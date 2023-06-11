« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 308289 times)

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8880 on: Today at 12:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 12:23:53 pm
Pure speculation but does anyone believe the player Jurgen talked about potentially having to wait for may have been Barella? Would kind of make sense, if we believe we can get him at a decent price.

No.

I don't think he was referencing one specific player when he said that, more making the point that in an ideal world we'd get our business done early but accepted that that might not be possible.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8881 on: Today at 12:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:25:49 pm
Bradley had a fantastic season with Bolton so I could see him staying next season and getting a chance in the Europa League.

Would be good for Ramsay to get a season of regular football under his belt in the Championship. The back issue that kept him out for the first half of the season was actually a small stress fracture that we identified in his medical. He said he wasn't even feeling any pain but we decided to manage it and give it time to properly heal. Shame he picked up that knee injury as he was training regularly at the point.

Saw him twice randomly last season. Love the look of him, feel like he's most likely in the non attacking position prospects at the mo. Hope he gets a few starts in europe/carabao
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,911
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8882 on: Today at 12:33:58 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8883 on: Today at 12:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 12:16:27 pm
Interesting. Wonder if we're planning on keeping Bradley around this season then?

Ramsay probably needs game time after missing most of last season. I reckon that would be the reason behind any loan deal.

Bradley is an interesting one. Played League One and was Boltons Player of the Season. I watch Lrague One a bit and think last season with Plymouth, Sheff Wed, Ipswich, Derby, Barnsley, Bolton, Peterborough the standard was quite high at the top end of the League. I think most of those teams could have comfortably held their own in the Championship. I wouldnt be surprised to see Ipswich or Sheff Wed make play offs in Championship next season.

Bradley was more than a solid performer at that level, only edged out in the League One team of the season by another exciting prospect (Bali Mumba an U19 international who was on loan at Plymouth from Norwich). Bradleys output was also good with 7 goals and 6 assists. He also played RM quite frequently.

None of this makes Bradley good enough for Liverpool but hes done really well at the level hes been tested at so far. Hes also got attacking ability that we may require from our right sided defender. He may also be a midfield option long term.

My guess is Bradley is either loaned out for the season (and we buy someone to play RB when Trent doesnt) or kept as a EL option before Jan 2024 when a loan will be exploited again. The other factor here might be Sepp van den Berg, who most assume will leave. I wonder about him as a hybrid CB/RB option on occasions.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,669
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8884 on: Today at 12:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:29:47 pm
No.

I don't think he was referencing one specific player when he said that, more making the point that in an ideal world we'd get our business done early but accepted that that might not be possible.

Had he not previously said that he wanted all signings completed before preseason? Im sure they were noises we were hearing initially.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8885 on: Today at 12:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:25:36 am
First off, Im not a fan of the Trumpian habit of randomly capitalising words. ODD.

Secondly, Jack, like everyone else here, is entitled to an opinion. Theres no need to call anyone stupid, especially when the subject matter is subjective - up to a point, anyway.

If youre going to spectacularly miss the point of a post as badly as this then Ill probably not be taking any English lessons from you. 
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8886 on: Today at 12:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:29:47 pm
No.

I don't think he was referencing one specific player when he said that, more making the point that in an ideal world we'd get our business done early but accepted that that might not be possible.

Dont think he was either. But if he was, Id guess it was Gravenberch.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8887 on: Today at 12:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 12:40:42 pm
Had he not previously said that he wanted all signings completed before preseason? Im sure they were noises we were hearing initially.

It would be if it took 6 weeks, think that was his main point that it's nice to get everyone in asap but it doesn't matter if it's tomorrow or in 6 weeks as long as they're here for start of pre season.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8888 on: Today at 12:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:39:43 pm
Ramsay probably needs game time after missing most of last season. I reckon that would be the reason behind any loan deal.

Bradley is an interesting one. Played League One and was Boltons Player of the Season. I watch Lrague One a bit and think last season with Plymouth, Sheff Wed, Ipswich, Derby, Barnsley, Bolton, Peterborough the standard was quite high at the top end of the League. I think most of those teams could have comfortably held their own in the Championship. I wouldnt be surprised to see Ipswich or Sheff Wed make play offs in Championship next season.

Bradley was more than a solid performer at that level, only edged out in the League One team of the season by another exciting prospect (Bali Mumba an U19 international who was on loan at Plymouth from Norwich). Bradleys output was also good with 7 goals and 6 assists. He also played RM quite frequently.

None of this makes Bradley good enough for Liverpool but hes done really well at the level hes been tested at so far. Hes also got attacking ability that we may require from our right sided defender. He may also be a midfield option long term.

My guess is Bradley is either loaned out for the season (and we buy someone to play RB when Trent doesnt) or kept as a EL option before Jan 2024 when a loan will be exploited again. The other factor here might be Sepp van den Berg, who most assume will leave. I wonder about him as a hybrid CB/RB option on occasions.

