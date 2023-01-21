MacAllister definitely fits into that bucket that you are describing.



When we bought Salah, for example, there's no way we were taking a punt. Equally I'm not sure we were buying a sure fire bet given he'd not worked out in England previously and his good form was in a Top 5, but weaker league. I think Firmino is similar in that regards.



MacAllister may be more like Wijnaldum or Mane signings were we'd seen them in this league. They were both good but had some Q marks about them.



I think it's fair to challenge whether Kone, Gravenbach, Viega and Thuram are at that level. The issue is that if we wait a season for that further proof they won't be 35-50M players they'll be +50M. I'm not sure we are willing to do that. Equally I think the season in the Europa League provides a slightly different opportunity to buy projects with more risk.



I wouldn't be surprised if in the league (pre-Jan) we see a lot of midfields that start with a combination of Fabinho, MacAllister, Henderson, Thaigo and Jones starting. Rotate them 5 with a mix of Bajcetic, Elliott and 2 other mids either used occasionally or off the bench. The 1 game a week policy for those 5 starters should help. In this scenario I think the starting midfield will be Fabinho, MacAllister and Jones.



In Europa League and League Cup (pre-Jan) I think we might see a lot of Bajcetic, 2 new mids and Elliott used in midfield. Blend these players into the team against poorer opposition where there is some leeway in terms of performance and adaption.. Depending on how they adapt (in new signings case) or develop (bajcetic, Elliott) we can speed up or slow down their introduction to more regular game time in PL.



With a CL campaign the above isn't possible. Harder to manage minutes of certain players and harder to integrate new players and still get the result required. 5 subs plus EL changes that slightly and that may be dictating our transfer plans. Let the players we want to 'gamble' on develop under our watch and let their value increase at our club.



The above shouldn't be seen as any sort of measure to not challenge this year. We should go into every competition with a chance of winning it. Even with MacAllister, 2 CM prospects and a CB prospect we'd go into 1 comp as favourites and another 3 as 2nd favourites. Realistically our chances of winning the league are quite small but that's the case for 19 teams and I'm not sure who any of those teams buy this summer changes that (be realistic rather than pessimistic here)



Good post and I think youre probably right on the plan for next season (though not sure I agree wed be 2nd favourites for the league).I think for me as always, context is key. I dont see an inherent issue in going for players who are a bit further back in their development/further along the risk curve/punts or however you want to phrase it. People have been saying for years we should be doing more of it (getting players before they become big, see Enzo and Caicedo as recent examples) and it probably gels with Klopps comments around taking more risks. If wed taken those risks last summer instead of sticking and waiting for perfection wed probably be playing Champions League football next season.My slight (and I imagine some others) worry is that were not taking those risks from a position of strength anymore like we might have been in the past. If we take a punt on an unproven attacker this window, cool, they dont work out, well we still have a base level of 4/5 top class attackers to pick up the slack, and we try again later. Midfield we dont really have that luxury anymore - arguably we have 1 top class, prime age midfielder (and thats the one we just bought) so if we go and make a further 2-3 risky signings in that area and they dont work out or develop slowly (like young players often do) then we wont be challenging for shit. You could argue thats fine, were building for the future, but this is against a backdrop of only a few more years of Klopp and some of our truly world class players reaching the twilight years of their top level careers. Its no real use building a side who will peak in 3-4 years time when Klopp, VVD, and Salah wont be here anymore unless you think we can go out and replace them and replicate the impact.I think what some of the recent discussion misses is that weve never had to replace an entire area of a team before. Regardless of where you stand on the levels of Salah, etc when we bought them, many of the players under discussion either came into a non-CL side whose goal was CL football, or came into an otherwise functioning/settled side (e.g. Salah, Fabinho), or were genuinely themselves obviously game changing signings (Alisson, VVD). Problem is weve had success in recent years and no one really wants to view this summer like the 2016 summer where the goal was just to get back in the Champions League, but thats probably where were at. Not necessarily because of the players were targeting, but because weve let the side fester to the point of NEEDING the players we buy to come in and immediately hit the ground running / develop rapidly if not instantly from their current levels if were to achieve anything next year.Its the reason waiting till the wheels fall off before addressing an issue isnt a good idea - I mean apart from the fact that it ruined our season, it means we find ourselves in a position of relying a lot on potential rather than proven and in the short-term that is unlikely to put us in contention for the big prizes, whereas adding a Kone or Thuram to a midfield that actually still works is less of a risk, and allows time for those players to kick on (or to try again if they dont). We dont have as much margin for error anymore.Which is all to say, well be back in the mix for top four next year and we really should be going decently far in the cups, but if the expectation is a league challenge, were making it hard for ourselves.