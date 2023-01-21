« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 220 221 222 223 224 [225]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 310578 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8960 on: Today at 04:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:57:36 pm
for sure part of it, but the streaky scoring and incosnsitancy part of it was another thing, he went a spell the previous season without a goal and most of his goals came in a few games at the end of the season, and I distinctly remember that being a real focus of the signing for a lot.  Mane was a talented and exciting player of course, but he wasnt finished article or considered world class when he arrived here, in fact far from it Id say.  So that I agree with.

Yeah I was one doubting him on this point, the spotty inconsistent scoring at Southampton, which honestly Mane still had even at his best for us (obviously never as bad as in Southampton but he had a fair few dry spells in front of goal for a few weeks/months at a time)

I think one of the big things with Southampton was he would do well on the wing but not great when played centrally, which he was asked to do a fair bit.

In any event he wasn't the finished article and he developed under Klopp/the team. He wasn't at a consistent elite level until he joined us and a season or so in.

He was better than many expected, but not as excellent when we signed him as people are making him out to be now.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8961 on: Today at 04:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:26:57 pm
Leaving aside the issue of whether they are top-tier when we sign them or become top-tier once they're here... yes we do. You don't hit 90+ points without top tier players all over the pitch.

Right, and that's my point - we don't need to shop in the highest brackets to find players who will be top tier for us.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8962 on: Today at 04:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:35:37 pm
Other than Mac Allister, Bellingham and Mount have we actually been linked to any other midfielders with a few seasons of experience under their belts? I know Klopp talked about taking more risks which most people assumed was related to buying players like Gravenberch,  Thuram, Kone, etc before they end up costing a bomb which is now the norm. Enzo and Caicedo are perfect examples of this.

Kone has played as a consistent 1st teamer for Monchengladbach for the past 2 years, and a first teamer for Toulouse for a season before that as well (in the French 2nd division mind you)

Thuram has been a 1st team starter for the past 3 years for Nice as well
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,592
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8963 on: Today at 04:40:06 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:26:57 pm
Leaving aside the issue of whether they are top-tier when we sign them or become top-tier once they're here... yes we do. You don't hit 90+ points without top tier players all over the pitch.

90+ seasons require a relentlessness when it comes to winning games though, what you actually need is a squad of sufficient quality where you can keep going every game when somebody is out injured, off form or whatever, city can do that by hoarding random £50m players that might only play a few games a season, we have to be smarter than them when it comes to our signings and whining about whether they are sufficiently "top-tier" (is this an attempt to create another meaningless term like world class, elite, etc) rather than looking at what they bring to the squad is utterly pointless.

The idea that we are aiming for a top 4 rather than a title challenge due to our likely signings is flawed too, regardless of who we sign, we will be overhauling our midfield and as such, our initial target is likely to be top 4 and a return to the cl, any loftier targets will come later in the season depending on our progress.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,434
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8964 on: Today at 04:48:31 pm »
Theres a way you can look at the quality of our previous signings and how much a system played a part, which is a thought experiment thinking about how they would have done going somewhere else. Say Mane, Salah, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson etc. rocked up at any of the other top 6, whats the chances they are viewed as elite today compared to coming here?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,377
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8965 on: Today at 04:51:39 pm »
All of them would be frauds.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8966 on: Today at 04:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:40:06 pm
90+ seasons require a relentlessness when it comes to winning games though, what you actually need is a squad of sufficient quality where you can keep going every game when somebody is out injured, off form or whatever, city can do that by hoarding random £50m players that might only play a few games a season, we have to be smarter than them when it comes to our signings and whining about whether they are sufficiently "top-tier" (is this an attempt to create another meaningless term like world class, elite, etc) rather than looking at what they bring to the squad is utterly pointless.

The idea that we are aiming for a top 4 rather than a title challenge due to our likely signings is flawed too, regardless of who we sign, we will be overhauling our midfield and as such, our initial target is likely to be top 4 and a return to the cl, any loftier targets will come later in the season depending on our progress.
Their squad is a lot smaller and tighter these days but they rarely get injuries. For example, if Rodri is out then it's a huge dropoff. They don't have many midfielders anyway.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8967 on: Today at 04:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:37:32 pm
Yeah I was one doubting him on this point, the spotty inconsistent scoring at Southampton, which honestly Mane still had even at his best for us (obviously never as bad as in Southampton but he had a fair few dry spells in front of goal for a few weeks/months at a time)

I think one of the big things with Southampton was he would do well on the wing but not great when played centrally, which he was asked to do a fair bit.

In any event he wasn't the finished article and he developed under Klopp/the team. He wasn't at a consistent elite level until he joined us and a season or so in.

He was better than many expected, but not as excellent when we signed him as people are making him out to be now.

