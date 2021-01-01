Man City winning has made this place even crazier, chill out boys and girls, we can compete and win against those pricks. Arsenal came darn close only to shit the bed late on in the season and I doubt you could say they have any ellite level players at this moment in time. Good coaching and riding that wave of momentum works wonders in football. We dont need elite level signings, get the right players in for Klopps system and well be fine.. Ali, VVD, Trent, Thiago, Mo are the stars in this squad, get the right type of players around them and well be ready to go again.