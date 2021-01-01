« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8520 on: Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm
There was an article in The Athletic about Naby not being great at understanding instructions due to him not learning the language well enough. I definitely think this will be a big factor for Klopp when buying players.

Bobby doesnt seem to have picked up much English but he did ok.
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8521 on: Yesterday at 11:09:23 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm
Bobby doesnt seem to have picked up much English but he did ok.

Bobby actually speaks okay english. Its just that he never wanted to interviews and such that people think he cant. You can youtube his interviews and there's a few.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8522 on: Yesterday at 11:11:31 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:19:08 pm
27:30 - 30:05. Motherfucker can only count to ten in German  :D English may be a problem

I bet most people here can't count to 10 in German either but can speak English.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8523 on: Yesterday at 11:13:17 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm
Bobby doesnt seem to have picked up much English but he did ok.

Didn't you ever see this video?

https://youtu.be/s05pW8lVWJo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8524 on: Yesterday at 11:33:13 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:49:47 pm
Looks like fuck all's happening over the weekend so I can thankfully go back to ignoring this thread 👍

But the media team are on standby....again.
So we should be on standby too.:)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8525 on: Yesterday at 11:40:06 pm
Im following several Celts Vigo press people now

I still get fucking news about Guinea politics Im doing the hard yards for you fuxkers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8526 on: Today at 12:03:14 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:24:42 pm
Thats fair enough. Ultimately we can only have our opinions on players. The stats thing has put a slant on it recently in that sometimes you may not have seen a player to form some sort of opinion.

Where I stand on it is that I personally believe that we competed with City because we also had as many good players as them and thats why I was hoping we would buy a few more sure things.

The times when we failed to compete with them in recent seasons were down to a lack of bodies in a particular position though (midfield last year, central defence the other), so bringing in several quality players is important to get our midfield functioning properly, even if you are not familiar enough with them and would prefer more expensive names.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8527 on: Today at 12:04:51 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm
Bobby doesnt seem to have picked up much English but he did ok.

Completely ignorant argument without me legitimising that original point. I despair at that utter nonsense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8528 on: Today at 12:11:28 am
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 10:44:59 pm
Agreed, that's a big frustration. They have the cash to hire the best tutors and definitely have the spare time.

He would also have all that extra time while rehabbing from injuries to do it as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8529 on: Today at 01:03:15 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm
Bobby doesnt seem to have picked up much English but he did ok.

He does speak English and when he first came here he would have learnt German most likely at Hoffienheim
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8530 on: Today at 01:53:27 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:07:12 pm
Manu Kone | The Field   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hfusyM8OiAY&amp;ab_channel=VISTA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hfusyM8OiAY&amp;ab_channel=VISTA</a>
Not that I wasnt convinced in the first place after YouTube scouting but I really want us to sign him now.

Seems smart with a huge amount of belief/drive. Also mentioned conversing in English when he went to gladbach
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8531 on: Today at 02:02:05 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:07:12 pm
Manu Kone | The Field   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hfusyM8OiAY&amp;ab_channel=VISTA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hfusyM8OiAY&amp;ab_channel=VISTA</a>
Not that I wasnt convinced in the first place after YouTube scouting but I really want us to sign him now.

Seems smart with a huge amount of belief/drive. Also mentioned conversing in English when he went to gladbach
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:51:43 pm
Not arsed about PSG, they arent Real Madrid. If its between us or them he comes to us.
If they want him they will get him 100%. I hope we get both him and Kone but that is a fact. They will offer more in wages and transfer fee and we wont compete with that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8532 on: Today at 02:35:04 am
I think his dad Lillian wants him and told him to go to Liverpool (Thuram), also PSG have said they dont want him.
Kone is a red anyway so possibly wont be as difficult to get him, Not heard anything about PSG wanting Kone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8533 on: Today at 02:44:52 am
The Kone being a red sounds like a load of bollocks. 10/11 year olds wear kits from all over Europe, doesnt mean they are actually fans. It does mean that they probably think of them in a good light but thats about it. I had Ajax and Fiorentina shirts when I was that age.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8534 on: Today at 03:03:12 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:44:52 am
The Kone being a red sounds like a load of bollocks. 10/11 year olds wear kits from all over Europe, doesnt mean they are actually fans. It does mean that they probably think of them in a good light but thats about it. I had Ajax and Fiorentina shirts when I was that age.

He grew up idolizing Origi. Had posters of him all over his room.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8535 on: Today at 03:04:24 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:03:12 am
He grew up idolizing Origi. Had posters of him all over his room.
🤣🤣🤣
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8536 on: Today at 03:14:08 am
From that interview, I can see Klopp liking a lot of aspects of Kone's personality. Lot of belief and willingness to persevere.
