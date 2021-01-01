« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 213 214 215 216 217 [218]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 297532 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8680 on: Today at 02:48:45 pm »
WRONG!! Plateau is even keeled, level-headed, and speaks without vacillating.

He's the real deal.

I would also visit him for medical needs.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8681 on: Today at 02:57:56 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:51:40 pm
its a Saturday.

Good point!  :lmao
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,340
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8682 on: Today at 03:02:08 pm »
I think Thuram deal will be announced by our local journos by Friday.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,445
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8683 on: Today at 03:04:09 pm »
What was Lillian thuram doing in Dublin on Irish radio talking about his nippers through a translator. Bit weird.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,340
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8684 on: Today at 03:06:26 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:04:09 pm
What was Lillian thuram doing in Dublin on Irish radio talking about his nippers through a translator. Bit weird.

I said it a few days ago mate on here. He's the head rep for his son and we're dealing with him and pushing this transfer through.   ;D
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,445
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8685 on: Today at 03:07:11 pm »
He gets asked but doesn't give anything away. Basically calls out Francois plateau and his pals..

https://twitter.com/offtheball/status/1667501870863077376?t=Rmilm5Zt-0lKgEAglSNMJQ&s=09
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,340
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8686 on: Today at 03:09:57 pm »
Mate, he's not going to come out and say "Yeah  me and my son are talking to Liverpool".  ;D
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8687 on: Today at 03:11:36 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:01:34 pm
If we are building a French community you know what 2024 could bring when a certain someones contract situation becomes interesting  ;D

If we couldnt afford Bellingham, then we certainly couldnt afford him
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,478
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8688 on: Today at 03:11:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:48:45 pm
WRONG!! Plateau is even keeled, level-headed, and speaks without vacillating.

He's the real deal.

I would also visit him for medical needs.

Plateau is indeed totally on the level.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,421
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8689 on: Today at 03:14:12 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:01:34 pm
If we are building a French community you know what 2024 could bring when a certain someones contract situation becomes interesting  ;D

Nah, that ship has sailed. Mbappe's chance of joining LFC was last summer ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,340
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8690 on: Today at 03:14:15 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 03:11:36 pm
If we couldnt afford Bellingham, then we certainly couldnt afford him

His ma is one of us. She will guide him towards the promise land.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,445
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8691 on: Today at 03:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:09:57 pm
Mate, he's not going to come out and say "Yeah  me and my son are talking to Liverpool".  ;D
listen it's not happening. Just deal with it.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,340
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8692 on: Today at 03:15:00 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:14:17 pm
listen it's not happening. Just deal with it.

It is you fat freak.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,143
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8693 on: Today at 03:16:14 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:14:17 pm
listen it's not happening. Just deal with it.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:00 pm
It is you fat freak.
Loser, leaves the forum? :)
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,340
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8694 on: Today at 03:19:20 pm »
I don't bet the house Duvs.  ;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8695 on: Today at 03:23:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:16:14 pm
Loser, leaves the forum? :)

The comma placement. Haha.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 213 214 215 216 217 [218]   Go Up
« previous next »
 