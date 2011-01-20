« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 294401 times)

Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8560 on: Today at 09:07:40 am »
I always thought the Trent positioning tweak was a makeshift solution, can't believe we'll persist with it - it didn't make us feel particularly solid during our late season run. Surely we'll revert to something more standard for next season when we have more midfield options, although obviously it'll be more nuanced than that.
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8561 on: Today at 09:11:31 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:35:25 am
Who is Josh Williams?

A guy who knows more about football than Jurgen, apparently.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8562 on: Today at 09:13:10 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:45:08 am
Josh Williams is underwhelmed with the potential signings of Thuram and Kone. Questions their role in a box midfield. I think people are taking the box midfield as red.

Better than taking it as blue.
Offline gemofabird

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8563 on: Today at 09:21:34 am »
Has Thuram's jet landed yet
Offline Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8564 on: Today at 09:23:12 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 09:07:40 am
I always thought the Trent positioning tweak was a makeshift solution, can't believe we'll persist with it - it didn't make us feel particularly solid during our late season run. Surely we'll revert to something more standard for next season when we have more midfield options, although obviously it'll be more nuanced than that.

Surely this system would be more improved with more capable midfielders who can run?

Well have a full pre season to work on it and make some tweaks.
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8565 on: Today at 09:24:27 am »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 09:21:34 am
Has Thuram's jet landed yet

No, he heard that Josh Williams was underwhelmed in him signing for us and turned the jet around and headed back to France.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8566 on: Today at 09:27:23 am »
We probably shouldn't sign that Gakpo lad, totally underwhelming signing that
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8567 on: Today at 09:29:27 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:27:23 am
We probably shouldn't sign that Gakpo lad, totally underwhelming signing that

Yep, hes the perfect example of our scouting spotting underlying stuff which Klopp coaches into eliteness.
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8568 on: Today at 09:30:08 am »
Salah didn't impress me that me much either.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8569 on: Today at 09:31:17 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:30:08 am
Salah didn't impress me that me much either.

Me either, Chelsea reject
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8570 on: Today at 09:31:42 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:30:08 am
Salah didn't impress me that me much either.
And Brad Pitt?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8571 on: Today at 09:32:03 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:31:42 am
And Brad Pitt?

You'll get it if you're old :D
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8572 on: Today at 09:32:28 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:30:08 am
Salah didn't impress me that me much either.

His highlight reels keep me warm on the long, cold, lonely nights.
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8573 on: Today at 09:32:40 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:31:17 am
Me either, Chelsea reject

We'd be in a much better potion if fans and podcasters got to chose who we sign (mainly from YouTube clips).
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8574 on: Today at 09:32:43 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:53:22 am
Klopp has tried to evolve the midfield anyway but obviously has just too slow to bring players in in recent seasons. Thiago signing was part of that in 2020. Elliot's role (start of 21/22 before he got injured). Trent's role towards the end of this season.
Been wondering why we're not looking at a specialist 6 so far(we can argue Thuram, but all 3 can fullfill that role), and on that point- perhaps we're looking for players who all have the ability to play as a 6, and perhaps it's a play-as-you-go thing? Perhaps everyone will be expected to perform that role throughout the game?
A "fluid" midfield? I mean Mac Allister can do that- to a very good degree, Kone can do that(needs to change his name to ManLFC asap!), Thuram can... I mean even Trent can do that!
We could start with a midfield of 6-8s! :)
As long as our pressing is as legendary as it has been, and one always stays withdrawn, I'm sure it could work.

I dunno. Who knows- old system, new system.. I'm jacked about our signings so far!
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8575 on: Today at 09:35:26 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 09:07:40 am
I always thought the Trent positioning tweak was a makeshift solution, can't believe we'll persist with it - it didn't make us feel particularly solid during our late season run. Surely we'll revert to something more standard for next season when we have more midfield options, although obviously it'll be more nuanced than that.

Trent being the focal point of our team in that new role makes too much sense. World class talent, local, still only 24, future captain. We will build around him, and Mac Allister is just the first addition ...
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8576 on: Today at 09:43:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:35:26 am
Trent being the focal point of our team in that new role makes too much sense. World class talent, local, still only 24, future captain. We will build around him, and Mac Allister is just the first addition ...

Yep. Trent was so otherworldly in that inverted position itd be a massive call to go back. Get your best players being as effective as possible always feels like a good rule of thumb.

Theres some chat about this in the Klopp template thread if anyone wants to contribute.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8577 on: Today at 09:49:13 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:30:08 am
Salah didn't impress me that me much either.

Did he have the looks, but you were wondering if he had the touch?

EDIT: And beaten to it by Tepid of course
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8578 on: Today at 09:55:58 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:49:13 am
Did he have the looks, but you were wondering if he had the touch?

EDIT: And beaten to it by Tepid of course

Regardless, he's still the one I want.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8579 on: Today at 09:56:36 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 09:07:40 am
I always thought the Trent positioning tweak was a makeshift solution, can't believe we'll persist with it - it didn't make us feel particularly solid during our late season run. Surely we'll revert to something more standard for next season when we have more midfield options, although obviously it'll be more nuanced than that.
Be wrong move. He was better than anyone in the league (attacking wise) after being moved there.
Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8580 on: Today at 09:58:16 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:13:17 pm
Didn't you ever see this video?

https://youtu.be/s05pW8lVWJo


Theres a quote from Jimmy Milner in the past fortnight saying how difficult it is conversing with Bobby in training and that he never replies, just smiles.

I suspect those words interviews and, especially, that advert they did, arent what they seem.

