Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8760 on: Yesterday at 11:37:14 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:13:58 pm
City wining the CL has properly tilted me

The thing is its really unlikely we can compete for titles again whatever we do as were outgunned so much financially
But Christ its horrible how badly weve missed a unique window to keep over achieving over the last 3 years through a combination of coaching hubris and financial short sightedness
Its now harder than ever to get back to the top and increasing state ownership will make it harder and harder

But given all that we have a uniquely gifted manager and some elite talent could we at least back them properly and spend at a level thats vaguely competitive?!
The club now reliably throws off 500 million plus in revenue and its 10X ed its value since the current owners acquired it and still rising

The squad needs investment and its amazing to me how sanguine everyone is about a list of semi - punt targets this summer who are a notch down from the players our rivals are buying  its as if people think theres some magic dust that will close the talent gap
We didnt build a title winning team by buying potential we did it the same way everyone else has - by buying elite players

This summer is the last chance to compete because we have the hang over of an elite squad and the last push of our elite manager . Its mad how everyone seems to have quickly been talked down from game changing players and a pivotal summer to the usual make it work on a budget smaller than Villas shuffle
Grim stuff

Rant over


We bought 2 (two) elite players in 7 years, and won everything there is to be won. We have just signed a top class player at the age of 24, who has won the World Cup as a starter just 6 months ago. Our rivals still haven't bought anyone this summer, let alone "elite" players. You rant is pointless ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8761 on: Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:37:14 pm
We bought 2 (two) elite players in 7 years, and won everything there is to be won. We have just signed a top class player at the age of 24, who has won the World Cup as a starter just 6 months ago. Our rivals still haven't bought anyone this summer, let alone "elite" players. You rant is pointless ...

We bought more than two elite players in 7 years. Again, people have decided to retrospectively downgrade how good they were when we bought them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8762 on: Yesterday at 11:43:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm
We bought more than two elite players in 7 years. Again, people have decided to retrospectively downgrade how good they were when we bought them.

Nope, only Van Dijk and Alisson were elite players when we bought them. All the others improved and reached a higher level under Jurgen. So, stop moaning about the players we are pursuing and signing at the moment. It is boring and it is killing all the joy of the transfer thread ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8763 on: Yesterday at 11:46:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:26:51 pm
I think people have forgotten that to compete with City, we had players as good as theirs. Currently the talent they have vs what we have is stark.

I disagree with this, player for player we're not that far off. We need to improve for sure and could do with one or two top players coming into the Club but it means selling some who aren't up to the job and investing in some that do, it's really not that complicated.  The hard bit is coaching those players to win.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8764 on: Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:37:14 pm
We bought 2 (two) elite players in 7 years, and won everything there is to be won. We have just signed a top class player at the age of 24, who has won the World Cup as a starter just 6 months ago. Our rivals still haven't bought anyone this summer, let alone "elite" players. You rant is pointless ...

Alisson Van Dijk Fabinho Mane and Salah were all elite when we bought them
Wijnaldam was too but obv less apparent (unless youre a goal impact fan  reference for the kids)

Also my rant wasnt pointless it was cathartic
Now go find me Thurams heat map  and your shine box
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8765 on: Yesterday at 11:49:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:43:47 pm
Nope, only Van Dijk and Alisson were elite players when we bought them. All the others improved and reached a higher level under Jurgen. So, stop moaning about the players we are pursuing and signing at the moment. It is boring and it is killing all the joy of the transfer thread ...

I dont think they are moaning just stating their opinion on our chances.

They might be wrong but its not going to be easy to win the title which is/should be our aim.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8766 on: Yesterday at 11:49:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm
We bought more than two elite players in 7 years. Again, people have decided to retrospectively downgrade how good they were when we bought them.

I think maybe elite players when we bought them, but I would say it is 3 (VVD, Allison, Thiago)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8767 on: Yesterday at 11:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:49:31 pm
I think maybe elite players when we bought them, but I would say it is 3 (VVD, Allison, Thiago)

Salah Mane and Fabinho were elite and if anyone didnt think so they just hadnt watched them, or didnt like analytics or both

Regardless of the semantics over their level elite or not theres no comparison with what they were producing on the pitch and what this summers cavalcade of prospects have done in their careers to date
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8768 on: Today at 12:02:14 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm
Alisson Van Dijk Fabinho Mane and Salah were all elite when we bought them
Wijnaldam was too but obv less apparent (unless youre a goal impact fan  reference for the kids)

Also my rant wasnt pointless it was cathartic
Now go find me Thurams heat map  and your shine box

Fabinho, Mane, Salah and Wijnaldum were not considered elite players by our fans when we bought them. In fact, there were a lot of doubts about them in the Transfer Forum, most notably by the usual suspects like you and KH. You've changed your tune later, when they kicked on under Jurgen's coaching. Some of us have been around for quite some time, you know ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8769 on: Today at 12:03:46 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:49:31 pm
I think maybe elite players when we bought them, but I would say it is 3 (VVD, Allison, Thiago)

Yup, Thiago is probably the 3rd elite player that we've bought under Jurgen ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8770 on: Today at 12:08:04 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:49:27 pm
I dont think they are moaning just stating their opinion on our chances.

