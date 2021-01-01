« previous next »
Ocean Red

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:25:07 am
Keita Success

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:25:36 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:28:45 am
No jack, it's only you who are stupid for getting Fabinho wrong, not the many who were wrong about Salah at the time and STILL today claiming he wasn't elite when we signed him, despite the obvious evidence to the contrary AS SOON AS HE STARTED PLAYING FOR US, that he very much was.
First off, Im not a fan of the Trumpian habit of randomly capitalising words. ODD.

Secondly, Jack, like everyone else here, is entitled to an opinion. Theres no need to call anyone stupid, especially when the subject matter is subjective - up to a point, anyway.
hide5seek

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:26:39 am
You don't need  to buy elite when your buying players to fit a system.
As long as the players are good the system will make them elite if they've anything about them.
Buying 3 young quality FIT midfielders to fit Klopps system could easily in itself add 15/20 points to what we got this season,  just by being fit enough to be picked for starters let alone actually stepping up and becoming elite.
Remember, for half a season we hardy had midfielders  who could run.
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:42:09 am
I think most would agree Jack one of the most insightful posters and certainly shouldn't be attacked for any opinions

BUT, I do think nothing wrong with that Fabinho post getting resurfaced. Was very interesting, the he had average stats being most interesting part.

When it comes to the midfield I don't think we need a world class one to be functional and let our forward players shine, that was the role of our prior midfield for the most part. We gave them.the system and roles to take advantage of their talents and maximise them.

For me our forward line will be elite with the options we have. Gakpo looks a more than adequate Bobby replacement,  we all love Diaz,  We all saw been hyping up Nunez as having elite numbers if we can get him firing.

Then we have Konate an elite talent at 24, we tried to get him in before he cost a van Dijk sized fee. Jack is one of the people who has always hyped up.the elite talent that Elliott and Jones have and how the numbers reflect that. Alisson is still at the peak of his powers. Trent too and should get even better as we unlock more of his potential.

I think that there is plenty of reason to be positive. It only takes a winning season for talent to get that world class label. And we are doing it in a better way than City even if we get impatient and understandably want more.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:51:44 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 09:03:56 am
I think we're confusing elite potential with being actually elite at the time.

Salah scored like 10-12 goals in 2 seasons beforehand and cost 35m, Mane was hugely inconsistent, being benched at times, also being in a 10-12 goals range. Compare this to Haaland in Dortmund with crazy numbers and a massive fee.

They both needed an elite coach and an elite project to explode onto a higher level. It's the exact same thing we're trying to do now with Kone and Thuram. Finding players who we deem are potential to just about explode to an elite level.

I agree with that. Important thing about Salah was he scored 15 goals in 30 or so games at Roma who finished Serie A (same sort of return the season before when they finished 3rd).

Also when I mean elite that doesnt mean absolute world class signings. I for example think Declan Rice is fantastic and would class him as an elite player, despite him having still something to prove.

I dont think about signing the very best. We hardly ever do that. But I personally think we should be targetting the level below that, but in my opinion we are going down a couple of levels.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:54:52 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:26:39 am
You don't need  to buy elite when your buying players to fit a system.
As long as the players are good the system will make them elite if they've anything about them.
Buying 3 young quality FIT midfielders to fit Klopps system could easily in itself add 15/20 points to what we got this season,  just by being fit enough to be picked for starters let alone actually stepping up and becoming elite.
Remember, for half a season we hardy had midfielders  who could run.


I dont agree with that. One of the biggest misconceptions is that our system competed with City. The system was a big thing but in Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho, Salah and Mane, we had genuinely some of the best in their respective positions in world football.

We are going to need some players like Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz, Konate, Jota and one or two of these midfielders to make a jump up a level or two next season or the season after if we want to compete with City. Their current levels and output wont cut it.
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:00:03 am
The price of a player generally is the best indicator of his status (obv not when they have a clause like MacA). We paid 34M for Salah, less than for Fabinho.
Salah was immense from the beginning, but that was far better than the general expectation.
If other scouts and teams had expected such performances, we would have had a major bidding war.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:03:07 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:54:52 am
I dont agree with that. One of the biggest misconceptions is that our system competed with City. The system was a big thing but in Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho, Salah and Mane, we had genuinely some of the best in their respective positions in world football.

We are going to need some players like Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz, Konate, Jota and one or two of these midfielders to make a jump up a level or two next season or the season after if we want to compete with City. Their current levels and output wont cut it.
They became after coming here. Robbo for example was seen as an underwhelming signing at the time. Virg wasn't proven at the highest level and neutrals understandably questioned his price tag. We mostly bought players that were undervalued at that point in time.

You might talk about Mo's stats in the serie A but look at Lukaku before he went to Chelsea.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:03:59 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:44 am
I agree with that. Important thing about Salah was he scored 15 goals in 30 or so games at Roma who finished Serie A (same sort of return the season before when they finished 3rd).

Also when I mean elite that doesnt mean absolute world class signings. I for example think Declan Rice is fantastic and would class him as an elite player, despite him having still something to prove.

I dont think about signing the very best. We hardly ever do that. But I personally think we should be targetting the level below that, but in my opinion we are going down a couple of levels.

I think there are a few factors affecting our signings right now.

The tier of player we normally target seems to be in demand now with a lot of clubs who have no interest in the actual value of the player, meaning we'd need to offer huge fees and ridiculous wages to compete for players that are a little further along in their development.

