Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 284908 times)

Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8360 on: Today at 03:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:18:26 pm
I understand we may need a defender but I reckon that's not a priority. The defence were largely exposed last season due to a dodgy midfield. Seems like we're trying to sort out the glaring issue first then moving on to the defence.

Seems like for now, we have enough coverage in defence, Konate, VVD, Matip, Phillips, Gomez. If a deal makes sense, we strike

I'd actually put a new defender on par with a third midfielder in terms of importance this transfer window. Can't be relying on our current options and if we continue to operate with Trent as an inverted full back then it puts great pressure on the right sided center back, and Konate has a history of niggling injuries. These tactics also require a more defensive minded left sided defender so it's no surprise if we're looking for left footed defenders either as Robertson isn't a natural in that position. 
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8361 on: Today at 03:23:59 pm »
If we change the word punts to higher risk signings its probably better and more accurate
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8362 on: Today at 03:28:44 pm »
Kocku signing for Benfica, so thankfully he's not coming up here.
Offline Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8363 on: Today at 03:28:54 pm »
Who actually is this Francois Plateau guy?
Is he just another seasonal transfer expert?

Says he was the first one to break the Thuram news yesterday.
Online Davidbowie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8364 on: Today at 03:29:38 pm »
Pavard from Bayern would be a good bet for us. Can play both RB and CB, and tends to play more conservatively as a fullback than Trent does - which we need in certain games when our right side is targeted as a weak point.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8365 on: Today at 03:32:57 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:23:41 pm
I'd actually put a new defender on par with a third midfielder in terms of importance this transfer window. Can't be relying on our current options and if we continue to operate with Trent as an inverted full back then it puts great pressure on the right sided center back, and Konate has a history of niggling injuries. These tactics also require a more defensive minded left sided defender so it's no surprise if we're looking for left footed defenders either as Robertson isn't a natural in that position. 

Trent played in midfield due to lack of midfielders?

I guess not being in CL will take less demand from our squad and with that, these little niggles will be less. I'm not saying we don't need a new defender, and if there's a deal to be had, then of course. How about dropping Fabinho back as cover?

Will definitely need one next year with Matip likely to move on. Hopefully it is Ignacio but wouldn't mind VDV as he looks more suited to the physicality of the Premier League
Offline Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8366 on: Today at 03:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:28:54 pm
Who actually is this Francois Plateau guy?
Is he just another seasonal transfer expert?

Says he was the first one to break the Thuram news yesterday.

His real name is Pierre Bleu-Blah actually.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8367 on: Today at 03:37:15 pm »
Under 21 European Championships start in 10 days, French camp want any deals that are close to happening to be completed within the next week. So Thuram and Kone should be confirmed next week.  ;D
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8368 on: Today at 03:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 03:29:38 pm
Pavard from Bayern would be a good bet for us. Can play both RB and CB, and tends to play more conservatively as a fullback than Trent does - which we need in certain games when our right side is targeted as a weak point.

Think he'd be an excellent signing but the signs are.that we're going to get a left sided CB. Pavard and Gvardiol please ;D
Online Kop Kings

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8369 on: Today at 04:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 03:29:38 pm
Pavard from Bayern would be a good bet for us. Can play both RB and CB, and tends to play more conservatively as a fullback than Trent does - which we need in certain games when our right side is targeted as a weak point.

Aren't there rumours of him being a bit of a toxic personality
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8370 on: Today at 04:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:37:15 pm
Under 21 European Championships start in 10 days, French camp want any deals that are close to happening to be completed within the next week. So Thuram and Kone should be confirmed next week.  ;D

Based on how utterly dogshit they looked against England a few months ago they wont be in it long anyway. Pretty much the same squad theyre going with as well, probably even worse in fact as they had Badiashile playing then.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8371 on: Today at 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:38:05 pm
Think he'd be an excellent signing but the signs are.that we're going to get a left sided CB. Pavard and Gvardiol please ;D

Need both, and both need to be versatile - IMO it's someone who can play RB and also cover CB, and someone who can do CB and also cover LB.
Online Keith Lard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8372 on: Today at 04:20:41 pm »
Starting to completely understand why we pulled out of the Bellingham deal. There seems to be quite a few quality midfielders available this summer at a substantially lower cost that will fulfill our needs.

Our whole has always been greater than the sum of our parts. To compete with financially doped clubs we have to play our own game.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8373 on: Today at 04:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:20:41 pm
Starting to completely understand why we pulled out of the Bellingham deal. There seems to be quite a few quality midfielders available this summer at a substantially lower cost that will fulfill our needs.

Our whole has always been greater than the sum of our parts. To compete with financially doped clubs we have to play our own game.

A few people said this though I.e. in that it didn't financially make sense. If we're talking about from a position of strength, that's different. We had a number of glaring issues that needed addressing first. Bellingham alone wouldn't have fixed this
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8374 on: Today at 04:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:27:54 pm
A few people said this though I.e. in that it didn't financially make sense. If we're talking about from a position of strength, that's different. We had a number of glaring issues that needed addressing first. Bellingham alone wouldn't have fixed this


It never made sense in the first place. I said it enough last summer while we sat on our hands.

Bellingham might have worked if we had the rest of the squad just how we wanted it and therefore could just focus on him as a Henderson replacement this summer. By neglecting the midfield last summer (and the year before) we weren't going to be in a position to do that, as we were always going to need at least one more first XI ready midfielder.
Online duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8375 on: Today at 04:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:19:20 pm
Need both, and both need to be versatile - IMO it's someone who can play RB and also cover CB, and someone who can do CB and also cover LB.
Is that not Joe Gomez?  I know hes perhaps not considered good enough anymore but surely we wouldnt buy someone in his position unless hes being sold?
Offline ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8376 on: Today at 04:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:28:44 pm
Kocku signing for Benfica, so thankfully he's not coming up here.

why thankfully?
