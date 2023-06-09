« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:24:36 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:13:35 pm
François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
9m
Re: Fábio Carvalho 🚨

@BVB
 are looking into the possibilities of signing the Portuguese youngster on a permanent deal from Liverpool this summer.

If this guy is actually right about all of this stuff then he's mates with Konate, right?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:24:50 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:30:28 pm
This is mostly just revisionism. Salah had elite numbers in Italy, Fabinho was one of the best DMs in Europe, Firmino was one of the best players in Germany according to Klopp, Allison was the best GK in world football - and we paid accordingly! Konate one of the best young CBs in Europe.  Jota I'll give you but he was a relatively cheap backup forward when we were already at the top. Robertson and Gini I'll give you. I'm not sure on Mane. My sense at the time was he was exactly what we needed and was brilliant but I'm not sure what his numbers were like or how highly rated he was.

The big difference then though was we were trying to reach the top with a far smaller budget than we have now. We had to go for players who might develop into elite talent (in the case of Gini, Robertson, potentially Mane, Jota). The depressing thing now is we reached the top but seem to have failed to make use of it, have come back down the other side of the mountain and are back to gambling on players who may develop into elite talent.
This if anything is revisionism.
Salah scored 15 goals in serie A, good but nothing suggesting that he would explode in PL. Salah cost 34M!
Fabinho was established but not rated as one of the world's best, as the price tag and modest competition for his signature showed. Klopp didn't recruit Firmino, and Bobby certainly wasn't generally seen as one of the best players in Bundesliga.
Alisson was different, and we spent record money for him

My memory was that only Alisson (and VVD) came in with expectations of being world class.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:28:54 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:22:57 pm
Your reasons for players being punts is a bunch of myths/ weird hang ups/ comparisons with other players? There is risk with every transfer but the fact that Rodgers didnt know what to do with Firmino didnt make him a punt, the fact that Allison conceded lots of goals is irrelevant, the fact that Fabinho had a teammate who didnt succeed is irrelevant, the fact that we bought several players from Southampton is irrelevant. The idea that players often flop from Italy/ Salah had failed in England are both myths.
He's right on some of those though. Salah was a pure punt, Firminho was a young hopeful worth a shot by the committee - but not Brendan, Allison everyone knew about- he was a sure shot, Fabinho was a Mercedes already but still there was the question of if he would be able to adapt, Mane was EXACTLY like Mac Allister - a talented player making the step-up so the mentality was a punt, no one knew of Jota and we didn't mind when he was announced cause we were on top of the world- we saw him as an expensive squad player but still - no-one was convinced except Klopp and Pep...

Sometimes we forget.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:29:46 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:24:50 pm
This if anything is revisionism.
Salah scored 15 goals in serie A, good but nothing suggesting that he would explode in PL.
Fabinho was established but not rated as one of the world's best, as the price tag and modest competition for his signature showed. Klopp didn't recruit Firmino, and Bobby certainly wasn't generally seen as one of the best players in Bundesliga.
Alisson was different, and we spent record money for him

Dont think you can compare Salah and Fabinho to Thuram and Kone. Whilst of course both players really jumped a level when they signed for us, Salah was a winger with a 1 in 2 goalscoring record in 2 1/2 seasons of serie A football, a league which is way above France and a bit above Germany. He also played for Roma, which is a big club.

Fabinho also was a good part of a Monaco side that won the league and got to a CL semi final. I would class both as a level above Kone and Thuram in terms of proving themselves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:31:12 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:28:54 pm
He's right on some of those. Salah was a punt, Firminho was a young hopeful worth a punt, Allison everyone knew about, Fabinho was a Mercedes already but still there was the question of if he would adapt, Mane was EXACTLY like Mac Allister, No one kew of Jota and we didn't mind- we saw him as a squad player that's all- a Melo/Philips type..

Sometimes we forget.

Salah wasnt a punt, he was a 1 in 2 goalscorer from the wing in 2 1/2 seasons in Serie A playing for a big club like Roma. Even if he didnt score 40 goals and just remained a 1 in 2 scorer for us, he would be a fantastic signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:31:25 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:36:57 pm


Looks like one of those "criminals locked away last month" notices from the local paper.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:33:02 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:13:35 pm
François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
9m
Re: Fábio Carvalho 🚨

@BVB
 are looking into the possibilities of signing the Portuguese youngster on a permanent deal from Liverpool this summer.

Doubt we would sell a youngster to them knowing how they operate.

