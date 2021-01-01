I am not sure gaurdiloa is as good as people make out I would like to see him at a club like a Villa or a West Ham or preferably a Palace where he does not have all the money in the world. Lets be honest old Owl face could prob have won with that money. lets see what happens with all the charges and the get relegated to non leagueedit : I would also like to moan about how the players made out they love the club and thier fans deserve it for what? for being rich beyond compare and if one player get injured they go and buy two to make up for it incase one dont work team full of mercsGoes to show you can buy football