Interesting that a lot of the French tweets about Thuram always has lots of PSG fans replying fuming they aren't going for him or haven't signed him yet. Good to see him so highly rated there.
Just watching some videos now, a few moments of intense pressing v PSG has me sold, he's an insane athlete, dribbles great so if we can refine and improve a few bits he could be an awesome fit. Don't know much about him personally but from what I've read he's ridiculously dedicated to self improvement which would be nice for Jurgen to work with.
Get it done. NOW!!!!