« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 309348 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,374
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8920 on: Today at 03:04:28 pm »
That will do me. Bring me another mad Uruguayan.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,374
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8921 on: Today at 03:05:36 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 03:03:30 pm
Heres that Robbie Fowler article I mentioned earlier, now online.

Is Robbie still employed by the club in any capacity?

Lots of waffle but his opinion that PSG are nailed-on to try for Mo seems remarkably strong in the circumstances when he could easily left it a lot more vague.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/mo-salah-liverpool-transfer-news-30206969

He's not employed by the club in any capacity.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8922 on: Today at 03:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:22:08 pm
MacAllister definitely fits into that bucket that you are describing.

When we bought Salah, for example, there's no way we were taking a punt. Equally I'm not sure we were buying a sure fire bet given he'd not worked out in England previously and his good form was in a Top 5, but weaker league.  I think Firmino is similar in that regards.

MacAllister may be more like Wijnaldum or Mane signings were we'd seen them in this league. They were both good but had some Q marks about them.

I think it's fair to challenge whether Kone, Gravenbach, Viega and Thuram are at that level. The issue is that if we wait a season for that further proof they won't be 35-50M players they'll be +50M. I'm not sure we are willing to do that. Equally I think the season in the Europa League provides a slightly different opportunity to buy projects with more risk.

I wouldn't be surprised if in the league (pre-Jan)  we see a lot of midfields that start with a combination of Fabinho, MacAllister, Henderson, Thaigo and Jones starting. Rotate them 5 with a mix of Bajcetic, Elliott and 2 other mids either used occasionally or off the bench. The 1 game a week policy for those 5 starters should help. In this scenario I think the starting midfield will be Fabinho, MacAllister and Jones.

In Europa League and League Cup (pre-Jan) I think we might see a lot of Bajcetic, 2 new mids and Elliott used in midfield. Blend these players into the team against poorer opposition where there is some leeway in terms of performance and adaption.. Depending on how they adapt (in new signings case) or develop (bajcetic, Elliott) we can speed up or slow down their introduction to more regular game time in PL.

With a CL campaign the above isn't possible. Harder to manage minutes of certain players and harder to integrate new players and still get the result required. 5 subs plus EL changes that slightly and that may be dictating our transfer plans. Let the players we want to 'gamble' on develop under our watch and let their value increase at our club.

The above shouldn't be seen as any sort of measure to not challenge this year. We should go into every competition with a chance of winning it. Even with MacAllister, 2 CM prospects and a CB prospect we'd go into 1 comp as favourites and another 3 as 2nd favourites. Realistically our chances of winning the league are quite small but that's the case for 19 teams and I'm not sure who any of those teams buy this summer changes that (be realistic rather than pessimistic here)

Good post and I think youre probably right on the plan for next season (though not sure I agree wed be 2nd favourites for the league).

I think for me as always, context is key. I dont see an inherent issue in going for players who are a bit further back in their development/further along the risk curve/punts or however you want to phrase it. People have been saying for years we should be doing more of it (getting players before they become big, see Enzo and Caicedo as recent examples) and it probably gels with Klopps comments around taking more risks. If wed taken those risks last summer instead of sticking and waiting for perfection wed probably be playing Champions League football next season.

My slight (and I imagine some others) worry is that were not taking those risks from a position of strength anymore like we might have been in the past. If we take a punt on an unproven attacker this window, cool, they dont work out, well we still have a base level of 4/5 top class attackers to pick up the slack, and we try again later. Midfield we dont really have that luxury anymore - arguably we have 1 top class, prime age midfielder (and thats the one we just bought) so if we go and make a further 2-3 risky signings in that area and they dont work out or develop slowly (like young players often do) then we wont be challenging for shit. You could argue thats fine, were building for the future, but this is against a backdrop of only a few more years of Klopp and some of our truly world class players reaching the twilight years of their top level careers. Its no real use building a side who will peak in 3-4 years time when Klopp, VVD, and Salah wont be here anymore unless you think we can go out and replace them and replicate the impact.

I think what some of the recent discussion misses is that weve never had to replace an entire area of a team before. Regardless of where you stand on the levels of Salah, etc when we bought them, many of the players under discussion either came into a non-CL side whose goal was CL football, or came into an otherwise functioning/settled side (e.g. Salah, Fabinho), or were genuinely themselves obviously game changing signings (Alisson, VVD). Problem is weve had success in recent years and no one really wants to view this summer like the 2016 summer where the goal was just to get back in the Champions League, but thats probably where were at. Not necessarily because of the players were targeting, but because weve let the side fester to the point of NEEDING the players we buy to come in and immediately hit the ground running / develop rapidly if not instantly from their current levels if were to achieve anything next year.

Its the reason waiting till the wheels fall off before addressing an issue isnt a good idea - I mean apart from the fact that it ruined our season, it means we find ourselves in a position of relying a lot on potential rather than proven and in the short-term that is unlikely to put us in contention for the big prizes, whereas adding a Kone or Thuram to a midfield that actually still works is less of a risk, and allows time for those players to kick on (or to try again if they dont). We dont have as much margin for error anymore.

