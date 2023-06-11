« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8880 on: Today at 12:29:47 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 12:23:53 pm
Pure speculation but does anyone believe the player Jurgen talked about potentially having to wait for may have been Barella? Would kind of make sense, if we believe we can get him at a decent price.

No.

I don't think he was referencing one specific player when he said that, more making the point that in an ideal world we'd get our business done early but accepted that that might not be possible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8881 on: Today at 12:32:18 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:25:49 pm
Bradley had a fantastic season with Bolton so I could see him staying next season and getting a chance in the Europa League.

Would be good for Ramsay to get a season of regular football under his belt in the Championship. The back issue that kept him out for the first half of the season was actually a small stress fracture that we identified in his medical. He said he wasn't even feeling any pain but we decided to manage it and give it time to properly heal. Shame he picked up that knee injury as he was training regularly at the point.

Saw him twice randomly last season. Love the look of him, feel like he's most likely in the non attacking position prospects at the mo. Hope he gets a few starts in europe/carabao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8882 on: Today at 12:33:58 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8883 on: Today at 12:39:43 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 12:16:27 pm
Interesting. Wonder if we're planning on keeping Bradley around this season then?

Ramsay probably needs game time after missing most of last season. I reckon that would be the reason behind any loan deal.

Bradley is an interesting one. Played League One and was Boltons Player of the Season. I watch Lrague One a bit and think last season with Plymouth, Sheff Wed, Ipswich, Derby, Barnsley, Bolton, Peterborough the standard was quite high at the top end of the League. I think most of those teams could have comfortably held their own in the Championship. I wouldnt be surprised to see Ipswich or Sheff Wed make play offs in Championship next season.

Bradley was more than a solid performer at that level, only edged out in the League One team of the season by another exciting prospect (Bali Mumba an U19 international who was on loan at Plymouth from Norwich). Bradleys output was also good with 7 goals and 6 assists. He also played RM quite frequently.

None of this makes Bradley good enough for Liverpool but hes done really well at the level hes been tested at so far. Hes also got attacking ability that we may require from our right sided defender. He may also be a midfield option long term.

My guess is Bradley is either loaned out for the season (and we buy someone to play RB when Trent doesnt) or kept as a EL option before Jan 2024 when a loan will be exploited again. The other factor here might be Sepp van den Berg, who most assume will leave. I wonder about him as a hybrid CB/RB option on occasions.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8884 on: Today at 12:40:42 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:29:47 pm
No.

I don't think he was referencing one specific player when he said that, more making the point that in an ideal world we'd get our business done early but accepted that that might not be possible.

Had he not previously said that he wanted all signings completed before preseason? Im sure they were noises we were hearing initially.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8885 on: Today at 12:43:46 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:25:36 am
First off, Im not a fan of the Trumpian habit of randomly capitalising words. ODD.

Secondly, Jack, like everyone else here, is entitled to an opinion. Theres no need to call anyone stupid, especially when the subject matter is subjective - up to a point, anyway.

If youre going to spectacularly miss the point of a post as badly as this then Ill probably not be taking any English lessons from you. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8886 on: Today at 12:45:05 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:29:47 pm
No.

I don't think he was referencing one specific player when he said that, more making the point that in an ideal world we'd get our business done early but accepted that that might not be possible.

Dont think he was either. But if he was, Id guess it was Gravenberch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8887 on: Today at 12:46:20 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 12:40:42 pm
Had he not previously said that he wanted all signings completed before preseason? Im sure they were noises we were hearing initially.

It would be if it took 6 weeks, think that was his main point that it's nice to get everyone in asap but it doesn't matter if it's tomorrow or in 6 weeks as long as they're here for start of pre season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8888 on: Today at 12:47:08 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:39:43 pm
Ramsay probably needs game time after missing most of last season. I reckon that would be the reason behind any loan deal.

Bradley is an interesting one. Played League One and was Boltons Player of the Season. I watch Lrague One a bit and think last season with Plymouth, Sheff Wed, Ipswich, Derby, Barnsley, Bolton, Peterborough the standard was quite high at the top end of the League. I think most of those teams could have comfortably held their own in the Championship. I wouldnt be surprised to see Ipswich or Sheff Wed make play offs in Championship next season.

Bradley was more than a solid performer at that level, only edged out in the League One team of the season by another exciting prospect (Bali Mumba an U19 international who was on loan at Plymouth from Norwich). Bradleys output was also good with 7 goals and 6 assists. He also played RM quite frequently.

None of this makes Bradley good enough for Liverpool but hes done really well at the level hes been tested at so far. Hes also got attacking ability that we may require from our right sided defender. He may also be a midfield option long term.

My guess is Bradley is either loaned out for the season (and we buy someone to play RB when Trent doesnt) or kept as a EL option before Jan 2024 when a loan will be exploited again. The other factor here might be Sepp van den Berg, who most assume will leave. I wonder about him as a hybrid CB/RB option on occasions.

Nice post, thanks. I keep forgetting about Van Den Berg, he was so highly rated when we bought him and seems to get great reviews from his loan clubs. Would love one to come through the system like either, saves a fortune.

Could easily see your suggestion happen with the squad filled out with our young prospects and then shorter loans in Jan.

But there's a big chance next season for some of these kids to stake a claim. Don't think the market cures everything myself.
