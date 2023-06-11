Heres what Im bothered about.



Theres a lot of revisionism happening on this thread as we speak about the quality of player. Were being told Salah had scored 10-12 goals for Roma in the 2 seasons before we signed him and that Salah was a player we turned into a world class player. Some of it just factually wrong - check Salahs stats for what he did in Italy. Some of it forgets that he was a monster for us from the off. I didn't know we could turn a promising punt into a world class performer in the space of one pre season. Very impressive. That revisionism then leads a bunch of posters to claim that in the likes of Kone/ Thuram were just doing what weve always done, which just isnt true. Weve signed extremely good players hitting their peak time after time under Klopp. Its much less clear that Kone, Thuram or Gravenberch are that. In fact theyre not - theyre too young. Just on the objective age of players there is a difference between what we may be doing now and what weve done in the past.



I think its reasonable to point out people might be wrong about player quality. But its also reasonable to point out that players who used to be under the radar to our rivals and who we could get for affordable sums are now much more expensive and we no longer seem to be in the running. The worry is that now others have caught up in terms of analytics were no longer willing to pay whats needed for the profile of player we used to bring in.



MacAllister definitely fits into that bucket that you are describing.When we bought Salah, for example, there's no way we were taking a punt. Equally I'm not sure we were buying a sure fire bet given he'd not worked out in England previously and his good form was in a Top 5, but weaker league. I think Firmino is similar in that regards.MacAllister may be more like Wijnaldum or Mane signings were we'd seen them in this league. They were both good but had some Q marks about them.I think it's fair to challenge whether Kone, Gravenbach, Viega and Thuram are at that level. The issue is that if we wait a season for that further proof they won't be 35-50M players they'll be +50M. I'm not sure we are willing to do that. Equally I think the season in the Europa League provides a slightly different opportunity to buy projects with more risk.I wouldn't be surprised if in the league (pre-Jan) we see a lot of midfields that start with a combination of Fabinho, MacAllister, Henderson, Thaigo and Jones starting. Rotate them 5 with a mix of Bajcetic, Elliott and 2 other mids either used occasionally or off the bench. The 1 game a week policy for those 5 starters should help. In this scenario I think the starting midfield will be Fabinho, MacAllister and Jones.In Europa League and League Cup (pre-Jan) I think we might see a lot of Bajcetic, 2 new mids and Elliott used in midfield. Blend these players into the team against poorer opposition here there is some leeway. Depending on how they adapt (in new signings case) or develop (bajcetic, Elliott) we can speed up or slow down their introduction to more regular game time in PL.With a CL campaign the above isn't possible. Harder to manage minutes of certain players and harder to integrate new players and still get the result required. 5 subs plus EL changes that slightly and that may be dictating our transfer plans. Let the players we want to gamble on develop under our watch and let their value increase at our club.The above shouldn't be seen as any sort of measure to not challenge this year. We should go into every competition with a chance of winning it. Even with MacAllister, 2 CM prospects and a CB prospect we'd go into 1 comp as favourites and another 3 as 2nd favourites. Realistically our chances of winning the league are quite small but that's the case for 19 teams and I'm not sure who any of those teams buy this summer changes that (be relasitic rather than pessimistic here)>