Which is all to say, well be back in the mix for top four next year and we really should be going decently far in the cups, but if the expectation is a league challenge, were making it hard for ourselves.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,591
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8923 on: Today at 03:06:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:53:29 am
I said it last time when we were discussing if Jurgen would extend his stay at LFC, and I will say it again: He is going nowhere. We will have the crazy bastard in charge for many years to come. Our recruitment over the past 2 years (Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Mac Allister) is a clear indication of that ...

Hopefully, you manage to predict something correctly this time, but Klopp might also just see one part of his job is to put in place a quality squad for his successor too, in order to ease any transitional period.
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8924 on: Today at 03:09:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:07:16 pm
I'm saying it generally because we went in last season being content with 4th (based on our signings). Mac Allister is a good start.

What a stupid thing to say.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8925 on: Today at 03:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 03:09:49 pm
What a stupid thing to say.
This is a forum. There'll be views you don't agree with.

Very stupid response from you.
Logged

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,671
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8926 on: Today at 03:12:39 pm »
Has there been any talk of Fabinho leaving that Ive missed? We cant be seriously considering him as an option for next season? We have to bite the bullet and take a loss on him, loan him out whatever, well only be in a worse position with him this time next year. Hes absolutely done.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8927 on: Today at 03:15:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:11:49 pm
This is a forum. There'll be views you don't agree with.

Very stupid response from you.

So you think the club aimed at getting 4th after nearly winning a quadruple?
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,039
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8928 on: Today at 03:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 03:12:39 pm
Has there been any talk of Fabinho leaving that Ive missed? We cant be seriously considering him as an option for next season? We have to bite the bullet and take a loss on him, loan him out whatever, well only be in a worse position with him this time next year. Hes absolutely done.

How many good players are there for that number 6 position? It could be that we just dont like anyone and rather than trying to sell someone who isnt likely to be replaced we are just keeping him sweet.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8929 on: Today at 03:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 03:15:35 pm
So you think the club aimed at getting 4th after nearly winning a quadruple?
You're not worth having a discussion with mate. Go to your echo chamber🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,039
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8930 on: Today at 03:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 03:15:35 pm
So you think the club aimed at getting 4th after nearly winning a quadruple?

They definitely didnt but to be fair Klopp said recently that they knew internally that this was going to be a bit of a transitional year. He also said he thought their could be a drop off albeit not to the level he saw.

Could be bull shit of course. But thats what he said.
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8931 on: Today at 03:20:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:17:13 pm
You're not worth having a discussion with mate. Go to your echo chamber🤣🤣🤣

Eh?  Am I not worth discussing with, or is the point I made not worth discussing?  Don't like being wrong do you, that's fine but just admit what you said was stupid or explain why it wasn't.

Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,671
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8932 on: Today at 03:22:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:15:46 pm

How many good players are there for that number 6 position? It could be that we just dont like anyone and rather than trying to sell someone who isnt likely to be replaced we are just keeping him sweet.

I dont see how we can justify his wages if hes not going to be a regular starter? Because if were serious about competing next season, Fabinho cannot be starting regularly in the league. We should be doing everything to get his wages off the books.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8933 on: Today at 03:25:42 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:53:28 pm
Heres what Im bothered about.

Theres a lot of revisionism happening on this thread as we speak about the quality of player. Were being told Salah had scored 10-12 goals for Roma in the 2 seasons before we signed him and that Salah was a player we turned into a world class player. Some of it just factually wrong - check Salahs stats for what he did in Italy. Some of it forgets that he was a monster for us from the off. I didn't know we could turn a promising punt into a world class performer in the space of one pre season. Very impressive. That revisionism then leads a bunch of posters to claim that in the likes of Kone/ Thuram were just doing what weve always done, which just isnt true. Weve signed extremely good players hitting their peak time after time under Klopp. Its much less clear that Kone, Thuram or Gravenberch are that. In fact theyre not - theyre too young. Just on the objective age of players there is a difference between what we may be doing now and what weve done in the past.

I think its reasonable to point out people might be wrong about player quality. But its also reasonable to point out that players who used to be under the radar to our rivals and who we could get for affordable sums are now much more expensive and we no longer seem to be in the running. The worry is that now others have caught up in terms of analytics were no longer willing to pay whats needed for the profile of player we used to bring in.

Hand on heart I never thought Salah was already world class when we signed him and I will add Mane to that matter. Both were very good players at the time but I can't remember anyone suggesting both players were already world class when we signed them. For me both players went onto become world class under the guidance of Klopp and not before imo.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,979
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8934 on: Today at 03:28:38 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:25:42 pm
Hand on heart I never thought Salah was already world class when we signed him and I will add Mane to that matter. Both were very good players at the time but I can't remember anyone suggesting both players were already world class when we signed them. For me both players went onto become world class under the guidance of Klopp and not before imo.

The vast majority didn't, in fact I don't remember reading it about either of them from anyone. In fact a lot of people weren't rating Mane at all.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,591
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8935 on: Today at 03:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:13:25 am
Everyone has had concerns about a potential signing at some point in the past, attacking posters for having concerns about a player just because you happen to not share those concerns is hypocritical and adds nothing.

