Veiga is interesting in that regard. 11 goals for Celta Vigo this season. You’d back Jones to do similar numbers IMO if he plays regularly in the same position he’s had the last few games.



Neil on TAW has been banging on about this, pointing out that our front line isn’t anywhere near as prolific as it was when it was Salah/Mane/Firmino. Obviously didn’t have many goals from midfield then, but it mattered less because they were all getting big numbers. But I think with a functioning midfield next season we should see higher numbers from all our non-Salah forwards. If he can unlock Darwin’s potential, he should be able to get plenty of goals, and he’ll want to get Diaz closer to the penalty box too rather than dropping deep which he’s had to do. And then Gakpo and Jota should be contributing plenty too.



Anywhere near seems like a huge exaggeration to me. Or actually just not accurate. Gakpo looks like he will be more prolific than Firmino. Salah is still here banging them in.. Jota, Diaz and Nunez will be scoring goals and will surely be able to match Mane although it may be spread out between them as their game time will be more shared than Mane's was. Nunez got 9 and Jota got 7 last season in the league so that's already Mane's usual haul right there.