.
He can tackle well, he can spread the ball well enough.. he's got some redeeming features.

He can prolly be viewed as a Milner type- although Jimmy was more suave with the ball.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:23:42 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,863
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9046 on: Today at 08:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:19:03 pm
I didn't even come close to saying what you asked if I was saying before you concluded I wasn't saying it because the 'context was different', it was just a weird thing to even mention.
As I suspected, you didn't understand it, but maybe that's because I worded it too obliquely.

For clarity I was not suggesting you were saying anything close to that. I was using it as an example that the things that you feel made the Salah transfer a highpoint are not operational in the case of our current targets  :-*

Context - actually, contexts, as there are multiple contextual levels to this - has to be factored in.

But you know, in some ways we have already replicated our approach in the Salah dealings with Mac Allister. We bought Salah because he was undervalued due to Roma's need for funds. If he had been more expensive we might well not have gone for him. Similarly we have bought Mac Allister thanks to a fortuitous (for us) contract situation that we could leverage. Again, absent that we might have looked elsewhere.

We still leverage opportunity when we can. We're doing things mostly the same way as we have done. The degredation in our transfer mojo that you have postulated previously (not in these recent posts) is not evidenced in the way you have purported.

What is different is that the entire transfer landscape has changed since those halcyon 'Announce Salah' days. That will necessarily mean that some of our targets and the markets we work in will have to be different. You make that very point yourself.

So my point is trust the manager who got it right before to get it right again, while accepting that there will be the odd miss among the multiple hits. It's all we can do.

Quote
As for the revisionism. There's post after post in here on Salah which are way off base.
On this point I have not commented myself but I disagree with you that the comments have been way off base. A lot of people have weighed in on the issue with some interesting and thoughtful posts. And not just the regulars, but posters who don't often respond. The upshot seems to be that the majority do not agree with the claim that Salah, Mane, and Fab were manifestly "elite" (whatever that is pinned down to meaning) before we bought them. And certainly that they weren't seen as such (even if the numbers indicated it). Maybe that's due to less experience in reading the numbers back then, maybe something else. Or maybe there is some revisionism going on the other way, too.


Quote
But my claim isn't revisionism the other way; Van Dijk, Allison, Fabinho and Salah were elite, top level, entering their prime signings when we bought them. They didn't need to 'progress' or be 'developed' they were the finished article. We've consistently bought players like this so claiming we 'don't do it' or we hardly ever do it, is off base.
You say 'we consistently...' and then name four players. I can't remember for sure if Mane was part of your claim earlier, now quietly dropped, or whether that was others saying so. I could go back and check but I'll you the benefit of the doubt.

Four players out of all those we have bought is not many. Even if we take your evaluations as gospel (and there are dissenting opinions on two of them) the pattern seems to be that among mostly "not 'elite'" players we buy the odd 'elite' player.

There's no reason for thinking that is not what we will try to do now and going forward as well.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,863
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9047 on: Today at 08:19:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:15:58 pm
His full name is James Michael Edward Ward-Prowse. The Mail must love him.
Michael Edwards? Get him in! Quick!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,455
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9048 on: Today at 08:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:07:23 pm
So you do agree we need more homegrown players then?

Only if Matip stays as our 5th choice central defender ...
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9049 on: Today at 08:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 12:23:53 pm
Pure speculation but does anyone believe the player Jurgen talked about potentially having to wait for may have been Barella? Would kind of make sense, if we believe we can get him at a decent price.
Wonder if that might be colwill.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,959
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9050 on: Today at 08:25:36 pm »
For those interested:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6W0q5eGyj0A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6W0q5eGyj0A</a>
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9051 on: Today at 08:26:06 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:20:54 pm
Wonder if that might be colwill.

Colwill isn't for sale apparently
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Up
« previous next »
 