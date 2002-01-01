« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205] 206   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 278953 times)

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8160 on: Today at 09:01:35 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:42:31 am
How many minutes did Keita, Milner and AOC play last season?

How many do you expect MacAllister and lets say Kone and Thuram to play in 2033/24?

Its true that we lost 3 midfielders but they played the minutes of 1 player combined. Elliott might get less mins in midfield next season but Bajcetic and Jones should get more.

The 3 out, therefore 3 in doesnt necessarily make sense. I think we may move another midfielder if we buy 3 new ones.

The question is more "who played too many minutes because we had 3 hospital cases?" rather than "how many minutes did the hospital cases play?".
Bajcetic is an obvious one, played when the team weren't doing great, against tough opponents, and way too much for his age. Cost him months when he got injured himself.

Milner got minutes but often was on the bench waiting to see which of 2-3 positions he was covering for. You don't start Milner in CM unless you don't have a choice.

Keita, Milner, AOC didn't play much but you also have to add Jones, Thiago, Melo and I think Hendo was out for a while. Our injuries across the squad were bad, but in CM were shocking this season.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,834
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8161 on: Today at 09:04:24 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:01:10 am
We've been linked for a while to this Bradley Barcola, another French U21 player. He's at Lyon, got a few goals for them last season - statistically looks exciting for someone who is only 20, he's a big lad too at 6'2. Seems he plays more as a bit of an inside forward, guess we'd want him as cover for Salah? He's meant to be rapid too.

Never heard of him or seen us linked to him before.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8162 on: Today at 09:05:33 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:04:24 am
Never heard of him or seen us linked to him before.

Well then my man, you clearly haven't trawled the depths of Twitter enough.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,834
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8163 on: Today at 09:11:59 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:05:33 am
Well then my man, you clearly haven't trawled the depths of Twitter enough.

More to do with the fact I don't bother with Twitter at all anymore, I think.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,870
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8164 on: Today at 09:13:07 am »
The lack of activity of other clubs is palpable. I thought Kone would be hot property among PL clubs this summer, but it's almost like we have him on the backburner knowing he will come to us and we just need to pay a fee.

Looks like Thuram is our priority and we've given up on Gravenberch. Veiga and Kone in addition to them is surely not possible given that would be four additions on top of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Bajcetic, Elliott.

I'm thinking we're looking at Veiga with Kone as an alternative but we will see.

We're clearly targeting those around the £40m and under mark - Mac Allister £35m, Thuram £45m, Kone £30m, Veiga £35m.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8165 on: Today at 09:14:42 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 09:01:35 am
The question is more "who played too many minutes because we had 3 hospital cases?" rather than "how many minutes did the hospital cases play?".
Bajcetic is an obvious one, played when the team weren't doing great, against tough opponents, and way too much for his age. Cost him months when he got injured himself.

Milner got minutes but often was on the bench waiting to see which of 2-3 positions he was covering for. You don't start Milner in CM unless you don't have a choice.

Keita, Milner, AOC didn't play much but you also have to add Jones, Thiago, Melo and I think Hendo was out for a while. Our injuries across the squad were bad, but in CM were shocking this season.

I would try to look at the bright side that hopefully the arrival of mac,kone and thuram would actually mean that we could manage the minutes of fab, hendo and thiago

but then again all three would also be a year older and we are back to square one.

Last season was one of the most rotten we have in terms of injuries and form. thankfully we picked up a bit on the season end with a tweak in formation. we couldn't afford another slow start if our rivals all start picking up points and we need to play catch up again.

do hope that ramsey might play some part when trent needs rest and another defender is also needed if we decide to sell matip. prefereably two but doubt that will happen. it will be too much of an overhaul squadwise
Logged

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 707
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8166 on: Today at 09:20:29 am »
That flight is currently over Bolton.

Who have we got in place at Blackpool airport for the landing?
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,571
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8167 on: Today at 09:23:03 am »
I miss the earlier days of Twitter where being a fake ITK was a way to be a wind up merchant, and not now where even mainstream media outlets will quote them as sources.

I long for the days where Liverpool were linked with Peter Price and Maggi Sinthe-Müd, and the "Liverpool sign Bent!" posts. Now you've got 13 year olds called @Fabr1zioRoman0 tweeting believable transfers for a few hooks.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,548
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8168 on: Today at 09:23:07 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:56:21 am
The 6 role is a Rawk obsession though no?

Only if they are 6 foot 5.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8169 on: Today at 09:24:26 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:13:07 am
The lack of activity of other clubs is palpable. I thought Kone would be hot property among PL clubs this summer, but it's almost like we have him on the backburner knowing he will come to us and we just need to pay a fee.

