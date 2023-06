There was an article in The Athletic about Naby not being great at understanding instructions due to him not learning the language well enough. I definitely think this will be a big factor for Klopp when buying players.



Klopp regularly subbed hm off first when he did start and he rarely got a run in the side (injuries obviously a part of that but I don't think he was ever first choice). There was something in his game that Klopp didn't like.That idiot manager at Guinea fucked hm as well in 2019, if he'd had that summer off he'd have been raring to go for 19/20 but instead was injured most of the season - I don't think his Liverpool career recovered from that. He should have been moved on a year or two earlier though, like with Ox. We hold on to players too long which stops us making the signings we need.