Nice post, thanks. I keep forgetting about Van Den Berg, he was so highly rated when we bought him and seems to get great reviews from his loan clubs. Would love one to come through the system like either, saves a fortune.

Could easily see your suggestion happen with the squad filled out with our young prospects and then shorter loans in Jan.

But there's a big chance next season for some of these kids to stake a claim. Don't think the market cures everything myself.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8889 on: Today at 12:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:48:23 am
Knight, people aren't saying Jack is silly for being wrong about Fab. Or that everyone else was spot on about Salah. The point is the negativity some are approaching players that we're being linked with at the moment isn't dissimilar to the discourse around signings that we made 5 or 6 years ago. It's more about putting a bit of faith in the process and not rewriting history. Most of those signings weren't the proven winners they went on to become, but they did have the potential to be. Jack of 2018 wasn't an idiot for having reservations about Fabinho but, given that he was ultimately proven wrong, maybe Jack of 2023 (5 years and 1 Fabinho wiser) could use that experience to show a little more enthusiasm about the current state of play in the rumour mill.

Heres what Im bothered about.

Theres a lot of revisionism happening on this thread as we speak about the quality of player. Were being told Salah had scored 10-12 goals for Roma in the 2 seasons before we signed him and that Salah was a player we turned into a world class player. Some of it just factually wrong - check Salahs stats for what he did in Italy. Some of it forgets that he was a monster for us from the off. I didn't know we could turn a promising punt into a world class performer in the space of one pre season. Very impressive. That revisionism then leads a bunch of posters to claim that in the likes of Kone/ Thuram were just doing what weve always done, which just isnt true. Weve signed extremely good players hitting their peak time after time under Klopp. Its much less clear that Kone, Thuram or Gravenberch are that. In fact theyre not - theyre too young. Just on the objective age of players there is a difference between what we may be doing now and what weve done in the past.

I think its reasonable to point out people might be wrong about player quality. But its also reasonable to point out that players who used to be under the radar to our rivals and who we could get for affordable sums are now much more expensive and we no longer seem to be in the running. The worry is that now others have caught up in terms of analytics were no longer willing to pay whats needed for the profile of player we used to bring in.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:02:35 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8890 on: Today at 12:59:16 pm »
Next season, we need to be aiming for a trophy like the FA cup or the Europa League at the very least. Just finishing in the top 5 isn't good enough and is a poor mentality. Hopefully, we challenge and win the league but we shouldn't be going into next season being content with a place in the top 5.
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,112
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8891 on: Today at 01:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:43:46 pm
If youre going to spectacularly miss the point of a post as badly as this then Ill probably not be taking any English lessons from you.
It's not grammar, it's stylistic criticism. Random word capitalisation is very Trump.

I didn't miss the point, I don't even necessarily disagree with it. My point is that calling someone stupid because they disagree with you is childish. Disagree with respect.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,036
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8892 on: Today at 01:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 12:23:53 pm
Pure speculation but does anyone believe the player Jurgen talked about potentially having to wait for may have been Barella? Would kind of make sense, if we believe we can get him at a decent price.

Reckon its Gravenberch.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,978
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8893 on: Today at 01:04:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:59:16 pm
Next season, we need to be aiming for a trophy like the FA cup or the Europa League at the very least. Just finishing in the top 5 isn't good enough and is a poor mentality. Hopefully, we challenge and win the league but we shouldn't be going into next season being content with a place in the top 5.

So we've just signed Mac Allister, after a good run in at the end of the season, and your take on it is we'll be aiming for 5th?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8894 on: Today at 01:07:16 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:04:18 pm
So we've just signed Mac Allister, after a good run in at the end of the season, and your take on it is we'll be aiming for 5th?
I'm saying it generally because we went in last season being content with 4th (based on our signings). Mac Allister is a good start.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,977
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8895 on: Today at 01:14:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:07:16 pm
I'm saying it generally because we went in last season being content with 4th.

Sure we did.  ::)
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,112
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8896 on: Today at 01:15:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:07:16 pm
I'm saying it generally because we went in last season being content with 4th (based on our signings). Mac Allister is a good start.
When you say 'we', who do you mean? I don't know a fan who would've been happy with just top 4, nor do I think any of the players were happy. The ownership... maybe you could level that accusation, but they lose money for missing the CL.

Agree with the general point, though. This season, I think we should be looking at top 3 and a deep run in the Europa at least.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8897 on: Today at 01:16:36 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:14:00 pm
Sure we did.  ::)
Arthur was definitely a game-changer :D
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8898 on: Today at 01:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 01:15:19 pm
When you say 'we', who do you mean? I don't know a fan who would've been happy with just top 4, nor do I think any of the players were happy. The ownership... maybe you could level that accusation, but they lose money for missing the CL.