We've proven we can be successful with a certain level of player so I wonder if we're now confident enough in our scouting and analytics that we think we can target players at a slightly younger age to get them for cheaper and on lower wages.

Due to us neglecting the midfield for so long we need multiple players, so our options are either sign a few younger players for smaller fees and spend next season developing them, or pay big fees for more developed players and have to spend gradually over a few seasons to get the required numbers.


Realistically I don't see a way we compete for the title next season, there's too much work to do on the squad while City go into the season in a strong position and likely to spend more too.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:06:55 am
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 07:12:02 am
Well if you go back to the start of the Fab thread it's hard to see many if any that are although agree it's largely irrelevant what fans perception of them was when we signed them. Although found this little nugget that is quite similar to certain peoples perception of our current midfield targets.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:11:55 am
Ha well fucking done! What a find.

:D
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:16:04 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:44 am
I agree with that. Important thing about Salah was he scored 15 goals in 30 or so games at Roma who finished Serie A (same sort of return the season before when they finished 3rd).

Also when I mean elite that doesnt mean absolute world class signings. I for example think Declan Rice is fantastic and would class him as an elite player, despite him having still something to prove.

I dont think about signing the very best. We hardly ever do that. But I personally think we should be targetting the level below that, but in my opinion we are going down a couple of levels.

Could you give any examples of players that fit into that bracket, KH? Personally, I think Mac Allister is right in that sweet spot but I can understand why some might think Kone and (particularly) Thuram are a year or two behind in their development (partly because they literally are  ;D) but I haven't seen too many suggestions of who else is in that level below the very best. I don't think Rice counts, as his reputation already guarantees it will be 'the very best' kind of money for him.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:55:23 am
Hopefully, there is concrete news this week.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:59:50 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:55:23 am
Hopefully, there is concrete news this week.
I don't think the club will want out intentions to be plastered all over the place.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:05:42 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:40:13 am
Ha :)

Thing is it obv fine to be wrong about players - I was wrong about Fab also Pepe and Sancho off the top of my head
Its also fine to change your mind - I remember writing off Rice as average whose now top class, didnt particularly want Macallister at the start of this window, looking more at his numbers I think hell be great for us etc etc

None of my bad calls change the basic point that were recruiting further out on the risk curve / more on the potential end of the spectrum than we were 5 years ago  I dont think thats especially debatable and there are obvious reasons for it
Doesnt mean the Thurams of this world wont out to be much better than they are now and maybe for us - its just a clear difference to me to when we built the last team.. others disagree

I think you're missing the point slightly.

Again often agree with your posts but come on, It's a bit of a pisstake to criticise others for their views on signings then move the goalposts when someone pulls up an example of you contradicting yourself. The issue isn't you misjudged a player, you've literally called people out saying 'if anyone didnt think so they just hadnt watched them, or didnt like analytics or both' they're clear options but your reasoning is another option when posted, bringing Henderson into the mix, that has nothing to do with analytics or having watched a signing

Getting judgements on a players ability wrong is fine, we all do it, but it's quite patronising to make out people have lowered their expectations and we signed these clear so blatantly obviously elite talents and list them when you weren't even calling them all elite yourself. Of course its fine to highlight concerns with what seems to be a change in approach in our signings, but that doesn't mean people are accepting anything, people are right to be excited about the signings to be fair, it may be a different approach but some of the revisionism on previous signings is hilarious.

Gini is being mentioned by some :lmao he played a completely fucking different role here to at Newcastle. I'll be amazed if even 5 posters were calling him elite upon signing. Hindsight is a wonderful thing!! It feels like history is being rewritten to drive home a point. Maybe Elite is another world class type thing that's very ambiguous because some of the names being thrown about are wild in a discussion regarding ELITE, especially going back to when they were signed.

That little not buying stars but making them saying didn't come from nowhere
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:08:24 am
think we have always and been sticking to the 3/4 kind of players. the 1/4 is the coaching and just getting the player to adapt and fit to the squad
less of elite/non elite

i want to see more heatmaps, plenty of stats and endless non relevant data

of course not forgetting bears and maybe PES?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:09:07 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:16:04 am
Could you give any examples of players that fit into that bracket, KH? Personally, I think Mac Allister is right in that sweet spot but I can understand why some might think Kone and (particularly) Thuram are a year or two behind in their development (partly because they literally are  ;D) but I haven't seen too many suggestions of who else is in that level below the very best. I don't think Rice counts, as his reputation already guarantees it will be 'the very best' kind of money for him.

I agree with Mac Allister. He is definitely in that sweet spot of signings. I was only really worried about his price but at the cost and what he has proven, he is very much a signing we make between 2017-2020.

I think we need to consider Rice in that level though despite cost.
Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:09:28 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:55:23 am
Hopefully, there is concrete news this week.

Hopefully to lads who can cement their names in LFC history.
IgorBobbins

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:11:39 am
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:25:36 am
First off, Im not a fan of the Trumpian habit of randomly capitalising words. ODD.

Secondly, Jack, like everyone else here, is entitled to an opinion. Theres no need to call anyone stupid, especially when the subject matter is subjective - up to a point, anyway.
Pretty sure Knight was being sarcastic.  He was agreeing with Jack - thats how I read it anyway.
