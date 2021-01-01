I'd actually put a new defender on par with a third midfielder in terms of importance this transfer window. Can't be relying on our current options and if we continue to operate with Trent as an inverted full back then it puts great pressure on the right sided center back, and Konate has a history of niggling injuries. These tactics also require a more defensive minded left sided defender so it's no surprise if we're looking for left footed defenders either as Robertson isn't a natural in that position.
Trent played in midfield due to lack of midfielders?
I guess not being in CL will take less demand from our squad and with that, these little niggles will be less. I'm not saying we don't need a new defender, and if there's a deal to be had, then of course. How about dropping Fabinho back as cover?
Will definitely need one next year with Matip likely to move on. Hopefully it is Ignacio but wouldn't mind VDV as he looks more suited to the physicality of the Premier League