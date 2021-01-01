its a Saturday.
What was Lillian thuram doing in Dublin on Irish radio talking about his nippers through a translator. Bit weird.
If we are building a French community you know what 2024 could bring when a certain someones contract situation becomes interesting
WRONG!! Plateau is even keeled, level-headed, and speaks without vacillating. He's the real deal. I would also visit him for medical needs.
If we couldnt afford Bellingham, then we certainly couldnt afford him
Mate, he's not going to come out and say "Yeah me and my son are talking to Liverpool".
listen it's not happening. Just deal with it.
It is you fat freak.
Loser, leaves the forum?
Lynch supposedly saying we're working on deals for the two again now but can't see the article
Liverpool are laying the groundwork for the signings of Borussia Monchengladbachs Manu Kone and Nice star Kephren Thuram, It is believed the Merseysiders are in preliminary talks over the duo, both 22, in an attempt to ascertain the fee and wage packages it will take to bring them to Anfield. - [@dmlynch]