Plus we dont want to sell him anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:33:16 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:13:35 pm
François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
9m
Re: Fábio Carvalho 🚨

@BVB
 are looking into the possibilities of signing the Portuguese youngster on a permanent deal from Liverpool this summer.

Great! 100 Million please
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:36:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:31:12 pm
Salah wasnt a punt, he was a 1 in 2 goalscorer from the wing in 2 1/2 seasons in Serie A playing for a big club like Roma. Even if he didnt score 40 goals and just remained a 1 in 2 scorer for us, he would be a fantastic signing.
We had no competition for him and there was no more interest from our rivals in England. Even Spurs who lost out on him before, didn't wanna touch him.
If I remember correctly- Barca wasn't interested, Bayern neither, Madrid didn't even look at him.
Heck- even midtable teams thought they were too good for him.

When we signed him, our rivals laughed us out of the door. You could smell the saliva from miles away, as they were licking their lips in anticipation of seeing him fail- cause "they knew better".

Heck- he wasn't even Klopp's 1st choice! We took a massive risk... and it paid off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:40:18 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:36:43 pm
We had no competition for him and there was no more interest from our rivals in England. Even Spurs who lost out on him before, didn't wanna touch him.
Barca wasn't interested, Bayern neither, Madrid didn't even look at him.
Heck- even midtable teams thought they were too good for him.

Heck- he wasn't even Klopp's 1st choice! We took a massive risk... and it paid off.

Doesnt matter who did or who didnt want to sign him, that may either be a bias or it may be that sometimes a club gets in early and convinces a player, something which we mention loads of times. Also since when are mid table english clubs just taking players off Roma, a club which in Salah’s second season finished 2nd in Serie A and 3rd the season before, whilst making it through to the knockouts in CL.

There are players on that list that can be classed as a punt, but there is no way Salah is one of those.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:40:28 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:29:46 pm
Dont think you can compare Salah and Fabinho to Thuram and Kone. Whilst of course both players really jumped a level when they signed for us, Salah was a winger with a 1 in 2 goalscoring record in 2 1/2 seasons of serie A football, a league which is way above France and a bit above Germany. He also played for Roma, which is a big club.

Fabinho also was a good part of a Monaco side that won the league and got to a CL semi final. I would class both as a level above Kone and Thuram in terms of proving themselves.
I didn't do that though  ::)

Salah and Fabinho were more established than e.g. Kone, but they were not established top players either.
I mean the price tags and lack of competition for their signatures really says it all. Our status as a club was pretty tarnished at the time too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:42:08 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:24:36 pm
If this guy is actually right about all of this stuff then he's mates with Konate, right?
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:33:02 pm
Doubt we would sell a youngster to them knowing how they operate.

Plus we dont want to sell him anyway.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:33:16 pm
Great! 100 Million please

You realize he is just recycling Romano's stories on Carvalho - right?

Understand RB Leipzig have had more talks with Liverpool this week over Fabio Carvalho deal  told negotiations will continue over the weekend. 🔴 #LFC

Liverpool dont want to lose the player on permanent transfer, now looking for the best solution.
6:24 AM · Jun 9, 2023
·
1.8M
 Views

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:43:37 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:22:57 pm
Your reasons for players being punts is a bunch of myths/ weird hang ups/ comparisons with other players? There is risk with every transfer but the fact that Rodgers didnt know what to do with Firmino didnt make him a punt, the fact that Allison conceded lots of goals is irrelevant, the fact that Fabinho had a teammate who didnt succeed is irrelevant, the fact that we bought several players from Southampton is irrelevant. The idea that players often flop from Italy/ Salah had failed in England are both myths. None of this is evidence for these players actually being punts.

They were reasons why many of our fans saw them as punts at the time, just like people are creating reasons for our signings now being punts. If they turn out good then the narrative around their purchases will change.

And if you don't think it's a punt to buy a player that the manager didnt want then nothing will ever convince you of anything to be fair.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:43:54 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:40:28 pm
I didn't do that though  ::)

Salah and Fabinho were more established than e.g. Kone, but they were not established top players either.
I mean the price tags and lack of competition for their signatures really says it all. Our status as a club was pretty tarnished at the time too.

I would argue against the fact that they were not an established player. Maybe not the very best like they became, but they were established.

I class Rice as an established player in terms of being a certain level. A 23/24 year old with a 1 in 2 record of goals at a big club in a very good league i would also class in that category.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:43:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:42:08 pm
You realize he is just recycling Romano's stories on Carvalho - right?

