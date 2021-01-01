I'll have to disagree here, K.

In my mind, and I think most people as well - an "elite player" is someone who is roundly regarded/recognised as elite, and therefore playing at a high, consistent level. They have seriously elite suitors or a bunch of above average clubs vying for their services- ready to pay stupid money to get them.



As Peter said- we could only really class Van Dijk and Alisson(and Thiago deffo, IMO) as elite, or at the precipice of greatness, when we signed them. The rest had elite potential- in the right system, and Jurgen developed it. Just like he did with Gundogan, Aubameyang, Kagawa, Reus, Hummels, Lewandowski etc...



It's a consistent pattern with Klopp and it's determined - at least to my mind, by their mentality; and so I believe our new signings - perhaps even the ones already here, will develop into the elite players we had under Klopp for the past few years.



But, I think I understand why you hold this opinion... and I can also understand looking at it in that way.



Some of us are defining elite according to their actual on pitch output and nothing else. How they're regarded, who wants to buy them and for what price might be evidence of them being elite but it isn't constitutive of them being elite players. I think people are forgetting a few things here.1. Our analytics and willingness to make decisions based on our analytics, was ahead of most football teams for a good while. That means we were buying players that were elite in terms of on field production who weren't always recognised as such. Or sometimes we bought players who were elite and were recognised as such (Van Dijk and Allison) but were nonetheless underpriced. It's ridiculous that people are claiming Fabinho wasn't elite when we bought him, he was one of the best 6s around. It's silly that Salah is being called a 'punt' given his numbers in Italy.2. When we bought some of the players we're talking about we were trying to get back into the top 4, we weren't yet thinking so much of competing to win the title. That is, we could and did buy players that were 'top 4' quality who over time developed into being 'title challenging' quality. We genuinely had time to do this thanks to how long we had with Klopp. Plus there wasn't much choice anyway because we weren't a 'destination' club so were getting gazzumped for players and we couldn't afford to shop in the top bracket. But multiple things have changed. Now Klopp has less time here and we're on a clock. We have a title challenging team in certain respects and need the right puzzle pieces to get us back there. Plus we're a much richer and more attractive club for players to come to. And yet some of the briefed names look very much like players to get us challenging for top 4, not ones to get us competing for the title.