Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8640 on: Today at 12:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:25:41 pm
Pavard sounds like agent talk. He doesn't seem like the profile we'd usually go for. Seems like the kind of signing United would make.

Yup, he has Barcelona/Man Utd written all over him ...
Online Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8641 on: Today at 12:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 01:38:03 pm
With us being in the Europa League this is probably a good season to be buying this sort of profile of player. Mac Allister goes into the PL starting 11. And then we have the option of blooding the likes of Thuram and Kone in the Europa League and League Cup before starting to give them PL starts. Also means the likes of Fabinho are not been run into the group as they will only be playing the league games.

Just catching up on the 19 pages i havnt read and would have been posting what you said nearly word for word.
Online Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8642 on: Today at 12:34:11 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 02:17:16 pm
They wouldn't have developed sitting on our bench most of the time, as playing every week (look at Carvalho who's looking for a move now). It's also very hard to scout players before they have played some first team football in a decent league.

Personally I think Kone and Thuram's level of development is the ideal one for players that Liverpool recruit. Earlier than that they can't compete and they risk stagnating, and the risk is too big. Later than that they get super expensive, and they expect to play every week.
MacAllister would normally be a bit "late", but his clause made it possible.

Oh, the little i have read on Carv is we didnt want to sell him but would loan him out. Has the player asked to move?
Online Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8643 on: Today at 12:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 02:33:02 pm
Doubt we would sell a youngster to them knowing how they operate.

Plus we dont want to sell him anyway.

What do you mean about that?
Online xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8644 on: Today at 12:39:08 pm »
the previous defender we got from bayern turned out pretty good til he was struck down with illness

not so sure about the midfield reinforcement from the same club though.

think that if the club seems that the players value is under valuation then might we worth a punt with strengthening the backline
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8645 on: Today at 12:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 12:36:52 pm
What do you mean about that?

at a guess - that BVB will keep him a couple years and sell him for a massive profit!

Although even that isnt a bad idea so long as you get a big sell on clause. I think thats what Birmingham did with Bellingham, they will get a good chunk of his fee when he goes to Madrid.
Online sminp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8646 on: Today at 12:44:24 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:26:56 pm
There is no argument, I suggested signing Pavard, you said no he's a difficult character, I said why and you couldn't provide any evidence as to why. We move on, have a great one!!

He did provide evidence and theres plenty more out there if youre interested. Pavard isnt worth the aggro he brings and Id be very surprised if we signed him. Doesnt mean other clubs arent willing to overlook his personality, look at Man U signing Antony for an example of a team willing to ignore cuntish behaviour. I dont believe we are one of those teams that would do that though.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8647 on: Today at 12:48:35 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:26:56 pm
There is no argument, I suggested signing Pavard, you said no he's a difficult character, I said why and you couldn't provide any evidence as to why. We move on, have a great one!!
Depends on the type of argument...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xpAvcGcEc0k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xpAvcGcEc0k</a>
Online duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8648 on: Today at 12:52:19 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:48:35 pm
Depends on the type of argument...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xpAvcGcEc0k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xpAvcGcEc0k</a>
I cant see these things on my phone but I do hope this is Monty Python
Offline the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8649 on: Today at 12:53:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:52:19 pm
I cant see these things on my phone but I do hope this is Monty Python
"It is!"
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8650 on: Today at 01:01:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:23:52 pm
There is a huge difference between a difficult character and a terrible person. But I am sure you already know the difference. You'd just like for this argument to continue. That will not happen. Have a nice day ...

Theres certainly stories about Pavard not being well liked.

Quote
According to French journalist and renowned football insider Romain Molina, Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard was a serious problem for France at the FIFA World Cup. The 26-year-old, a veteran of the triumph in 2018, is accused of making inappropriate remarks about his teammates, creating a toxic atmosphere in the dressing room, arguing with Didier Deschamps and the coaching staff, and even leaking details to the press.

Im sure we will have spoken to Mane about him if we are interested though

https://www.bavarianfootballworks.com/2022/12/20/23517875/bayern-munich-benjamin-pavard-toxic-france-dressing-room-world-cup-leaks-arguments-deschamps-molina#:~:text=The%2026%2Dyear%2Dold%2C,leaking%20details%20to%20the%20press.
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8651 on: Today at 01:05:20 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:44:24 pm
He did provide evidence and theres plenty more out there if youre interested. Pavard isnt worth the aggro he brings and Id be very surprised if we signed him. Doesnt mean other clubs arent willing to overlook his personality, look at Man U signing Antony for an example of a team willing to ignore cuntish behaviour. I dont believe we are one of those teams that would do that though.

An article says thats "rumours say" isn't evidence. You might lap up anything that any crappy source says but I've heard it all before and it usually turns out to be complete garbage. Shaqiri and Sturridge were meant to have awful attitudes too. Just weird to me that he brings so much aggro but every Bayern manager plays him, Bayern keep him for year after year and are trying to renew him while most of the fans are gutted he wants to leave. He's not Lionel Messi, Mbappe or Van Dijk level ability so it's very strange Bayern have kept this awful bloke around for so long. Not like Bayern could be accused of being shy in kicking people out either. We have these rumours he's terrible for the France squad, leaking info or whatever, well Deschamps could easily cast him aside from the squad, they hardly lack options but nope, he's still picked in the squad all the time and is in for the upcoming qualifiers.

