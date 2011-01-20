There was an article in The Athletic about Naby not being great at understanding instructions due to him not learning the language well enough. I definitely think this will be a big factor for Klopp when buying players.
Bobby doesnt seem to have picked up much English but he did ok.
27:30 - 30:05. Motherfucker can only count to ten in German English may be a problem
Looks like fuck all's happening over the weekend so I can thankfully go back to ignoring this thread 👍
Thats fair enough. Ultimately we can only have our opinions on players. The stats thing has put a slant on it recently in that sometimes you may not have seen a player to form some sort of opinion.Where I stand on it is that I personally believe that we competed with City because we also had as many good players as them and thats why I was hoping we would buy a few more sure things.
Agreed, that's a big frustration. They have the cash to hire the best tutors and definitely have the spare time.
Manu Kone | The Field <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hfusyM8OiAY&ab_channel=VISTA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hfusyM8OiAY&ab_channel=VISTA</a>
Not arsed about PSG, they arent Real Madrid. If its between us or them he comes to us.
The Kone being a red sounds like a load of bollocks. 10/11 year olds wear kits from all over Europe, doesnt mean they are actually fans. It does mean that they probably think of them in a good light but thats about it. I had Ajax and Fiorentina shirts when I was that age.
He grew up idolizing Origi. Had posters of him all over his room.
I bet most people here can't count to 10 in German either but can speak English.
Im following several Celts Vigo press people now
I still get fucking news about Guinea politics
Im doing the hard yards for you fuxkers.
Inacio apparently renewing at Sporting. So maybe Van de Ven is the one then?
Kone is a red apparently when he went to the scouting as a kid in Paris he was wearing a full LFC kit
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