Looks like Thuram is our priority and we've given up on Gravenberch. Veiga and Kone in addition to them is surely not possible given that would be four additions on top of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Bajcetic, Elliott.

I'm thinking we're looking at Veiga with Kone as an alternative but we will see.

We're clearly targeting those around the £40m and under mark - Mac Allister £35m, Thuram £45m, Kone £30m, Veiga £35m.

Veiga feels like a strange alternative to Kone. I find four midfielders hard to swallow unless we know that we're moving someone on and have kept it under wraps - it'd have to be one of Fab or Thiago, realistically. Of those, I'd prefer to keep Thiago but he'd be the likeliest of the two to go IMO, considering the profile of the players we're bringing in.

On the lack of interest from other clubs, they were talking about this on the Anfield Wrap in relation to Mac Allister the other day. Basically saying that clubs obviously know when a player has committed to one particular club, and therefore you don't get loads of noise about rival bids going in - because they know the decision is already made. Doesn't stop Chelsea putting last minute bids in for everyone though obviously!
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,929
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8170 on: Today at 09:26:21 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:50:53 am
I sure hope not. Well never beat City at their own game.
City and us have copied each other since the Gvardiola and Klopp era started.

WE HAVE TO, because we're the only 2 who are actually trying to outdo the other- one with a crooked advantage.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,808
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8171 on: Today at 09:28:55 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:53:46 am
Getting 4 midfielders, none of them a 6, would certainly be a strategy.
It's almost like a team of James Milners. I'm here for it.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8172 on: Today at 09:30:05 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:42:31 am
How many minutes did Keita, Milner and AOC play last season?

How many do you expect MacAllister and lets say Kone and Thuram to play in 2033/24?

Its true that we lost 3 midfielders but they played the minutes of 1 player combined. Elliott might get less mins in midfield next season but Bajcetic and Jones should get more.

The 3 out, therefore 3 in doesnt necessarily make sense. I think we may move another midfielder if we buy 3 new ones.

We are also losing Carvalho who also picked up some minutes in midfield. And with being in the Europa League we will have much more room for rotation. Signing 3 feels right to me, especially since we can't expect all 3 to hit the ground running and instantly become starters.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8173 on: Today at 09:30:05 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:42:31 am
How many minutes did Keita, Milner and AOC play last season?

How many do you expect MacAllister and lets say Kone and Thuram to play in 2033/24?

Its true that we lost 3 midfielders but they played the minutes of 1 player combined. Elliott might get less mins in midfield next season but Bajcetic and Jones should get more.

The 3 out, therefore 3 in doesnt necessarily make sense. I think we may move another midfielder if we buy 3 new ones.

The lack of Thiago/AOC/Milner/Keita minutes, much of it due to injury, meant Hendo/Fabinho were flogged to exhaustion.  Add the dead loss of Melo.

For 2023/24 we have if we progress in the competition countless EL fixtures as well as the usual games.  Players get injured.

Personally Id love to see two others join Mac Allister, Bajetic, Curtis, Fabinho and the ever slowing Hendo. 

The curve ball is we dont know if TAA will play out and out midfield with a quality RB brought in.  If TAA plays midfield, I think well be fine with just one more centre midfielder brought in.

Logged

Online welshred1976

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
  • make us dream
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8174 on: Today at 09:31:37 am »
My first visit to RAWK in a while. Hope everyone is good.

Anything substantial behind the Kone and Thuram links?
Logged
The status of the club is incredible, but its only until you come in it that you understand everything that goes on with the football club, with the Hillsborough Support Group ... its more than a football club, this is a way of life." Mr. Rodgers

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8175 on: Today at 09:32:35 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:26:21 am
City and us have copied each other since the Gvardiola and Klopp era started.

WE HAVE TO, because we're the only 2 who are actually trying to outdo the other- one with a crooked advantage.

We only play them twice in a season. The rest of the time were trying to beat the rest of the league. If we can do that with Citys game more effectively than with our game, we should copy away.
Logged

Online Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 931
  • We all Live r pool
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8176 on: Today at 09:33:33 am »
Quote from: welshred1976 on Today at 09:31:37 am
My first visit to RAWK in a while. Hope everyone is good.

Anything substantial behind the Kone and Thuram links?

Jacques Talbot says Thuram is done, and Talbot usually has Audi right news.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,153
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8177 on: Today at 09:33:43 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:50:53 am
I sure hope not. Well never beat City at their own game.
Maybe not but we'll beat everyone else  ;)
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,929
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8178 on: Today at 09:33:56 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:13:07 am
The lack of activity of other clubs is palpable. I thought Kone would be hot property among PL clubs this summer, but it's almost like we have him on the backburner knowing he will come to us and we just need to pay a fee.

