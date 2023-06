Manu Kone | The Field

https://www.youtube.com/v/hfusyM8OiAY&ab_channel=VISTA



Not arsed about PSG, they aren’t Real Madrid. If it’s between us or them he comes to us.



Not that I wasn’t convinced in the first place after YouTube scouting… but I really want us to sign him now.Seems smart with a huge amount of belief/drive. Also mentioned conversing in English when he went to gladbachIf they want him they will get him 100%. I hope we get both him and Kone but that is a fact. They will offer more in wages and transfer fee and we won’t compete with that.