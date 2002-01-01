The lack of Thiago/AOC/Milner/Keita minutes, much of it due to injury, meant Hendo/Fabinho were flogged to exhaustion. Add the dead loss of Melo.



For 2023/24 we have if we progress in the competition countless EL fixtures as well as the usual games. Players get injured.



Personally Id love to see two others join Mac Allister, Bajetic, Curtis, Fabinho and the ever slowing Hendo.



The curve ball is we dont know if TAA will play out and out midfield with a quality RB brought in. If TAA plays midfield, I think well be fine with just one more centre midfielder brought in.







This exactly - as a by-product of the lack of availability of Keita especially, it meant Henderson and Fabinho played way too many minutes. Elliott probably played too many as well, heck even Milner was starting big away games as our options got so dire!Three midfielders points to us beginning succession planning post Thiago. Will admit I've never seen Kone or Thuram or Veiga, but I like the sound of the latter a lot. Wonder if we see him as potential forward/Midfielder player and that's where the links are coming from.Can totally see why we pulled out of the Bellingham deal now though, I still believe we could have gone for him if we wanted to, but does look as if Klopp knew the problems were much bigger than we anticipated and he'd rather 3 players rather than the 1.