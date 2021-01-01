We bought more than two elite players in 7 years. Again, people have decided to retrospectively downgrade how good they were when we bought them.



I'll have to disagree here, K.In my mind, and I think most people as well - an "elite player" is someone who is roundly regarded/recognised as elite, and therefore playing at a high, consistent level. They have seriously elite suitors or a bunch of above average clubs vying for their services- ready to pay stupid money to get them.As Peter said- we could only really class Van Dijk and Alisson(and Thiago deffo, IMO) as elite, or at the precipice of greatness, when we signed them. The rest had elite potential- in the right system, and Jurgen developed it. Just like he did with Gundogan, Aubameyang, Kagawa, Reus, Hummels, Lewandowski etc...It's a consistent pattern with Klopp and it's determined - at least to my mind, by their mentality; and so I believe our new signings - perhaps even the ones already here, will develop into the elite players we had under Klopp for the past few years.But, I think I understand why you hold this opinion... and I can also understand looking at it in that way.