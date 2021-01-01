Neil Jones mentions in his article (below) that the Thuram brothers were educated at at American school in Paris, hence their "perfect" English.I certainly didn't know that they spoke English. If its true, then it makes more sense that we are in for Khephren. Klopp said that Darwin's progress last season could have gone faster but for the language barrier. It therefore made sense to me that the LFC coaching staff would look to get players who already spoke the language to avoid the language barrier issues next season. Hence one reason why the likes of Mac Allister, Mount ranked high on target list.Khephren already knowing the language will make his transition that much smoother. I know they are different players, but I reckon knowing English helped Gakpo's transition into the team much better than for Darwin, who is still learning the language.Does anyone know if Kone speaks English? But even if he doesn't, having Konate + Thuram to translate for him would make process faster.