They might be wrong but its not going to be easy to win the title which is/should be our aim.

Of course they are moaning. They want what we used to call "marquee signins" in the old Transfer Forum. The reality is, we are pursuing some top talent at the moment, and we have already signed one top class player ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8771 on: Today at 12:08:49 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:52:00 pm
Salah Mane and Fabinho were elite and if you dont think so you just hadnt watched them

Regardless of the semantics over their level theres no comparison with what they were producing on the pitch and what this summers cavalcade of prospects have done

Of course they were, but they weren't recognized as that.

What's to say is we don't have to go out and buy superstars like Barella, De Jong, Rice, etc. We can buy people just about ready to explode.

Now if you think the players we are linked to aren't that, fair enough, I think they are good enough for our goals next year and I would expect them to jump up another level the year after that. That's the trajectory I expect for the younger lads we are linked to and what I expect for the team as well
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8772 on: Today at 12:09:39 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:05:55 am
Lol .. good one - I guarantee you have no clue what I posted about those players at the time
Hopefully this is the start of your account getting back to being funny

You've been here for 17 years, and you are yet to post anything positive. Of course I know what you have posted about them ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8773 on: Today at 12:09:56 am »
Man City winning has made this place even crazier, chill out boys and girls, we can compete and win against those pricks. Arsenal came darn close only to shit the bed late on in the season and I doubt you could say they have any ellite level players at this moment in time. Good coaching and riding that wave of momentum works wonders in football. We dont need elite level signings, get the right players in for Klopps system and well be fine.. Ali, VVD, Trent, Thiago, Mo are the stars in this squad, get the right type of players around them and well be ready to go again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8774 on: Today at 12:15:03 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:09:39 am
You've been here for 17 years, and you are yet to post anything positive. Of course I know what you have posted about them ...

Here comes my first ever positive post
I thought your Mbappe schtick was funny
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8775 on: Today at 12:15:20 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:09:56 am
Man City winning has made this place even crazier, chill out boys and girls, we can compete and win against those pricks. Arsenal came darn close only to shit the bed late on in the season and I doubt you could say they have any ellite level players at this moment in time. Good coaching and riding that wave of momentum works wonders in football. We dont need elite level signings, get the right players in for Klopps system and well be fine.. Ali, VVD, Trent, Thiago, Mo are the stars in this squad, get the right type of players around them and well be ready to go again.

Exactly. We seem to have taken the approach of adding 4-5 players this summer, instead of making a couple of "marquee signings". Looking at the player we've already signed, and the players that we've been linked with by the respectable sources, I can see why ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8776 on: Today at 01:15:06 am »
Everyone has their own perspectives but City winning does the opposite for me.

They are the proof to me that winning isn't everything. I appreciate we want us to reach our potential absolutely so do I but I would happily take being midtable over their cheating. I would never trade our Istanbul and the years surrounding it for their Istanbul and trophy haul of the last few years.

It just doesn't bother me all that. It's boss winning things but feels even better when it's earned and hard-fought. City barely even celebrate the league title now. We still have plenty of special moments ahead and they will feel all the better for these reasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8777 on: Today at 01:18:16 am »
Mate, we won EVERYTHING in the past 5 years. They just caught up maybe...Still to win Super Cup and World Club Cup.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8778 on: Today at 01:47:26 am »
I am not sure gaurdiloa is as good as people make out I would like to see him at a club like a Villa or a West Ham or preferably a Palace where he does not have all the money in the world.  Lets be honest old Owl face could prob have won with that money. lets see what happens with all the charges and the get relegated to non league :P
edit : I would also like to moan about how the players made out they love the club and thier fans deserve it for what? for being rich beyond compare and if  one player get injured they go and buy two to make up for it incase one dont work team full of mercs
Goes to show you can buy football
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8779 on: Today at 02:21:11 am »
Read a report via newsnow that the Ox will be joining Villa on a free. Good move for him. Would love to see a player like him test themselves abroad  he should do an Aldo and join Sociedad 😁

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8780 on: Today at 02:22:10 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:47:26 am
I am not sure gaurdiloa is as good as people make out I would like to see him at a club like a Villa or a West Ham or preferably a Palace where he does not have all the money in the world.  Lets be honest old Owl face could prob have won with that money. lets see what happens with all the charges and the get relegated to non league :P
edit : I would also like to moan about how the players made out they love the club and thier fans deserve it for what? for being rich beyond compare and if  one player get injured they go and buy two to make up for it incase one dont work team full of mercs
Goes to show you can buy football
Mourinho only lasted 3 full season with unlimited resources. Guardiola has done well to keep his team hungry.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8781 on: Today at 02:24:49 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:47:26 am
I am not sure gaurdiloa is as good as people make out I would like to see him at a club like a Villa or a West Ham or preferably a Palace where he does not have all the money in the world.  Lets be honest old Owl face could prob have won with that money. lets see what happens with all the charges and the get relegated to non league :P
edit : I would also like to moan about how the players made out they love the club and thier fans deserve it for what? for being rich beyond compare and if  one player get injured they go and buy two to make up for it incase one dont work team full of mercs
Goes to show you can buy football

Nah I dont subscribe to this. Hes a great manager - period. Sour grapes to suggest otherwise.