Having doubts is fair enough, but isn't Jack getting "attacked" due to his post that completely dismisses all our targets this summer as semi-punts while labelling everyone we went after in the past as elite, when as has been shown, he didn't even think they were elite at the time himself?

While we can argue over the semantics of which players were or weren't elite at the time before joining us, the thing that the club looks for is elite potential, aiming to bring in players with the right attitude and the ability to become elite (or better) under Klopp's coaching and system. Klopp himself has mentioned a need to take more risks and while some have equated that to trying to get south americans before the Portuguese clubs snap them up, it could just as easily mean that we are looking at players like those we have been linked with that are a little less of the finished article, so will be contributing right away, but may not be starring for another season as those smart £35-40m purchases of a few seasons ago are now £60-70m signings.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8936 on: Today at 03:30:51 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:25:42 pm
Hand on heart I never thought Salah was already world class when we signed him and I will add Mane to that matter. Both were very good players at the time but I can't remember anyone suggesting both players were already world class when we signed them. For me both players went onto become world class under the guidance of Klopp and not before imo.
Thiago and Alisson are the only proven world class players that we've since Jurgen came. Historically, we tend to make players world class instead of signing ready-made superstars.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,591
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8937 on: Today at 03:33:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:54:52 am
I dont agree with that. One of the biggest misconceptions is that our system competed with City. The system was a big thing but in Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho, Salah and Mane, we had genuinely some of the best in their respective positions in world football.

We are going to need some players like Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz, Konate, Jota and one or two of these midfielders to make a jump up a level or two next season or the season after if we want to compete with City. Their current levels and output wont cut it.

As has been mentioned though, outside of Alisson and VVD, those players became some of the best in their positions under that system, we didn't bring them in at that level by any stretch of the imagination.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8938 on: Today at 03:34:05 pm »
Can we move past the chatter about who we signed 5 years ago?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8939 on: Today at 03:36:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:28:38 pm
The vast majority didn't, in fact I don't remember reading it about either of them from anyone. In fact a lot of people weren't rating Mane at all.

Exactly Craig.

Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,872
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8940 on: Today at 03:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 03:15:35 pm
So you think the club aimed at getting 4th after nearly winning a quadruple?

I would say that the Arthur signing signaled that we had given up on competing for the title by the time last summer's window shut. For me were prepared to settle for top 4 and wait for Bellingham.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,457
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8941 on: Today at 03:36:57 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:25:42 pm
Hand on heart I never thought Salah was already world class when we signed him and I will add Mane to that matter. Both were very good players at the time but I can't remember anyone suggesting both players were already world class when we signed them. For me both players went onto become world class under the guidance of Klopp and not before imo.

Same for me, no way I thought Firmino, Salah and Mane would turn into the best attack in world football with Salah and Mane pushing for Ballon Dors etc. Salah at one point was the best player in the world.

Thats the model we need to get to, buying players on the cusp of that break out into world class and let Klopp do the rest.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,418
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8942 on: Today at 03:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:36:57 pm
Same for me, no way I thought Firmino, Salah and Mane would turn into the best attack in world football with Salah and Mane pushing for Ballon Dors etc. Salah at one point was the best player in the world.

Thats the model we need to get to, buying players on the cusp of that break out into world class and let Klopp do the rest.

Yeah but the thing with that model though is that we have to lower our expectations a bit. When we signed those three between 2015-2017 we'd have been very happy with 4th place so we didn't really have to aim for a 90+ points season. The seasons since then (till last summer) we'd finished 4th, 2nd, 1st, 3rd, 2nd, and got to 3 CL finals. So expectations had changed and we had to aim for players who were more of a sure thing and could contribute immediately.

Different matter that we didn't do that of course
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,672
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8943 on: Today at 03:48:31 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:28:38 pm
The vast majority didn't, in fact I don't remember reading it about either of them from anyone. In fact a lot of people weren't rating Mane at all.

that Mane transfer thread (lucky for some people - forever hidden in the transfer forum) was so funny looking back on it. A few who are very loud in their expert' opinions on players, very critical of signing this hugely inconsistant player who scored his goals the pervious season in a purple patch. One in particular, always makes me laugh when I see his comments about players these days, hard to take seriously  ;D

Anyway, weve not had a discussion about who where already elite before we signed them for a couple of days, so about time we had another one I spose  :P
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8944 on: Today at 03:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:48:31 pm
that Mane transfer thread (lucky for some people - forever hidden in the transfer forum) was so funny looking back on it. A few who are very loud in their expert' opinions on players, very critical of signing this hugely inconsistant player who scored his goals the pervious season in a purple patch. One in particular, always makes me laugh when I see his comments about players these days, hard to take seriously  ;D

Anyway, weve not had a discussion about who where already elite before we signed them for a couple of days, so about time we had another one I spose  :P

If I remember correctly, a lot of the rhetoric around Mane was based solely on him being another signing from Southampton and that we should just sign who they were going to get to replace him. Ironic given that Mane was pretty much the last decent player they sold.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Up
« previous next »
 