Everyone has their own perspectives but City winning does the opposite for me.



They are the proof to me that winning isn't everything. I appreciate we want us to reach our potential absolutely so do I but I would happily take being midtable over their cheating. I would never trade our Istanbul and the years surrounding it for their Istanbul and trophy haul of the last few years.



It just doesn't bother me all that. It's boss winning things but feels even better when it's earned and hard-fought. City barely even celebrate the league title now. We still have plenty of special moments ahead and they will feel all the better for these reasons.