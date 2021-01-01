You are not, I am not sure on either as well. I think I have been quite insistent on pushing some more higher profile players because I think we are punching under our weight and I want more sure things.



However, unlike some of the players we were linked previously which I was down on, at least with these players I havent seen play so I am more optimistic that they might turn out well. On the face of it though the links were a bit underwhelming, I thought we had moved past signing players who are a bit of a punt.



Given our hit rate for players turning out well, I don't think we need to worry. Under Jurgen, most of the players that haven't hit the really high levels have largely been due to injury, not talent (Keita and Ox being two of the biggest examples).I doubt many were excited about the likes of Sturridge, Coutinho, Robertson, Matip, and many others (even Gini), who all turned out to be great signings.I also highly doubt Thuram or Kone are a punt. We've had ages to plan our midfield upgrade, and I'm sure plenty of work has been done to ensure we get the right profile player - in terms of fit for the team, potential to develop, and personality.