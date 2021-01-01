« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:25:07 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:25:36 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:28:45 am
No jack, it's only you who are stupid for getting Fabinho wrong, not the many who were wrong about Salah at the time and STILL today claiming he wasn't elite when we signed him, despite the obvious evidence to the contrary AS SOON AS HE STARTED PLAYING FOR US, that he very much was.
First off, Im not a fan of the Trumpian habit of randomly capitalising words. ODD.

Secondly, Jack, like everyone else here, is entitled to an opinion. Theres no need to call anyone stupid, especially when the subject matter is subjective - up to a point, anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:26:39 am
You don't need  to buy elite when your buying players to fit a system.
As long as the players are good the system will make them elite if they've anything about them.
Buying 3 young quality FIT midfielders to fit Klopps system could easily in itself add 15/20 points to what we got this season,  just by being fit enough to be picked for starters let alone actually stepping up and becoming elite.
Remember, for half a season we hardy had midfielders  who could run.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:42:09 am
I think most would agree Jack one of the most insightful posters and certainly shouldn't be attacked for any opinions

BUT, I do think nothing wrong with that Fabinho post getting resurfaced. Was very interesting, the he had average stats being most interesting part.

When it comes to the midfield I don't think we need a world class one to be functional and let our forward players shine, that was the role of our prior midfield for the most part. We gave them.the system and roles to take advantage of their talents and maximise them.

For me our forward line will be elite with the options we have. Gakpo looks a more than adequate Bobby replacement,  we all love Diaz,  We all saw been hyping up Nunez as having elite numbers if we can get him firing.

Then we have Konate an elite talent at 24, we tried to get him in before he cost a van Dijk sized fee. Jack is one of the people who has always hyped up.the elite talent that Elliott and Jones have and how the numbers reflect that. Alisson is still at the peak of his powers. Trent too and should get even better as we unlock more of his potential.

I think that there is plenty of reason to be positive. It only takes a winning season for talent to get that world class label. And we are doing it in a better way than City even if we get impatient and understandably want more.