Looks like Thuram is our priority and we've given up on Gravenberch. Veiga and Kone in addition to them is surely not possible given that would be four additions on top of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Bajcetic, Elliott.

I'm thinking we're looking at Veiga with Kone as an alternative but we will see.

We're clearly targeting those around the £40m and under mark - Mac Allister £35m, Thuram £45m, Kone £30m, Veiga £35m.
To be fair, our rivals haven't really been spending consistently the past 5/6 years. The spend has mostly been last summer- and blew everyone else out of the water.

We- along with City and United had been the most consistent spenders the past 6 years- except last Summer of course.

We're rapid though. Jeepers- the others haven't even moved and we're already looking like we're signing Thuram AND Kone.
We had NO real competition for Mac Allister, NO real comp for Thuram and Kone...
The rumours of our demise in the recruiting department have been greatly exaggerated.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:37:34 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,541
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8179 on: Today at 09:34:11 am »
If Kone and Thuram join after MacAllister, that completes our non-home grown quota.

So the next signings will either need to be home grown based or we are looking to offload some players.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8180 on: Today at 09:37:56 am »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 09:34:11 am
If Kone and Thuram join after MacAllister, that completes our non-home grown quota.

So the next signings will either need to be home grown based or we are looking to offload some players.

Or born after January 1st 2002.

We could also choose to not register Adrian.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,870
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8181 on: Today at 09:38:22 am »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 09:34:11 am
If Kone and Thuram join after MacAllister, that completes our non-home grown quota.

So the next signings will either need to be home grown based or we are looking to offload some players.
Veiga is 21 so wouldn't be an issue. Thiago leaves next summer and Veiga takes his place.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8182 on: Today at 09:40:18 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:38:22 am
Veiga is 21 so wouldn't be an issue. Thiago leaves next summer and Veiga takes his place.

It's not an issue in the PL, but it is in Europe - he'd have to be counted as a senior player in the EL, rules are you can only be on the U21 list if you've been at the club for two years.
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8183 on: Today at 09:40:27 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 09:30:05 am
The lack of Thiago/AOC/Milner/Keita minutes, much of it due to injury, meant Hendo/Fabinho were flogged to exhaustion.  Add the dead loss of Melo.

For 2023/24 we have if we progress in the competition countless EL fixtures as well as the usual games.  Players get injured.

Personally Id love to see two others join Mac Allister, Bajetic, Curtis, Fabinho and the ever slowing Hendo. 

The curve ball is we dont know if TAA will play out and out midfield with a quality RB brought in.  If TAA plays midfield, I think well be fine with just one more centre midfielder brought in.



This exactly - as a by-product of the lack of availability of Keita especially, it meant Henderson and Fabinho played way too many minutes. Elliott probably played too many as well, heck even Milner was starting big away games as our options got so dire!

Three midfielders points to us beginning succession planning post Thiago. Will admit I've never seen Kone or Thuram or Veiga, but I like the sound of the latter a lot. Wonder if we see him as potential forward/Midfielder player and that's where the links are coming from.

Can totally see why we pulled out of the Bellingham deal now though, I still believe we could have gone for him if we wanted to, but does look as if Klopp knew the problems were much bigger than we anticipated and he'd rather 3 players rather than the 1.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,870
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8184 on: Today at 09:47:39 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:40:18 am
It's not an issue in the PL, but it is in Europe - he'd have to be counted as a senior player in the EL, rules are you can only be on the U21 list if you've been at the club for two years.
Ah, yes. I'm sure we'll find a way around it. I still highly doubt we'll extend Adrian and not sign a replacement for Kelleher. Plenty of HG options out there.
Logged

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8185 on: Today at 09:48:22 am »
Cant remember if I posted it but Id heard about two or three months ago that one of Fabinho/Thiago would be sold. Im by no way an ITK but heard this through someone who is employed by the club. I thought it was daft at the time but does make more sense now that Ive seen how many midfielders we could possibly sign.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,408
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8186 on: Today at 09:49:37 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:01:10 am
We've been linked for a while to this Bradley Barcola, another French U21 player. He's at Lyon, got a few goals for them last season - statistically looks exciting for someone who is only 20, he's a big lad too at 6'2. Seems he plays more as a bit of an inside forward, guess we'd want him as cover for Salah? He's meant to be rapid too.

