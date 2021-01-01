If were not going to see the new midfielders for 6 months its going to be another poor season. This midfield cannot continue. The new players have to hit the ground running if we want to achieve anything next year.



Haven't you watched us under Klopp,? Most of our players have taken time to come into the side and make an impression. The only real exceptions are the attackers and the elite players like VVD and Ali.We have to be realistic, a player like Thuram or Kone is not going to come in and look elite immediately. They may well do, but that should not be our expectation. If we wanted that we'd be stumping up £200m for Bellingham and Rice.Mac will be a starter, the rest will come in as an when Klopp thinks they are ready.Even with that we are already ahead of where we were at the start of last season.