It's almost as if these rumours are complete shit or massively exaggerated.

And here's a Bayern journo mocking the France stuff posted above :

https://twitter.com/kerry_hau/status/1604983338791493633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1604983338791493633%7Ctwgr%5E827f712be8c3078768abf4a91585e3a66318bf59%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bayernforum.com%2Fpersonnel-f8%2Fbenjamin-pavard-t56944-375.html
Offline Keita Success

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8652 on: Today at 01:05:58 pm »
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8653 on: Today at 01:22:07 pm »
We are not signing a 27-year-old backup fullback who is already on 100,000 per week, and wants a pay rise, regardless of his character. At least that much is obvious ...
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8654 on: Today at 01:23:39 pm »

François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
39m
Re: Khéphren Thuram ✍🏼✔️

The deal is DONE - Khéphren Thuram is a Liverpool player. Media outlets/journalists reporting otherwise are wrong.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8655 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:22:07 pm
We are not signing a 27-year-old backup fullback who is already on 100,000 per week, and wants a pay rise, regardless of his character. At least that much is obvious ...
Im not sure we are

But someone who could primarily play as centre back and cover right back really well ticks a lot of boxes. For the right transfer fee it might make financial sense
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8656 on: Today at 01:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:23:39 pm
François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
39m
Re: Khéphren Thuram ✍🏼✔️

The deal is DONE - Khéphren Thuram is a Liverpool player. Media outlets/journalists reporting otherwise are wrong.
:lmao
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8657 on: Today at 01:26:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:24:00 pm
:lmao
Its gonna come back and bite you on the arse this ,Tep. And itll serve you right ;D
Online terry_macss_perm

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8658 on: Today at 01:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:23:39 pm
François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
39m
Re: Khéphren Thuram ✍🏼✔️

The deal is DONE - Khéphren Thuram is a Liverpool player. Media outlets/journalists reporting otherwise are wrong.


Well I for one am convinced.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8659 on: Today at 01:28:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:23:43 pm
Im not sure we are

But someone who could primarily play as centre back and cover right back really well ticks a lot of boxes. For the right transfer fee it might make financial sense

I think that Joe Gomez already ticks those boxes, being younger and cheaper than Pavard, home grown, and not a problematic character ...
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8660 on: Today at 01:28:46 pm »
Yes!!!!! Mesa has spoken.
Online duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8661 on: Today at 01:29:25 pm »
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8662 on: Today at 01:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:23:39 pm
François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
39m
Re: Khéphren Thuram ✍🏼✔️

The deal is DONE - Khéphren Thuram is a Liverpool player. Media outlets/journalists reporting otherwise are wrong.
First reply to Francois

Pr. Jacque Talbot, semiologue obstétricien
@JRMDHY
J'hésite avec le colonel moutarde, mais je pense que c'est le journaliste plateau, avec le chandelier, dans le cuisine
Translated from French by
I hesitate with colonel mustard, but I think it's the journalist set, with the candlestick, in the kitchen

Think that confirms it
Online sminp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8663 on: Today at 01:30:56 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:05:20 pm
An article says thats "rumours say" isn't evidence. You might lap up anything that any crappy source says but I've heard it all before and it usually turns out to be complete garbage. Shaqiri and Sturridge were meant to have awful attitudes too. Just weird to me that he brings so much aggro but every Bayern manager plays him, Bayern keep him for year after year and are trying to renew him while most of the fans are gutted he wants to leave. He's not Lionel Messi, Mbappe or Van Dijk level ability so it's very strange Bayern have kept this awful bloke around for so long. Not like Bayern could be accused of being shy in kicking people out either. We have these rumours he's terrible for the France squad, leaking info or whatever, well Deschamps could easily cast him aside from the squad, they hardly lack options but nope, he's still picked in the squad all the time and is in for the upcoming qualifiers.

It's almost as if these rumours are complete shit or massively exaggerated.

And here's a Bayern journo mocking the France stuff posted above :

https://twitter.com/kerry_hau/status/1604983338791493633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1604983338791493633%7Ctwgr%5E827f712be8c3078768abf4a91585e3a66318bf59%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bayernforum.com%2Fpersonnel-f8%2Fbenjamin-pavard-t56944-375.html

I assume its the school holidays now? I suggest you calm down, its just a discussion. If you want irrefutable evidence youre never gonna it either way, good or bad. Sometimes you have to make a judgement on the balance of probabilities and there has been a lot of smoke out there about his attitude for a long time.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8664 on: Today at 01:49:00 pm »
Any updates on Kone
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8665 on: Today at 01:51:40 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 01:30:56 pm
I assume its the school holidays now?

Dunno, weird question, its a Saturday.

Quote from: sminp on Today at 01:30:56 pm
Sometimes you have to make a judgement on the balance of probabilities and there has been a lot of smoke out there about his attitude for a long time.

Yep. And given how many managers keep picking him, how popular he is with the fans at Bayern and how hes still in the French squad its probably fair to say on the balance of probabilities that most of the stuff said about his character is complete shite.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8666 on: Today at 01:53:37 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:49:00 pm
Any updates on Kone
His club will sell him if the price is right
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8667 on: Today at 01:56:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:53:37 pm
His club will sell him if the price is right

Nope, his club will sell because they need money.  :P
