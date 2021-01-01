« previous next »
Offline TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 88,868
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8480 on: Today at 08:56:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:42:05 pm
Le Parisein journo.

Not on his twitter Samie
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Egyptian36

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,227
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8481 on: Today at 08:59:17 pm


Fabinho been struggling for two seasons now, after we started playing the right side midfielder further up. See the golas we conceded vs Milan and City at home and West Ham away for example and compare it to how he played lately, it was so obvious he was going to be a an issue and needed a player who can win challenges
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR8DItC4f5xuAFLvUpIVfGcgkhCEOyxeS
Online Draex

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,444
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8482 on: Today at 09:05:06 pm
Offline Knight

  No one understands football like me.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,221
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8483 on: Today at 09:15:40 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:05:06 pm
Decent article on Kone and Thuram

https://sawkurgod.substack.com/p/the-french-connection-manu-kone-khephren?r=1ow8tp&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Lots of positives there. Inverting Trent, playing Kone as a 6 and MacAllister alongside Thuram probably solves their passing weaknesses but I dunno if its ideal.
Online Rawkybalboa

  "I wouldn't have a clue..."
  No new LFC topics
  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 871
  somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8484 on: Today at 09:17:35 pm
Quote from: kim66 on Today at 08:29:17 pm
I saw that Leroy Sane has been listed by Bayern.
Have not kept up with him since leaving city, though I used to rate him.
Is he past it or still a good option?

Never really recovered from that Mane beating.
Offline MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,804
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8485 on: Today at 09:19:11 pm
Thuram rejected PSG for the most successful club in England.

We're massive :D
Online Rawkybalboa

  "I wouldn't have a clue..."
  No new LFC topics
  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 871
  somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8486 on: Today at 09:19:35 pm
Besides they have to go or a commentators nightmare. Theyve threatened to quit if Bayern get
Harry Kane.
"Kane, Mane,Sane" wtf :o
Offline DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,555
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8487 on: Today at 09:21:16 pm
Interesting that a lot of the French tweets about Thuram always has lots of PSG fans replying fuming they aren't going for him or haven't signed him yet. Good to see him so highly rated there.

Just watching some videos now, a few moments of intense pressing v PSG has me sold, he's an insane athlete, dribbles great so if we can refine and improve a few bits he could be an awesome fit. Don't know much about him personally but from what I've read he's ridiculously dedicated to self improvement which would be nice for Jurgen to work with.

Get it done. NOW!!!!
Offline elsewhere

  Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,531
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8488 on: Today at 09:25:55 pm
Are we really signing Khephren Trump?
Online Lynndenberries

  Not iste björksmak
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,068
  Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8489 on: Today at 09:31:03 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:25:55 pm
Are we really signing Khephren Trump?
Seems like it, if we can agree a fee with Nice.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,804
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8490 on: Today at 09:33:36 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:21:16 pm
Interesting that a lot of the French tweets about Thuram always has lots of PSG fans replying fuming they aren't going for him or haven't signed him yet. Good to see him so highly rated there.

Just watching some videos now, a few moments of intense pressing v PSG has me sold, he's an insane athlete, dribbles great so if we can refine and improve a few bits he could be an awesome fit. Don't know much about him personally but from what I've read he's ridiculously dedicated to self improvement which would be nice for Jurgen to work with.

Get it done. NOW!!!!
They definitely wanted him.
Online RedSetGo

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 330
  The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8491 on: Today at 09:41:59 pm
Neil Jones mentions in his article (below) that the Thuram brothers were educated at at American school in Paris, hence their "perfect" English.

I certainly didn't know that they spoke English. If its true, then it makes more sense that we are in for Khephren. Klopp said that Darwin's progress last season could have gone faster but for the language barrier. It therefore made sense to me that the LFC coaching staff would look to get players who already spoke the language to avoid the language barrier issues next season. Hence one reason why the likes of Mac Allister, Mount ranked high on target list.

Khephren already knowing the language will make his transition that much smoother. I know they are different players, but I reckon knowing English helped Gakpo's transition into the team much better than for Darwin, who is still learning the language.

Does anyone know if Kone speaks English? But even if he doesn't, having Konate + Thuram to translate for him would make process faster.

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/khephren-thuram-liverpool-europes-biggest-clubs-fighting-sign-france-young-midfield-star/bltc6d9b5cd0e10c35f#csc65f6e1cb88cacb3
Offline elsewhere

  Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,531
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8492 on: Today at 09:43:14 pm
Kone's wiki page

Emmanuel "Manu" Kouadio Koné (born 17 May 2001) is a French professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for German Bundesliga team Borussia Mönchengladbach. He is set to join Liverpool

 ;D
Offline TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 88,868
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8493 on: Today at 09:53:17 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:25:55 pm
Are we really signing Khephren Trump?
Theyre no reliable source saying weve talked to Nice.

Most reliable sources are saying were interested though. 


Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Wingman

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,774
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8494 on: Today at 09:56:34 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:43:14 pm
Kone's wiki page

Emmanuel "Manu" Kouadio Koné (born 17 May 2001) is a French professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for German Bundesliga team Borussia Mönchengladbach. He is set to join Liverpool

 ;D

May 2001 was a good month to be a red
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 59,326
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8495 on: Today at 09:58:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:53:17 pm
Theyre no reliable source saying weve talked to Nice.

Most reliable sources are saying were interested though.

No one is listening to you old man, your reign of terror is over.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 40,429
  Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8496 on: Today at 10:01:50 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 09:41:59 pm
Does anyone know if Kone speaks English? But even if he doesn't, having Konate + Thuram to translate for him would make process faster.

