There was an article in The Athletic about Naby not being great at understanding instructions due to him not learning the language well enough. I definitely think this will be a big factor for Klopp when buying players.
Bobby doesnt seem to have picked up much English but he did ok.
27:30 - 30:05. Motherfucker can only count to ten in German English may be a problem
Looks like fuck all's happening over the weekend so I can thankfully go back to ignoring this thread 👍
Thats fair enough. Ultimately we can only have our opinions on players. The stats thing has put a slant on it recently in that sometimes you may not have seen a player to form some sort of opinion.Where I stand on it is that I personally believe that we competed with City because we also had as many good players as them and thats why I was hoping we would buy a few more sure things.
Agreed, that's a big frustration. They have the cash to hire the best tutors and definitely have the spare time.
Manu Kone | The Field <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hfusyM8OiAY&ab_channel=VISTA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hfusyM8OiAY&ab_channel=VISTA</a>
Not arsed about PSG, they arent Real Madrid. If its between us or them he comes to us.
The Kone being a red sounds like a load of bollocks. 10/11 year olds wear kits from all over Europe, doesnt mean they are actually fans. It does mean that they probably think of them in a good light but thats about it. I had Ajax and Fiorentina shirts when I was that age.
He grew up idolizing Origi. Had posters of him all over his room.
I bet most people here can't count to 10 in German either but can speak English.