Agree with the general point, though. This season, I think we should be looking at top 3 and a deep run in the Europa at least.
The Europa League is a very realistic chance of winning a trophy for a team that has reached 3 CL finals in 5 years.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8899 on: Today at 01:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 12:47:08 pm
Nice post, thanks. I keep forgetting about Van Den Berg, he was so highly rated when we bought him and seems to get great reviews from his loan clubs. Would love one to come through the system like either, saves a fortune.

Could easily see your suggestion happen with the squad filled out with our young prospects and then shorter loans in Jan.

But there's a big chance next season for some of these kids to stake a claim. Don't think the market cures everything myself.

Problem with VDB is that he now needs to be registered, and with the signings we need to make I'm not sure we can risk a spot on him, unless we have some homegrown players to bring in instead of Kone/Thuram etc.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,741
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8900 on: Today at 01:35:00 pm »
Quote
Inácio "freezes" renewal: centre-half waiting for the market with Liverpool and United hovering http://dlvr.it/SqVQ6w


https://twitter.com/ojogo/status/1667804020201906176
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8901 on: Today at 01:43:29 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:27:27 pm
Problem with VDB is that he now needs to be registered, and with the signings we need to make I'm not sure we can risk a spot on him, unless we have some homegrown players to bring in instead of Kone/Thuram etc.

Does he not meet the homegrown criteria? Mad, feels like he's been around years
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8902 on: Today at 01:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 01:43:29 pm
Does he not meet the homegrown criteria? Mad, feels like he's been around years

Ah you know what - he probably does. Forget what I said  :D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Jean Girard

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8903 on: Today at 01:47:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:45:54 pm
Ah you know what - he probably does. Forget what I said  :D

I don't understand half the rules anymore, would believe you either way  :D
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,871
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8904 on: Today at 01:48:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:27:27 pm
Problem with VDB is that he now needs to be registered, and with the signings we need to make I'm not sure we can risk a spot on him, unless we have some homegrown players to bring in instead of Kone/Thuram etc.

VDB qualifies as homegrown for next season. With us losing Milner, Ox plus the possibility of Kelleher, Carvalho and either Gomez or Phillips we will have plenty of places for homegrown players.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,372
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8905 on: Today at 01:57:40 pm »
This will be the only summer we get a free run at Veiga I think and for that reason I'm not sure we get him. Our priority seems to be Thuram and then Kone/Gravenberch.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,631
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8906 on: Today at 02:04:33 pm »
We need 2 more mids - 1 defender - 1 attacker.

Next year we can call time on Thiago, Fabinho, henderson.

Smart planning would get the players in now for the midfield.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,859
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8907 on: Today at 02:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:29:54 am
Neuhaus fits the profile, he has ample cement, concrete, foundations and plaster, Monchengladbach will be a willing cellar.
Yep, I read about him in Bild

Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:23:48 pm
If were sticking with the new system then hopefully its Timber, as he could do a decent version of the Trent role (without the ridiculous defence splitting passes).
Rumours about Timber is definitely not concrete news
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,871
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8908 on: Today at 02:09:39 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:04:33 pm
We need 2 more mids - 1 defender - 1 attacker.

Next year we can call time on Thiago, Fabinho, henderson.

Smart planning would get the players in now for the midfield.

We also need some of the new recruits to be homegrown or we are going to be struggling to name a 25-man Premier League squad.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,859
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8909 on: Today at 02:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:53:28 pm
Heres what Im bothered about.

Theres a lot of revisionism happening on this thread as we speak about the quality of player. Were being told Salah had scored 10-12 goals for Roma in the 2 seasons before we signed him and that Salah was a player we turned into a world class player. Some of it just factually wrong - check Salahs stats for what he did in Italy. Some of it forgets that he was a monster for us from the off. I didn't know we could turn a promising punt into a world class performer in the space of one pre season. Very impressive. That revisionism then leads a bunch of posters to claim that in the likes of Kone/ Thuram were just doing what weve always done, which just isnt true.
So what you're saying is you would want Kone and Thuram to have scored 10-12 goals for Roma before we should consider them?

Obviously you're not because their context is different, so how about applying that more widely? The context is always going to be different. Look to the bits that are consistent, not the bits that aren't and can't be

Quote
Weve signed extremely good players hitting their peak time after time under Klopp. Its much less clear that Kone, Thuram or Gravenberch are that. In fact theyre not - theyre too young. Just on the objective age of players there is a difference between what we may be doing now and what weve done in the past.