You could film me reciting the Gettysburg Address in Portuguese if I had the help of phonetically spelled cue cards next to the camera.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8581 on: Today at 09:58:37 am »
Just want Josko and Benji Pav announced.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8582 on: Today at 10:01:46 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:58:37 am
Just want Josko and Benji Pav announced.

Gvardiol makes too much sense for our setup, but I suspect that he will be too expensive. We don't really need Pavard, especially at those wages, that age and with that character ...
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8583 on: Today at 10:04:48 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:01:46 am
Gvardiol makes too much sense for our setup, but I suspect that he will be too expensive. We don't really need Pavard, especially at those wages, that age and with that character ...

Does he wish broken legs on players who reject his favourite team?  ;D

The drink driving is bad but then I don't remember anyone wanting Firmino gone.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8584 on: Today at 10:06:00 am »
Josh Williams says this, Neil Atkinson says that.. what about Jurgen!?
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8585 on: Today at 10:08:25 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:23:12 am
Surely this system would be more improved with more capable midfielders who can run?

Well have a full pre season to work on it and make some tweaks.
My main issue with this system is how vulnerable we are in transitions. Trent in no mans land, Konate covering so much space. It looks great when we are dominating and Trent is seeing a lot of the ball, but the moment we lose it, its a bit of a mess. We had a pretty kind run-in, but I wouldnt feel confident coming up certain sides with strong wingers.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8586 on: Today at 10:11:31 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 10:13:59 pm
Klopp will love Thuram's versatility in midfield.

He has played 138 games for Nice

Defensive Midfield: 55

Central Midfield:  43

Left Midfield: 5

Left winger: 1



On that note - sorry Pete, but sometimes stats are interesting and useful. Macca has played half as much games at DM as CM. Dunno bout the rating- this is whoscored:

Online Simplexity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8587 on: Today at 10:13:02 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:06:00 am
Josh Williams says this, Neil Atkinson says that.. what about Jurgen!?

What does he know, he should listen to the experts.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8588 on: Today at 10:17:44 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:55:58 am
Regardless, he's still the one I want.
"..Ooh, ooh, ooh!"
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8589 on: Today at 10:30:54 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:08:25 am
My main issue with this system is how vulnerable we are in transitions. Trent in no mans land, Konate covering so much space. It looks great when we are dominating and Trent is seeing a lot of the ball, but the moment we lose it, its a bit of a mess. We had a pretty kind run-in, but I wouldnt feel confident coming up certain sides with strong wingers.

The previous system was just as vulnerable in transition though. Id be asking questions of the personnel on this one. No team with this version of Fabinho at 6 is going to be great when countered on.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8590 on: Today at 10:36:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:29:30 am
There is a question about goals from midfield as well certainly in this system.

Veiga is interesting in that regard. 11 goals for Celta Vigo this season. Youd back Jones to do similar numbers IMO if he plays regularly in the same position hes had the last few games.

Neil on TAW has been banging on about this, pointing out that our front line isnt anywhere near as prolific as it was when it was Salah/Mane/Firmino. Obviously didnt have many goals from midfield then, but it mattered less because they were all getting big numbers. But I think with a functioning midfield next season we should see higher numbers from all our non-Salah forwards. If he can unlock Darwins potential, he should be able to get plenty of goals, and hell want to get Diaz closer to the penalty box too rather than dropping deep which hes had to do. And then Gakpo and Jota should be contributing plenty too.
Online BOBSCOUSE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8591 on: Today at 10:37:34 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:32:03 am
You'll get it if you're old :D

Speak for yourself!!  Have you seen Shania these days - keeps me feeling young  ;D
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8592 on: Today at 10:39:34 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:08:25 am
My main issue with this system is how vulnerable we are in transitions. Trent in no mans land, Konate covering so much space. It looks great when we are dominating and Trent is seeing a lot of the ball, but the moment we lose it, its a bit of a mess. We had a pretty kind run-in, but I wouldnt feel confident coming up certain sides with strong wingers.

Surely we cant judge a systems merits without a functioning midfield to properly assess it. We looked vulnerable in transition largely because the midfield wasnt good or mobile enough
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8593 on: Today at 10:41:15 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:11:31 am
On that note - sorry Pete, but sometimes stats are interesting and useful. Macca has played half as much games at DM as CM. Dunno bout the rating- this is whoscored:



Id piss myself if it turns out MacAllister is our new no.6.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8594 on: Today at 10:41:49 am »
Columbo saying were talking to Pavards agents about a move.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8595 on: Today at 10:42:55 am »
Christian Falk
@cfbayern
·
4m
TRUE✅ The agents of Benjamin Pavard are already talking to Liverpool
...

Get it done!! A class act that Bayern fans are gutted they are losing.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8596 on: Today at 10:43:23 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:41:49 am
Columbo saying were talking to Pavards agents about a move.
Columbo? Who's that. Google says Peter Falk passed away in 2011.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8597 on: Today at 10:44:34 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:42:55 am
Christian Falk
@cfbayern
·
4m
TRUE✅ The agents of Benjamin Pavard are already talking to Liverpool
...

Get it done!! A class act that Bayern fans are gutted they are losing.
I doubt this. His agents are probably talking to lots of clubs.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8598 on: Today at 10:45:21 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:41:49 am
Columbo saying were talking to Pavards agents about a move.
Is he not an arsehole?

Pavard that is
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8599 on: Today at 10:46:28 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:41:49 am
Columbo saying were talking to Pavards agents about a move.

I wonder if wed sign Pavard and move Konate to left center back.. Pavard is an elite defender, not on massive wages either and only 27.

Konate and Pavard as your mobile and aggressive left/right centres with Van Dijk controlling from the middle.