Hes a prick.

He legitimises a deeply corrupt club.

He buys success.

But its a skill to take the pressure, innovate and win everything.

Hes an all time great.

But personally, I put Paisley above all of them. Ultimate Goat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8782 on: Today at 02:31:07 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:24:49 am
Nah I dont subscribe to this. Hes a great manager - period. Sour grapes to suggest otherwise.

Hes a prick.

He legitimises a deeply corrupt club.

He buys success.

But its a skill to take the pressure, innovate and win everything.

Hes an all time great.

But personally, I put Paisley above all of them. Ultimate Goat.
It's not like he has been buying flashy world class players. The likes of Dias, Silva, Ake, Ederson, Rodri... weren't in this bracket when he signed them (even though some of them still aren't in it).

We don't need flashy world class players like Mbappe to compete. We need good players that fit into how we want to play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8783 on: Today at 03:01:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm
We bought more than two elite players in 7 years. Again, people have decided to retrospectively downgrade how good they were when we bought them.
I'll have to disagree here, K.
In my mind, and I think most people as well - an "elite player" is someone who is roundly regarded/recognised as elite, and therefore playing at a high, consistent level. They have seriously elite suitors or a bunch of above average clubs vying for their services- ready to pay stupid money to get them.

As Peter said- we could only really class Van Dijk and Alisson(and Thiago deffo, IMO) as elite, or at the precipice of greatness, when we signed them. The rest had elite potential- in the right system, and Jurgen developed it. Just like he did with Gundogan, Aubameyang, Kagawa, Reus, Hummels, Lewandowski etc...

It's a consistent pattern with Klopp and it's determined - at least to my mind, by their mentality; and so I believe our new signings - perhaps even the ones already here, will develop into the elite players we had under Klopp for the past few years.

But, I think I understand why you hold this opinion... and I can also understand looking at it in that way.
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8784 on: Today at 03:04:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm
We bought more than two elite players in 7 years. Again, people have decided to retrospectively downgrade how good they were when we bought them.
My definition of elite is a proven player. Most of the players that we signed weren't proven at the highest level when we signed them.

Mané? Lol. No way. He was an inconsistent Southampton winger. WE made him a credible Ballon d'Or candidate. He was nowhere near that level before he joined us.

IMO, Alisson is the closest to that because he was already Brazil's number 1. Anyways, it is a TEAM game and I think individual players are overrated in a team. We could sign the likes of Mbappe, Barella, etc and not improve. The most important thing is how everything comes together.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8785 on: Today at 03:18:52 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:13:58 pm
City wining the CL has properly tilted me

The thing is its really unlikely we can compete for titles again whatever we do as were outgunned so much financially
But Christ its horrible how badly weve missed a unique window to keep over achieving over the last 3 years through a combination of coaching hubris and financial short sightedness
Its now harder than ever to get back to the top and increasing state ownership will make it harder and harder

But given all that we have a uniquely gifted manager and some elite talent could we at least back them properly and spend at a level thats vaguely competitive?!
The club now reliably throws off 500 million plus in revenue and its 10X ed its value since the current owners acquired it and still rising

The squad needs investment and its amazing to me how sanguine everyone is about a list of semi - punt targets this summer who are a notch down from the players our rivals are buying  its as if people think theres some magic dust that will close the talent gap
We didnt build a title winning team by buying potential we did it the same way everyone else has - by buying elite players

This summer is the last chance to compete because we have the hang over of an elite squad and the last push of our elite manager . Its mad how everyone seems to have quickly been talked down from game changing players and a pivotal summer to the usual make it work on a budget smaller than Villas shuffle
Grim stuff

Rant over

Pure revisionism.

You may not think our transfer targets are up to snuff this summer but dont let that cloud how the majority of our incredible team from 2017-2022 was built.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8786 on: Today at 04:32:18 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:24:49 am
Nah I dont subscribe to this. Hes a great manager - period. Sour grapes to suggest otherwise.

Hes a prick.

He legitimises a deeply corrupt club.

He buys success.

But its a skill to take the pressure, innovate and win everything.

Hes an all time great.

But personally, I put Paisley above all of them. Ultimate Goat.

fuck off with that.

as coaches/managers i rate shoulder shitter and even wenger higher than him. he does nothing except whine. pretty sure he will put in a nice little dig at us soon. that fucking cheater obsessed c*nt.

now back to transfers. seems like it has gone a bit quiet on our side.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8787 on: Today at 04:45:00 am »
I dont think it was just the elite players that brought us all that success but it was the elite players that took us to the next level compounded by everyone we already had at the club. All the players who were already had at the club were all getting better under Klopp. Some of those reached the peak in their evolution just as we started to win all the trophies.

I think what we have currently is definitely the basis of a team who can compete at the top level. Last season was grim because apart from Alisson none of those players hit the top of their level.
