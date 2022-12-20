François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
39m
Re: Khéphren Thuram ✍🏼✔️
The deal is DONE - Khéphren Thuram is a Liverpool player. Media outlets/journalists reporting otherwise are wrong.
First reply to Francois
Pr. Jacque Talbot, semiologue obstétricien
@JRMDHY
J'hésite avec le colonel moutarde, mais je pense que c'est le journaliste plateau, avec le chandelier, dans le cuisine
Translated from French by
I hesitate with colonel mustard, but I think it's the journalist set, with the candlestick, in the kitchen
Think that confirms it