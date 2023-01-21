Maybe the qualifier is elite numbers rather than elite. In a less stats-driven world, having that advantage allows you to at least see some good underlying success drivers (in addition to watching them and getting information on their character/personality, etc). With more stats parity, it's harder to get ahead of the curve.



Here's the Salah example. In his last two years at Roma, he put up 14 goals and 6 assists and then 15 goals and 11 assists in Serie A play. Very impressive. But we got him cheap thanks to Roma having to sell (FFP issues) and the lack of advanced data analytics (his number may have been even better than just raw G/A). In fact, you go to fbref today and they've got everything but they don't even have pre-2018 advanced data for him.



You look at Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at Napoli today. A top class season at Napoli. Impressed a lot of people. Price tag 100 million. Yet, his output? 12 goals and 10 assists. Maybe it's two reasons: Napoli don't have to sell, and maybe the stats nerds see a lot of underlying potential.



The problem is, the "Tier 2" clubs who develop and sell players on (especially the Portuguese clubs, Dortmund, Monaco, Brighton, Leipzig, etc) know exactly where their bread is buttered. They know rich European clubs don't want to take on the risk of signing some teenagers from all over the world, so they take on the risk for them. In exchange, you pay them a premium. The chance of you getting a player with great underlying metrics and output and "swindling" the selling club while holding off the competition is basically impossible. The selling clubs know the player's value, and other buyers know it too. Real Madrid have been after every midfield target we've wanted it seems (players that have proven metrics at good leagues). If they were the Real Madrid of old, they would've signed Mbappe, then given us 80 million for Mane (with 1 year left), left Tchouameni and Bellingham for whatever reason, and paid Chelsea a ton of money for Kovacic or something. But they've wised up to an extent. Ugarte was touted widely, and the moneybags clubs came in. Like, come on, a DM isn't a "sexy" signing. Go pay 100 million for some big name. But no, even they are getting these deals.



It's hard to find that value. Take a look at Darwin. He was a teenager at Penarol in Uruguay. Then moved to Spain and was 1 in 2 at Almeria before moving to Benfica. Tough first season. Breakthrough second season and became our most expensive attacker. There was a point where we could've gotten him for cheap. But it would've been risky. But as soon as he proves himself in the Portuguese league (and Europe), he's extremely expensive. Tchouameni (5 million to 80 million in 2 seasons at Ligue 1) and Enzo (15 million to 100 million in 6 months) are other examples of this. As soon as any player shows top class potential (output metrics, underlying numbers, youtube clips haha), their prices skyrocket.



When Jack says we're being a little riskier (it's also what Klopp mentioned we need to do), it's with this in mind.



But that being said, the card up our sleeve is smart recruitment and relationship building. Players have release clauses, and clubs sometimes have to sell. You can still find value if you take advantage of that. For all the Salah talk, Roma had to sell him. Napoli don't have to sell their new Georgian star. So there's something to be said for that. Even if a player puts up monster numbers and output, if he's got a 40 million release clause, he has a 40 million release clause. If Porto and PSV have to sell Diaz and Gakpo due to financial obligations, they can't hold out for 80 million.



So regardless of all this talk, we just have to be smart. We're not going to unearth gems (and we really never did outside of a couple of signings) that everyone else misses on. The players we're interested in people on this forum had cottoned on too (let alone other clubs). People on this forum were banging the drum for Kone even in the summer and Thuram earlier this year. If stats are so widely available that posters on RAWK can go find data to highlight potential signings, how the hell are Madrid, Barca, Bayern, Chelsea, Arsenal, United, City, Spurs, PSG, etc all going to miss it? So we're not magically going to unearth some elite player. But it doesn't mean we can't do the groundwork to make signings easier (understanding clauses, winning players over, building relationships with clubs). Nor does it mean we can't take a bit of a risk.



Tchouameni after 1 season at Monaco got a France call-up (summer 2021). We probably could've gotten him then for a hefty fee if we wanted. Another season of him putting up elite numbers, and not only did he get more expensive, Real and PSG got in on it. If players we're interested in don't have release clauses, and we wait for elite numbers, well, we better pay. Otherwise, we have to be creative.