Bradley's such a weird name for a Frenchman
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,430
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8187 on: Today at 09:50:38 am »
Thuram's flight landed 20 minutes ago.  Where's the announcement, FSG, you mingebags?
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,977
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8188 on: Today at 09:56:53 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 09:48:22 am
Cant remember if I posted it but Id heard about two or three months ago that one of Fabinho/Thiago would be sold. Im by no way an ITK but heard this through someone who is employed by the club. I thought it was daft at the time but does make more sense now that Ive seen how many midfielders we could possibly sign.

Thiago moving on would make sense if we bring three midfielders in.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8189 on: Today at 09:58:56 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:47:39 am
Ah, yes. I'm sure we'll find a way around it. I still highly doubt we'll extend Adrian and not sign a replacement for Kelleher. Plenty of HG options out there.

Maybe we're not confirming Adrian yet until we know the makeup of the squad and how we are for non-homegrown spots, although the noise last week was that his new contract was done.

Think we could still make it work. Say we brought in all of Kone, Thuram and Veiga in addition to Mac - this would be how it looks from a non-homegrown perspective:

Alisson, Adrian, Matip, Konate, Virgil, Robertson, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Kone, Thuram, Mac Allister, Veiga, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Salah, Darwin.

That's 18 players, so one too many. But you'd probably expect one of Fab or Thiago to go, and then if we're signing defenders it'd just be a case of them replacing either Matip or Tsimikas, who seem the likeliest from our defensive group to leave.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8190 on: Today at 10:06:14 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:58:56 am
Maybe we're not confirming Adrian yet until we know the makeup of the squad and how we are for non-homegrown spots, although the noise last week was that his new contract was done.

Think we could still make it work. Say we brought in all of Kone, Thuram and Veiga in addition to Mac - this would be how it looks from a non-homegrown perspective:

Alisson, Adrian, Matip, Konate, Virgil, Robertson, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Kone, Thuram, Mac Allister, Veiga, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Salah, Darwin.

That's 18 players, so one too many. But you'd probably expect one of Fab or Thiago to go, and then if we're signing defenders it'd just be a case of them replacing either Matip or Tsimikas, who seem the likeliest from our defensive group to leave.

Veiga wouldn't need to be registered, so that's fine.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8191 on: Today at 10:09:41 am »
Are we not interested in Sbozozlaoilzi?
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,044
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8192 on: Today at 10:10:07 am »
Disappointed with the lack of flight tracking in here.

Poor old Thuram is going to think we don't want him.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,929
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8193 on: Today at 10:12:05 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 10:09:41 am
Are we not interested in Sbozozlaoilzi?
There've been rumours, but nothing concrete.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,288
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8194 on: Today at 10:12:15 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:10:07 am
Disappointed with the lack of flight tracking in here.

Poor old Thuram is going to think we don't want him.

I hope someone is stationed at Kirkby to give updates on his arrival
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8195 on: Today at 10:15:16 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:37:56 am
Or born after January 1st 2002.

We could also choose to not register Adrian.

Hes not going to sign a new contract not to be registered. That makes no sense.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,587
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8196 on: Today at 10:15:22 am »
If we were to be a bit more ruthless this summer we could sign too many non-homegrown players and give surplus players an ultimatum, leave or you won't get to play. It's harsh but also fair, we need reinforcements and can't be carrying injured or underperforming players on high wages season after season.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,421
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8197 on: Today at 10:20:18 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:52:13 am
Yeah, my guess is that one of the next midfielders we sign will be someone we think we can convert into a 6, Kone being the obvious one. I'd rather someone who is already a top-level defensive midfielder who we can just plug and play, but seems they want someone they can mould.

I agree. I'd rather have someone who is experienced in that position who can compete for a starting role on Day 1
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,678
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8198 on: Today at 10:20:37 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:10:07 am
Disappointed with the lack of flight tracking in here.


:)

The quote in my sig is from the flight tracking fun when we signed big Virg.   Such a good laugh that was.

Not changing that sig until we make an equally as huge signing.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8199 on: Today at 10:22:28 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:58:56 am
Maybe we're not confirming Adrian yet until we know the makeup of the squad and how we are for non-homegrown spots, although the noise last week was that his new contract was done.

Think we could still make it work. Say we brought in all of Kone, Thuram and Veiga in addition to Mac - this would be how it looks from a non-homegrown perspective:

Alisson, Adrian, Matip, Konate, Virgil, Robertson, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Kone, Thuram, Mac Allister, Veiga, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Salah, Darwin.

That's 18 players, so one too many. But you'd probably expect one of Fab or Thiago to go, and then if we're signing defenders it'd just be a case of them replacing either Matip or Tsimikas, who seem the likeliest from our defensive group to leave.

Veiga wouldnt count.

We could sell Matip. Use Gomez and Phillips as back up along with Williams and Quansah
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205] 206   Go Up
« previous next »
 