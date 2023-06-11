Interesting. Wonder if we're planning on keeping Bradley around this season then?



Ramsay probably needs game time after missing most of last season. I reckon that would be the reason behind any loan deal.Bradley is an interesting one. Played League One and was Boltons Player of the Season. I watch Lrague One a bit and think last season with Plymouth, Sheff Wed, Ipswich, Derby, Barnsley, Bolton, Peterborough the standard was quite high at the top end of the League. I think most of those teams could have comfortably held their own in the Championship. I wouldnt be surprised to see Ipswich or Sheff Wed make play offs in Championship next season.Bradley was more than a solid performer at that level, only edged out in the League One team of the season by another exciting prospect (Bali Mumba an U19 international who was on loan at Plymouth from Norwich). Bradleys output was also good with 7 goals and 6 assists. He also played RM quite frequently.None of this makes Bradley good enough for Liverpool but hes done really well at the level hes been tested at so far. Hes also got attacking ability that we may require from our right sided defender. He may also be a midfield option long term.My guess is Bradley is either loaned out for the season (and we buy someone to play RB when Trent doesnt) or kept as a EL option before Jan 2024 when a loan will be exploited again. The other factor here might be Sepp van den Berg, who most assume will leave. I wonder about him as a hybrid CB/RB option on occasions.