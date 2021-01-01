Ha



Thing is it obv fine to be wrong about players - I was wrong about Fab also Pepe and Sancho off the top of my head

Its also fine to change your mind - I remember writing off Rice as average whose now top class, didnt particularly want Macallister at the start of this window, looking more at his numbers I think hell be great for us etc etc



None of my bad calls change the basic point that were recruiting further out on the risk curve / more on the potential end of the spectrum than we were 5 years ago I dont think thats especially debatable and there are obvious reasons for it

Doesnt mean the Thurams of this world wont out to be much better than they are now and maybe for us - its just a clear difference to me to when we built the last team.. others disagree



I think you're missing the point slightly.Again often agree with your posts but come on, It's a bit of a pisstake to criticise others for their views on signings then move the goalposts when someone pulls up an example of you contradicting yourself. The issue isn't you misjudged a player, you've literally called people out saying 'if anyone didnt think so they just hadnt watched them, or didnt like analytics or both' they're clear options but your reasoning is another option when posted, bringing Henderson into the mix, that has nothing to do with analytics or having watched a signingGetting judgements on a players ability wrong is fine, we all do it, but it's quite patronising to make out people have lowered their expectations and we signed these clear so blatantly obviously elite talents and list them when you weren't even calling them all elite yourself. Of course its fine to highlight concerns with what seems to be a change in approach in our signings, but that doesn't mean people are accepting anything, people are right to be excited about the signings to be fair, it may be a different approach but some of the revisionism on previous signings is hilarious.Gini is being mentioned by somehe played a completely fucking different role here to at Newcastle. I'll be amazed if even 5 posters were calling him elite upon signing. Hindsight is a wonderful thing!! It feels like history is being rewritten to drive home a point. Maybe Elite is another world class type thing that's very ambiguous because some of the names being thrown about are wild in a discussion regarding ELITE, especially going back to when they were signed.That little not buying stars but making them saying didn't come from nowhere