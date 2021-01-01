« previous next »
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8400 on: Today at 05:31:29 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:28:25 pm
Definitely. Writing Fabinho off is harsh after a season where we saw a massive collective drop off in many of our best players. I don't recall many writing him off when we were chasing the quadruple, but short-termism is rife nowadays, and patience is in short supply.

I'm optimistic we'll see a collective upturn in form next season - of which we've already seen the signs since early February, where our last 18 league games were P18 W11 D5 L2 F45 A19 GD+26 Pts 38.

Is this the Fabinho who barely competed in a duel all season? You know how you get an upturn? Move on from your ageing players who had a massive drop off. He might be better, he could hardly be worse. But being good enough... that's a huge risk. Also worth saying Fabinho was dropped in around January and early Feb.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8401 on: Today at 05:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:19:20 pm
Need both, and both need to be versatile - IMO it's someone who can play RB and also cover CB, and someone who can do CB and also cover LB.
Pavard and NDicka can cover those positions between them. Im not sure however how interested well be in either.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8402 on: Today at 05:40:00 pm »
DS back in action.  :wave
Online Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8403 on: Today at 05:40:42 pm »
Yerrrrsssss, a DS sighting!
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8404 on: Today at 05:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 05:40:42 pm
Yerrrrsssss, a DS sighting!

He's not Bigfoot mate.  ;D
Online Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8405 on: Today at 05:43:29 pm »
James Pearce apparently saying the 35m is the accurate fee not 55m and there's no add ons.

Liverpool have remained tight-lipped, but sources have told The Athletic it was a one-off fee to Brighton with no add-ons and that the £35million figure is more accurate than £55m.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8406 on: Today at 05:44:38 pm »
A bit of a nuisance that the under 21 Euros final is the day we return to pre-season training with Thuram and Kone in the France squad. They'd essentially miss pre-season for us which is an important part of getting them up to speed if they sign. We wanted deals done quickly to get players ready.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8407 on: Today at 05:45:56 pm »
Apparently reports Chiesa could be on the move and available for just £30 - £40 million

SIGN ALL THE FUCKING PLAYERSSSSS!!!
Online Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8408 on: Today at 05:47:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:19:38 pm
To be fair, that probably means he is moving to the Premier League in a couple of years, for three or four times the amount Benfica are paying for him ...

And it'll be none of our business, so great. He can be a posterboy for Saudi Arabia.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8409 on: Today at 05:49:15 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:45:56 pm
Apparently reports Chiesa could be on the move and available for just £30 - £40 million

SIGN ALL THE FUCKING PLAYERSSSSS!!!

ACL has fucked him.
Online keyop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8410 on: Today at 05:54:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:45:54 pm
You are not, I am not sure on either as well. I think I have been quite insistent on pushing some more higher profile players because I think we are punching under our weight and I want more sure things.

However, unlike some of the players we were linked previously which I was down on, at least with these players I havent seen play so I am more optimistic that they might turn out well. On the face of it though the links were a bit underwhelming, I thought we had moved past signing players who are a bit of a punt.
Given our hit rate for players turning out well, I don't think we need to worry. Under Jurgen, most of the players that haven't hit the really high levels have largely been due to injury, not talent (Keita and Ox being two of the biggest examples).

I doubt many were excited about the likes of Sturridge, Coutinho, Robertson, Matip, and many others (even Gini), who all turned out to be great signings.

I also highly doubt Thuram or Kone are a punt. We've had ages to plan our midfield upgrade, and I'm sure plenty of work has been done to ensure we get the right profile player - in terms of fit for the team, potential to develop, and personality.
Online keyop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8411 on: Today at 05:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:31:29 pm
Is this the Fabinho who barely competed in a duel all season? You know how you get an upturn? Move on from your ageing players who had a massive drop off. He might be better, he could hardly be worse. But being good enough... that's a huge risk. Also worth saying Fabinho was dropped in around January and early Feb.
I recall many judging Gini harshly in 2020/21, forgetting that Jordan and Fabinho were playing in defence and we had issues all over the pitch.

It's all about context.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8412 on: Today at 05:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:39:25 pm
Pavard and NDicka can cover those positions between them. Im not sure however how interested well be in either.

Welcome back, El Lobo.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8413 on: Today at 06:00:07 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:56:51 pm
I recall many judging Gini harshly in 2020/21, forgetting that Jordan and Fabinho were playing in defence and we had issues all over the pitch.


He's been crap since so maybe those people were right.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8414 on: Today at 06:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:43:29 pm
James Pearce apparently saying the 35m is the accurate fee not 55m and there's no add ons.

Liverpool have remained tight-lipped, but sources have told The Athletic it was a one-off fee to Brighton with no add-ons and that the £35million figure is more accurate than £55m.

which is sort of how buy out clauses work, one off fees, paid up!

Mac Allisters agent played it really well, so many questioned why he signed a new deal, but now everyone sees why. He liked playing there, was happy to stay post world cup, and make sure Brighton at least didnt lose him on a free.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8415 on: Today at 06:04:11 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:00:07 pm
He's been crap since so maybe those people were right.

Well exactly, a very weird example to use.