I think its reasonable to point out people might be wrong about player quality. But its also reasonable to point out that players who used to be under the radar to our rivals and who we could get for affordable sums are now much more expensive and we no longer seem to be in the running. The worry is that now others have caught up in terms of analytics were no longer willing to pay whats needed for the profile of player we used to bring in.
You can't cross the same river twice. Chill out, trust the manager who made the previous calls to make these next calls. He got most spectacularly right and one or two didn't work out. The same will happen again. You can't expect more, and nor can you expect everything to align with previous situations.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8910 on: Today at 02:15:59 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 01:03:44 pm
It's not grammar, it's stylistic criticism. Random word capitalisation is very Trump.

I didn't miss the point, I don't even necessarily disagree with it. My point is that calling someone stupid because they disagree with you is childish. Disagree with respect.

Ok just to spell it out, there may have been some sarcasm in the post! Ive actually been, basically, agreeing with Jack in the thread.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,956
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8911 on: Today at 02:18:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:33:58 pm
Viega here avoiding questions about his future ..

Hmmmm

https://www.lavozdegalicia.es/noticia/gradario/2023/06/11/gabri-veiga-hice-celta-sueno-sobre-hacerlo-club-vida/00031686482450266933554.htm
Any updates from our man Plateau yet, Tepid?
(Is he related to Cousteau by any cance?)
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,791
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8912 on: Today at 02:19:01 pm »
Read a few things that were not chasing Kone anymore? I honestly don't know who is reliable nowadays and who's a twitter nobhead.

Have we binned him off then?
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8913 on: Today at 02:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:53:28 pm
Heres what Im bothered about.

Theres a lot of revisionism happening on this thread as we speak about the quality of player. Were being told Salah had scored 10-12 goals for Roma in the 2 seasons before we signed him and that Salah was a player we turned into a world class player. Some of it just factually wrong - check Salahs stats for what he did in Italy. Some of it forgets that he was a monster for us from the off. I didn't know we could turn a promising punt into a world class performer in the space of one pre season. Very impressive. That revisionism then leads a bunch of posters to claim that in the likes of Kone/ Thuram were just doing what weve always done, which just isnt true. Weve signed extremely good players hitting their peak time after time under Klopp. Its much less clear that Kone, Thuram or Gravenberch are that. In fact theyre not - theyre too young. Just on the objective age of players there is a difference between what we may be doing now and what weve done in the past.

I think its reasonable to point out people might be wrong about player quality. But its also reasonable to point out that players who used to be under the radar to our rivals and who we could get for affordable sums are now much more expensive and we no longer seem to be in the running. The worry is that now others have caught up in terms of analytics were no longer willing to pay whats needed for the profile of player we used to bring in.

MacAllister definitely fits into that bucket that you are describing.

When we bought Salah, for example, there's no way we were taking a punt. Equally I'm not sure we were buying a sure fire bet given he'd not worked out in England previously and his good form was in a Top 5, but weaker league.  I think Firmino is similar in that regards.

MacAllister may be more like Wijnaldum or Mane signings were we'd seen them in this league. They were both good but had some Q marks about them.

I think it's fair to challenge whether Kone, Gravenbach, Viega and Thuram are at that level. The issue is that if we wait a season for that further proof they won't be 35-50M players they'll be +50M. I'm not sure we are willing to do that. Equally I think the season in the Europa League provides a slightly different opportunity to buy projects with more risk.

I wouldn't be surprised if in the league (pre-Jan)  we see a lot of midfields that start with a combination of Fabinho, MacAllister, Henderson, Thaigo and Jones starting. Rotate them 5 with a mix of Bajcetic, Elliott and 2 other mids either used occasionally or off the bench. The 1 game a week policy for those 5 starters should help. In this scenario I think the starting midfield will be Fabinho, MacAllister and Jones.

In Europa League and League Cup (pre-Jan) I think we might see a lot of Bajcetic, 2 new mids and Elliott used in midfield. Blend these players into the team against poorer opposition here there is some leeway. Depending on how they adapt (in new signings case) or develop (bajcetic, Elliott) we can speed up or slow down their introduction to more regular game time in PL.

With a CL campaign the above isn't possible. Harder to manage minutes of certain players and harder to integrate new players and still get the result required. 5 subs plus EL changes that slightly and that may be dictating our transfer plans. Let the players we want to gamble on develop under our watch and let their value increase at our club.

The above shouldn't be seen as any sort of measure to not challenge this year. We should go into every competition with a chance of winning it. Even with MacAllister, 2 CM prospects and a CB prospect we'd go into 1 comp as favourites and another 3 as 2nd favourites. Realistically our chances of winning the league are quite small but that's the case for 19 teams and I'm not sure who any of those teams buy this summer changes that (be relasitic rather than pessimistic here)>
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,956
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8914 on: Today at 02:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 01:03:44 pm
It's not grammar, it's stylistic criticism. Random word capitalisation is very Trump.

I didn't miss the point, I don't even necessarily disagree with it. My point is that calling someone stupid because they disagree with you is childish. Disagree with respect.
Hey, I resent that! I did it WAYYYYY before Trump!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Up
« previous next »
 