Exactly hence anyone claiming that he was already world class when we signed him are talking complete and utter nonsense. And the same for Salah too. They both developed into world class players under Klopp.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,915
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8968 on: Today at 05:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:18:55 pm
Yeh, I had massive doubts as well.

Then again Klopp vetoed a deal to sign Mane when he was at Dortmund and Liverpool turned down the chance to sign him when he went to Southampton. Mane didn't have that great a season at Southampton struggled when played centrally and fell out with Koeman. I think it shows the genius of Klopp that he could see the raw ingredients in Mane and created a system that got the very best out of Mane.
I suspect, like me, they lasted until about 5 seconds of him scoring that wonder goal against Arsenal ;D

And Salah was similar, hed failed at Chelsea, there was loads of doubt, but I think hed settled any doubt before wed finished preseason

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,875
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8969 on: Today at 05:02:48 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:38:14 pm
Right, and that's my point - we don't need to shop in the highest brackets to find players who will be top tier for us.

I am not sure that is true.

There are certain positions in a Klopp side that are pretty easy to play. I would say the wide forward area is one of the easiest. I think probably the hardest positions to play are in the midfield. To play in a Klopp midfield you need real game intelligence as well elite decision-making.That is before you even get to the physical and technical requirements.

That for me is why there have been so few centre-mids Klopp has totally trusted. To play for Klopp as a midfield player you need to be very good on the ball, sense danger and above all know when to press and when to drop. You need to be elite both in possession and out of possession. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8970 on: Today at 05:04:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:42 pm
I suspect, like me, they lasted until about 5 seconds of him scoring that wonder goal against Arsenal ;D

And Salah was similar, hed failed at Chelsea, there was loads of doubt, but I think hed settled any doubt before wed finished preseason



Klopp has admitted that he wasnt convinced by Salah and it took a while for his team to persuade him that he could make the grade.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,978
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8971 on: Today at 05:04:33 pm »
Salah was famously undervalued when we bought him.

https://football-observatory.com/IMG/sites/mr/mr27/en/

Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,915
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8972 on: Today at 05:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:02:48 pm
I am not sure that is true.

There are certain positions in a Klopp side that are pretty easy to play. I would say the wide forward area is one of the easiest. I think probably the hardest positions to play are in the midfield. To play in a Klopp midfield you need real game intelligence as well elite decision-making.That is before you even get to the physical and technical requirements.

That for me is why there have been so few centre-mids Klopp has totally trusted. To play for Klopp as a midfield player you need to be very good on the ball, sense danger and above all know when to press and when to drop. You need to be elite both in possession and out of possession. 
Listening to Lallana talk about MacAlister, he talked about just his clever he was on and off the ball I understood why we signed him after hearing that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,632
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8973 on: Today at 05:07:03 pm »
My big worry is that we may only get 1 more midfielder because "we have a lot of midfielders".

Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,875
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8974 on: Today at 05:10:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:42 pm
I suspect, like me, they lasted until about 5 seconds of him scoring that wonder goal against Arsenal ;D

And Salah was similar, hed failed at Chelsea, there was loads of doubt, but I think hed settled any doubt before wed finished preseason



I think the main reason why they were so successful initially is that we were a team with so little pace in attack. They just added a completely new dimension to our attack. When Funes Mori crocked Origi we lost our one attacker with real pace. We ended up with an attack consisting of the likes of Bobby, Benteke, Lallana and Coutinho.

Mane and then Salah just transformed our attacking game, especially on the counter-attack. As you say that Arsenal game was a real eye-opener. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8975 on: Today at 05:13:37 pm »

The target should be having a squad that can destroy the 15 teams below us. We do this we challenge for the title.
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,168
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8976 on: Today at 05:14:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:07:03 pm
My big worry is that we may only get 1 more midfielder because "we have a lot of midfielders".


If we get just 1 more midfielder then it'll be top 4 were after  and were not thinking of a premiership challenge, a big mistake.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,746
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8977 on: Today at 05:14:17 pm »
Maybe the qualifier is elite numbers rather than elite.  In a less stats-driven world, having that advantage allows you to at least see some good underlying success drivers (in addition to watching them and getting information on their character/personality, etc).  With more stats parity, it's harder to get ahead of the curve.

Here's the Salah example.  In his last two years at Roma, he put up 14 goals and 6 assists and then 15 goals and 11 assists in Serie A play.  Very impressive.  But we got him cheap thanks to Roma having to sell (FFP issues) and the lack of advanced data analytics (his number may have been even better than just raw G/A).  In fact, you go to fbref today and they've got everything but they don't even have pre-2018 advanced data for him.

You look at Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at Napoli today.  A top class season at Napoli.  Impressed a lot of people.  Price tag 100 million.  Yet, his output?  12 goals and 10 assists.  Maybe it's two reasons:  Napoli don't have to sell, and maybe the stats nerds see a lot of underlying potential.