Don't think Romano mentioned Dortmund?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:45:53 pm
Probably getting into semantics now, but don't think Salah was a punt. Someone like Minamino or Carvalho seems more in the punt category.

I'd call Salah punt-adjacent.  :D No one knew we were getting a player who would become world-class under Klopp. But he also wasn't dirt cheap and also wasn't incredibly young.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:47:32 pm
You're all a bunch of punts for still talking about this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:47:37 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:43:56 pm
Don't think Romano mentioned Dortmund?

Ahhhh yes - good point!! That was RBL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:47:48 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:45:53 pm
Probably getting into semantics now, but don't think Salah was a punt. Someone like Minamino or Carvalho seems more in the punt category.

I'd call Salah punt-adjacent.  :D No one knew we were getting a player who would become world-class under Klopp.

Absolutely. He obviously jumped a huge level when he got here but even if he delivered the stats he was getting at Roma here, he would have been an excellent signing. Wingers scoring around 15 goals in 30 games in the top league is not to be dismissed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:50:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:31:12 pm
Salah wasnt a punt, he was a 1 in 2 goalscorer from the wing in 2 1/2 seasons in Serie A playing for a big club like Roma. Even if he didnt score 40 goals and just remained a 1 in 2 scorer for us, he would be a fantastic signing.

My point is that none of them were punts and that people are being a big direspectful to the people in charge of recruitment to suggest thats whats going on now.

What Im getting at is that the players that got us to the top originally, with the exception of Van Dijk and probably Alisson, were an echelon or two below what youd deem to be established players who were very likely to succeed.

The trick of the committee is identifying and signing players who are just about to hit their peak, and as a result that will inevitably mean that theyve not hit their peak when weve signed them and therefore are a rung or two below the biggest or top names, Id put Mac Allister in that bracket as well.

Ive not watched Thuram or Kone, but if people are unsure of us signing them Id be interested to know why and which players they prefer as a result.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:50:58 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:33:16 pm
Great! 100 Million please

I dont think weve ever done a deal with a Dortmund player since Klopp joined. They seem damn awkward to deal with on the surface. So yeh, if they want Carvalho then Id hope wed take a similar hardball stance as they always seem to with us when the shoe is on the other foot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:51:24 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:40:18 pm
Doesnt matter who did or who didnt want to sign him, that may either be a bias or it may be that sometimes a club gets in early and convinces a player, something which we mention loads of times. Also since when are mid table english clubs just taking players off Roma, a club which in Salahs second season finished 2nd in Serie A?

There are players on that list that can be classed as a punt, but there is no way Salah is one of those.
He was a pure chance, killer.
The fact that he wasn't even our first choice, tells you that.

"'Meh.... I'll take him then, Herr Klopp said as he put down his cup of tea, turns, and stares out over the lush Anfield pitch, shimmering in the glorious morning sun'.
The disappointment in his voice and his demeanor was palpable.
'Right!', says Edwards as he hesitantly turns and faces 2 members of Anfield's famed Anylitcs team, 'Let's get to it then!'"

- GoldenBoy Publishing (that's my 3rd alias - just for this thread)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:52:38 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:24:50 pm
This if anything is revisionism.
Salah scored 15 goals in serie A, good but nothing suggesting that he would explode in PL. Salah cost 34M!
Fabinho was established but not rated as one of the world's best, as the price tag and modest competition for his signature showed. Klopp didn't recruit Firmino, and Bobby certainly wasn't generally seen as one of the best players in Bundesliga.
Alisson was different, and we spent record money for him

My memory was that only Alisson (and VVD) came in with expectations of being world class.

Fabinho was also playing right back for a period?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:53:22 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:47:32 pm
You're all a bunch of punts for still talking about this.

its mad  ;D  Like one of the never ending arguments that goes round in circles.

And no one will ever change their minds, so what is the point of going over it 1 thousand times, like they think the other side will change?

We all have our opinions about the status or level of players before they sign, some people base the opinions purely on stats, some purely on watching them as they played in a league they watch a lot, some purely on watching a few games of that player, some purely on youtube vids, and some purely on what theyve decided on snippets of what everyone else said.  Ultimately no one really knows what level the club/scouts/sporting director/manager put that player at risk wise. Although Id presume that if you are splashing out a LOT of money i.e. 40/50 mill plus, then they are having to be quite confident the player is anything BUT a punt.  Only a handful of clubs can take punts on such costly players and not be bothered if they dont work out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:54:56 pm
FWIW, I also agree with the others in that there was a degree of risk in signing Mo, along with the vast majority of our signings. Like others have said, it's really only been VVD and Alisson where we spent top dollar to get the sure thing and then in turn, got the sure thing. Naby is the exception to that rule, but that's not a path I want to go down.  :)

Our transfer sweet spot is definitely the 'good players who we think can become elite or near elite under Klopp' level. And there comes a degree of risk with that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:58:35 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 10:25:19 am
Was the first flight tracking when Klopp joined us? Amazing day that was.

