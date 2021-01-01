« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Dubred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8240 on: Today at 11:44:35 am
We're not going to do a Chelsea and throw several new players on the pitch at the same time.....and it would be foolish to do so.

Probably the most complicated area of our team to play in is the midfield.

The new signings will be given the time to adapt and settle in. 

Whilst some of the old guard are not at their previous levels, they are more than capable of playing once a week, and helping the new guys settle.

We've got a wealth of winning experience in that midfield (that's invaluable), and they'll be vital in handing over the reigns to the new mob bit by bit.
Last Edit: Today at 11:47:10 am by Dubred
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8241 on: Today at 11:49:57 am
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 11:44:35 am
We're not going to do a Chelsea and throw several new players on the pitch at the same time.....and it would be foolish to do so.

Probably the most complicated area of our team to play in is the midfield.

The new signings will be given the time to adapt and settle in. 

Whilst some of the old guard are not at their previous levels, they are more than capable of playing once a week, and helping the new guys settle.

We've got a wealth of winning experience in that midfield, and they'll be vital in handing over the reigns to the new mob bit by bit.

I find this such a bizarre argument. If we were to sell Fabinho for example we'd still have plenty of experience in midfield, along with lots of experienced winners throughout the squad. Does he really have some magical experience that our other 30+ year old title-winning midfielders don't have? How valuable is his knowledge of the system if he's always a step too slow?
Raid

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8242 on: Today at 11:50:40 am
Bit early to write Fabinho off too. Very, very far from his best but he didn't have a lot around him either.

I thought he had a decent end to the season and I'm intrigued to see if he can get back towards his best with some fresh legs around him.
Mighty_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8243 on: Today at 11:51:01 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:04:49 am
If were not going to see the new midfielders for 6 months its going to be another poor season. This midfield cannot continue. The new players have to hit the ground running if we want to achieve anything next year.
Haven't you watched us under Klopp,? Most of our players have taken time to come into the side and make an impression. The only real exceptions are the attackers and the elite players like VVD and Ali.

We have to be realistic, a player like Thuram or Kone is not going to come in and look elite immediately. They may well do, but that should not be our expectation. If we wanted that we'd be stumping up £200m for Bellingham and Rice.
Mac will be a starter, the rest will come in as an when Klopp thinks they are ready.

Even with that we are already ahead of where we were at the start of last season.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8244 on: Today at 11:51:43 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:51:01 am
Haven't you watched us under Klopp,? Most of our players have taken time to come into the side and make an impression.

A total myth
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8245 on: Today at 11:53:37 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:43:22 am
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
18m
Understand RB Leipzig have had more talks with Liverpool this week over Fabio Carvalho deal  told negotiations will continue over the weekend. 🔴 #LFC

Liverpool dont want to lose the player on permanent transfer, now looking for the best solution.

Think we're pretty happy to sell him. The "we don't want a permanent deal" line is to extract more value and/or get a buyback clause added in.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8246 on: Today at 11:54:40 am
Quote from: Raid on Today at 11:50:40 am
Bit early to write Fabinho off too. Very, very far from his best but he didn't have a lot around him either.

I thought he had a decent end to the season and I'm intrigued to see if he can get back towards his best with some fresh legs around him.

Yeah I should clarify that I used him as an example but I do think he's capable of finding some form with more legs around him, however I think carrying three midfielders with question marks over them is a bit much.
RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8247 on: Today at 11:55:31 am
Blessing in disguise doing a midfield retool and being in the EL. Kone & Thuram can get full games in the group games Carabao and PL cameos and then be ready and trusted to be starting PL games around Nov-Dec.
meady1981

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8248 on: Today at 11:56:10 am
Quick question for someone who knows nothing about nothing, out of Kone and Thuram (who I know nothing about), who do we want if we only get one?
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8249 on: Today at 11:57:39 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:51:01 am
Haven't you watched us under Klopp,? Most of our players have taken time to come into the side and make an impression. The only real exceptions are the attackers and the elite players like VVD and Ali.

We have to be realistic, a player like Thuram or Kone is not going to come in and look elite immediately. They may well do, but that should not be our expectation. If we wanted that we'd be stumping up £200m for Bellingham and Rice.
Mac will be a starter, the rest will come in as an when Klopp thinks they are ready.

Even with that we are already ahead of where we were at the start of last season.

Keita and Gini went straight into midfield IIRC, Thiago I think too although injuries curtailed that a bit.

I don't expect the new players to hit elite levels immediately but I also don't expect the older players we have to ever hit elite levels again (except Thiago but who knows if he'll be fit). The question is whether a player unfamiliar with their role in the team can perform better than someone familiar with the role but no longer physically capable of performing it.

Assuming one of the players we sign is expected to play in the #6 role, I think we might start the season with something like Jones, Henderson and Mac Allister in midfield, TAA pitching in from his new role and perhaps Gakpo in the false 9 helping too. Then the other signings can rotate in during the EL games.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8250 on: Today at 11:57:55 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:53:37 am
Think we're pretty happy to sell him. The "we don't want a permanent deal" line is to extract more value and/or get a buyback clause added in.

Agreed, feels like he'll go on a permanent deal, especially if he is really unhappy. Hopefully we get some sell on clause, not really arsed about a buy back. Get 30% of his next sale or something.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8251 on: Today at 11:58:20 am
Good to see multiple posts where people have already forgotten the horror show that was last season. Impressive amnesia but it's probably best to keep last season in mind before you go pontificating about how we really want to keep players like Fabinho and Henderson or we'll obviously mostly continue with the old timers whilst the new players settle. It'll certainly be an option Klopp looks at if he wants to try and get top 4 with a bottom half midfield but that might be ill advised.
Mighty_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8252 on: Today at 12:00:06 pm
Just one thing about "experience" and the worries about players who are declining on the pitch. We have to remember that performances on the pitch is only one part of where a player influences our game.

For instance, can you imagine what the others learn when watching and playing with Thiago in training? Even if he is not fit enough to start he is influencing our game and the player who is playing ahead of him.
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #8253 on: Today at 12:02:49 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:56:10 am
Quick question for someone who knows nothing about nothing, out of Kone and Thuram (who I know nothing about), who do we want if we only get one?

Dunno. But fair play for not adding in the standard "to play as a number 6" at the end there
