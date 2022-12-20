He did provide evidence and theres plenty more out there if youre interested. Pavard isnt worth the aggro he brings and Id be very surprised if we signed him. Doesnt mean other clubs arent willing to overlook his personality, look at Man U signing Antony for an example of a team willing to ignore cuntish behaviour. I dont believe we are one of those teams that would do that though.



An article says thats "rumours say" isn't evidence. You might lap up anything that any crappy source says but I've heard it all before and it usually turns out to be complete garbage. Shaqiri and Sturridge were meant to have awful attitudes too. Just weird to me that he brings so much aggro but every Bayern manager plays him, Bayern keep him for year after year and are trying to renew him while most of the fans are gutted he wants to leave. He's not Lionel Messi, Mbappe or Van Dijk level ability so it's very strange Bayern have kept this awful bloke around for so long. Not like Bayern could be accused of being shy in kicking people out either. We have these rumours he's terrible for the France squad, leaking info or whatever, well Deschamps could easily cast him aside from the squad, they hardly lack options but nope, he's still picked in the squad all the time and is in for the upcoming qualifiers.It's almost as if these rumours are complete shit or massively exaggerated.And here's a Bayern journo mocking the France stuff posted above :