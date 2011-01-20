Klopp has tried to evolve the midfield anyway but obviously has just too slow to bring players in in recent seasons. Thiago signing was part of that in 2020. Elliot's role (start of 21/22 before he got injured). Trent's role towards the end of this season.



Been wondering why we're not looking at a specialist 6 so far(we can argue Thuram, but all 3 can fullfill that role), and on that point- perhaps we're looking for players who all have the ability to play as a 6, and perhaps it's a play-as-you-go thing? Perhaps everyone will be expected to perform that role throughout the game?A "fluid" midfield? I mean Mac Allister can do that- to a very good degree, Kone can do that(needs to change his name to ManLFC asap!), Thuram can... I mean even Trent can do that!We could start with a midfield of 6-8s!As long as our pressing is as legendary as it has been, and one always stays withdrawn, I'm sure it could work.I dunno. Who knows- old system, new system.. I'm jacked about our signings so far!