Yep that Klopp flight tracker thread was just completely bonkers - i had taken the day off to do some much-needed work on the house but just spent all day glued in front of the pc laughing my ass off - seems just like yesterday
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:59:28 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:34:36 pm
Anyone in mind?

Tchouameni or Caicedo for me, preferably the former for his stature, and I think he's more proven in terms of receiving the ball from defence while being pressed.

Obviously both would be extremely costly, but I think they're both obtainable and would instantly solve our defensive midfield issues. Thuram on top feels like a nice project because he's clearly got a lot of ability. Kone I'm just not convinced about at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:59:57 pm
Salah cost 34 million because Roma had to sell due to FFP issues.  If they were more financially stable, he could've cost significantly more, and we would've had a protracted transfer saga.

Fabinho was highly-sought after his showing with title-winning Monaco and was linked with PSG, Atletico, and United at the time.  The competition wasn't "modest" at all.  Monaco didn't want to sell to PSG and were happy to work with us and Mendes to get it done quickly.

VVD and Alisson were obviously top-class signings and were record-breaking fees for their respective positions.

We got to the very top by buying proven players.  They were able to reach a higher-level with us, but they weren't punts.

Now Robbo?  Yes, that's a punt (though give Royhendo credit, he always touted him!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:00:20 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:36:43 pm
We had no competition for him and there was no more interest from our rivals in England. Even Spurs who lost out on him before, didn't wanna touch him.
If I remember correctly- Barca wasn't interested, Bayern neither, Madrid didn't even look at him.
Heck- even midtable teams thought they were too good for him.

When we signed him, our rivals laughed us out of the door. You could smell the saliva from miles away, as they were licking their lips in anticipation of seeing him fail- cause "they knew better".

Heck- he wasn't even Klopp's 1st choice! We took a massive risk... and it paid off.
Because the majority of clubs didnt know or understand how to use analytics properly. We did and that was our edge. Those clubs not being interested in him at the time means fuck all apart from them being shite at transfers at the time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:01:53 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:00:20 pm
Because the majority of clubs didnt know or understand how to use analytics properly. We did and that was our edge. Those clubs not being interested in him at the time means fuck all apart from them being shite at transfers at the time.
You can use that argument for every transfer that works out.

You'd go...

"See, I was right!"
But all you did was make an educated guess- an informed guess yes- but still a guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:02:35 pm
I think it takes midfielders a bit longer than other positions to adapt to Klopps football. I dont think Gini, Fabinho or Thiago settled to it straight away. Im sure Ive read one or more of them mention taking time to adapt.

Gündoğan has talked about it at Dortmund.

I sometimes didnt immediately understand what it was he wanted me to do. It took time until the penny dropped for me.
Klopp took me aside one day and said: This wont be easy for you, but you wont be involved at the weekend. There was no explanation. He had never criticised me or told me youre playing shit, or stuff like that. But hes a clever guy. You knew he had his reasons for not including me in the squad. It was like a riddle that I had to solve. What was I supposed to do? What am I doing here? I had a thousand questions in my head but after a while I cracked it. I deciphered the code.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:03:03 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:13:07 am
The lack of activity of other clubs is palpable. I thought Kone would be hot property among PL clubs this summer, but it's almost like we have him on the backburner knowing he will come to us and we just need to pay a fee.

Looks like Thuram is our priority and we've given up on Gravenberch. Veiga and Kone in addition to them is surely not possible given that would be four additions on top of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Bajcetic, Elliott.

I'm thinking we're looking at Veiga with Kone as an alternative but we will see.

We're clearly targeting those around the £40m and under mark - Mac Allister £35m, Thuram £45m, Kone £30m, Veiga £35m.

I thought Veiga was the alternative to Thuram in case we didn't get him. That report from the Newcastle journo about our being firm favourites to land Veiga (& then NC dropped their interest) makes it seem like we really are going in for him.

He plays RCM & RW, so Klopp might be looking to have a proper Salah understudy? Remember we lose Salah to AFCON next January.

Might be reason we are also linked to another RW in Bradley Barcola.