I wonder if he speaks some English because in Gladbach's videos he's always speaking French rather than German, but in one of them he's interacting with fan groups. I know some Dutch and German teams have had players learn English as it's easier for them to learn to communicate with teammates.
Offline TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 88,868
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8497 on: Today at 10:02:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:58:31 pm
No one is listening to you old man, your reign of terror is over.
:lmao

Genuinely lol
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Agent99

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,159
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8498 on: Today at 10:03:28 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 09:41:59 pm
Neil Jones mentions in his article (below) that the Thuram brothers were educated at at American school in Paris, hence their "perfect" English.

I certainly didn't know that they spoke English. If its true, then it makes more sense that we are in for Khephren. Klopp said that Darwin's progress last season could have gone faster but for the language barrier. It therefore made sense to me that the LFC coaching staff would look to get players who already spoke the language to avoid the language barrier issues next season. Hence one reason why the likes of Mac Allister, Mount ranked high on target list.

Khephren already knowing the language will make his transition that much smoother. I know they are different players, but I reckon knowing English helped Gakpo's transition into the team much better than for Darwin, who is still learning the language.

Does anyone know if Kone speaks English? But even if he doesn't, having Konate + Thuram to translate for him would make process faster.

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/khephren-thuram-liverpool-europes-biggest-clubs-fighting-sign-france-young-midfield-star/bltc6d9b5cd0e10c35f#csc65f6e1cb88cacb3
There was an article in The Athletic about Naby not being great at understanding instructions due to him not learning the language well enough. I definitely think this will be a big factor for Klopp when buying players.
Offline TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 88,868
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8499 on: Today at 10:03:41 pm
And can I just say, from all of us in the commentary team,


No to szoboszlai

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,181
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8500 on: Today at 10:03:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:58:31 pm
No one is listening to you old man, your reign of terror is over.

;D
Offline BobPaisley3

  SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,912
  Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8501 on: Today at 10:04:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:03:41 pm
And can I just say, from all of us in the commentary team,


No to szoboszlai
Seconded
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,546
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8502 on: Today at 10:07:12 pm »
Manu Kone | The Field   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hfusyM8OiAY&amp;ab_channel=VISTA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hfusyM8OiAY&amp;ab_channel=VISTA</a>
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,546
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8503 on: Today at 10:10:19 pm »
  "Dream Bigger", the FILM on the incredible story of Manu Koné! 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/umNwXyLlHYk&amp;ab_channel=T%C3%A9l%C3%A9foot" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/umNwXyLlHYk&amp;ab_channel=T%C3%A9l%C3%A9foot</a>
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8504 on: Today at 10:13:59 pm »
Klopp will love Thuram's versatility in midfield.

He has played 138 games for Nice

Defensive Midfield: 55

Central Midfield:  43

Left Midfield: 5

Left winger: 1


Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,159
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8505 on: Today at 10:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:07:12 pm
Manu Kone | The Field   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hfusyM8OiAY&amp;ab_channel=VISTA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hfusyM8OiAY&amp;ab_channel=VISTA</a>
27:30 - 30:05. Motherfucker can only count to ten in German  :D English may be a problem
Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8506 on: Today at 10:22:51 pm »
Kone is a red apparently when he went to the scouting as a kid in Paris he was wearing a full LFC kit
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,275
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8507 on: Today at 10:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:03:28 pm
There was an article in The Athletic about Naby not being great at understanding instructions due to him not learning the language well enough. I definitely think this will be a big factor for Klopp when buying players.

Makes sense. That's why I didn't believe those rumours about Harry Kane when he was linked with us last summer.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,546
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8508 on: Today at 10:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:23:15 pm
Makes sense. That's why I didn't believe those rumours about Harry Kane when he was linked with us last summer.
:lmao :wellin
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,546
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8509 on: Today at 10:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:19:08 pm
27:30 - 30:05. Motherfucker can only count to ten in German  :D English may be a problem
How are you 30 minutes in 12 minutes after i posted it?  ;D
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,546
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8510 on: Today at 10:31:00 pm »
James_Wathland👨🏻‍💻LFC NEWS🔔
@JamesWathland
·
4h
🚨EXCL: #LFC

As stated by
@francoisplateau
. I can also confirm that it really seems like Thuram is going to become a Liverpool player within the next 2 weeks. (Before U21 euros) Liverpool have struck a deal with OGC Nice for the signing of the French midfielder. 99% DONE🇫🇷🔴✅
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,444
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8511 on: Today at 10:32:08 pm »
More new ITKs by the hour than you can shake a kfc drumstick at.
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,418
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8512 on: Today at 10:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:03:28 pm
There was an article in The Athletic about Naby not being great at understanding instructions due to him not learning the language well enough. I definitely think this will be a big factor for Klopp when buying players.

Interesting. Apparently Nunez is having issues with the language too.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,326
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8513 on: Today at 10:39:23 pm »
GFFN sighting La Parisien. GTFO Tepid!

https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1667275230241251329

Quote
PSG aren't currently interested in a summer move for Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram.
Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,437
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8514 on: Today at 10:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:03:28 pm
There was an article in The Athletic about Naby not being great at understanding instructions due to him not learning the language well enough. I definitely think this will be a big factor for Klopp when buying players.

How long was he with us, like 5 years? Just don't understand how a player can't learn the basics of a language in that time. They have plenty of free time.
Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,159
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8515 on: Today at 10:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:28:05 pm
How are you 30 minutes in 12 minutes after i posted it?  ;D
Doesn't everyone watch at 10 x speed now? Get in the 90s Grandad.
Online Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8516 on: Today at 10:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:42:25 pm
How long was he with us, like 5 years? Just don't understand how a player can't learn the basics of a language in that time. They have plenty of free time.

Agreed, that's a big frustration. They have the cash to hire the best tutors and definitely have the spare time.