The problem is, the "Tier 2" clubs who develop and sell players on (especially the Portuguese clubs, Dortmund, Monaco, Brighton, Leipzig, etc) know exactly where their bread is buttered.  They know rich European clubs don't want to take on the risk of signing some teenagers from all over the world, so they take on the risk for them.  In exchange, you pay them a premium.  The chance of you getting a player with great underlying metrics and output and "swindling" the selling club while holding off the competition is basically impossible.  The selling clubs know the player's value, and other buyers know it too.  Real Madrid have been after every midfield target we've wanted it seems (players that have proven metrics at good leagues).  If they were the Real Madrid of old, they would've signed Mbappe, then given us 80 million for Mane (with 1 year left), left Tchouameni and Bellingham for whatever reason, and paid Chelsea a ton of money for Kovacic or something.  But they've wised up to an extent.  Ugarte was touted widely, and the moneybags clubs came in.  Like, come on, a DM isn't a "sexy" signing.  Go pay 100 million for some big name.  But no, even they are getting these deals.

It's hard to find that value.  Take a look at Darwin.  He was a teenager at Penarol in Uruguay.  Then moved to Spain and was 1 in 2 at Almeria before moving to Benfica.  Tough first season.  Breakthrough second season and became our most expensive attacker.  There was a point where we could've gotten him for cheap.  But it would've been risky.  But as soon as he proves himself in the Portuguese league (and Europe), he's extremely expensive.  Tchouameni (5 million to 80 million in 2 seasons at Ligue 1) and Enzo (15 million to 100 million in 6 months) are other examples of this.  As soon as any player shows top class potential (output metrics, underlying numbers, youtube clips haha), their prices skyrocket.

When Jack says we're being a little riskier (it's also what Klopp mentioned we need to do), it's with this in mind.

But that being said, the card up our sleeve is smart recruitment and relationship building.  Players have release clauses, and clubs sometimes have to sell.  You can still find value if you take advantage of that.  For all the Salah talk, Roma had to sell him.  Napoli don't have to sell their new Georgian star.  So there's something to be said for that.  Even if a player puts up monster numbers and output, if he's got a 40 million release clause, he has a 40 million release clause.  If Porto and PSV have to sell Diaz and Gakpo due to financial obligations, they can't hold out for 80 million.

So regardless of all this talk, we just have to be smart.  We're not going to unearth gems (and we really never did outside of a couple of signings) that everyone else misses on.  The players we're interested in people on this forum had cottoned on too (let alone other clubs).  People on this forum were banging the drum for Kone even in the summer and Thuram earlier this year.  If stats are so widely available that posters on RAWK can go find data to highlight potential signings, how the hell are Madrid, Barca, Bayern, Chelsea, Arsenal, United, City, Spurs, PSG, etc all going to miss it?  So we're not magically going to unearth some elite player.  But it doesn't mean we can't do the groundwork to make signings easier (understanding clauses, winning players over, building relationships with clubs).  Nor does it mean we can't take a bit of a risk.

Tchouameni after 1 season at Monaco got a France call-up (summer 2021).  We probably could've gotten him then for a hefty fee if we wanted.  Another season of him putting up elite numbers, and not only did he get more expensive, Real and PSG got in on it.  If players we're interested in don't have release clauses, and we wait for elite numbers, well, we better pay.  Otherwise, we have to be creative.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,292
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8978 on: Today at 05:14:59 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 05:04:33 pm
Salah was famously undervalued when we bought him.

https://football-observatory.com/IMG/sites/mr/mr27/en/

A bit off topic  and I don't know what authority these have (and not directed at you) but having read some of their stuff in the past, they do talk a lot of nonsense.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,980
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8979 on: Today at 05:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:14:59 pm
A bit off topic  and I don't know what authority these have (and not directed at you) but having read some of their stuff in the past, they do talk a lot of nonsense.

Yeah some of their valuations are laughable. The transfer equivalent of those salary websites which list the wage of every player in a squad - they're never anywhere close.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,447
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8980 on: Today at 05:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:06:37 pm
Hopefully, you manage to predict something correctly this time, but Klopp might also just see one part of his job is to put in place a quality squad for his successor too, in order to ease any transitional period.

Jurgen has just started a massive rebuild with us. Looking at the type of players we are signing/targeting, it will be 2-3 years before the new team reaches it full strength. He won't leave when he will be in position to win more PL and CL titles ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,447
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8981 on: Today at 05:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 03:12:39 pm
Has there been any talk of Fabinho leaving that Ive missed? We cant be seriously considering him as an option for next season? We have to bite the bullet and take a loss on him, loan him out whatever, well only be in a worse position with him this time next year. Hes absolutely done.

I an sure that Jurgen will keep him, just to piss off some people on Twitter and the internet forums ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 220 221 222 223 224 [225]   Go Up
« previous next »
 