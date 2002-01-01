Ah, yes. I'm sure we'll find a way around it. I still highly doubt we'll extend Adrian and not sign a replacement for Kelleher. Plenty of HG options out there.
Maybe we're not confirming Adrian yet until we know the makeup of the squad and how we are for non-homegrown spots, although the noise last week was that his new contract was done.
Think we could still make it work. Say we brought in all of Kone, Thuram and Veiga in addition to Mac - this would be how it looks from a non-homegrown perspective:
Alisson, Adrian, Matip, Konate, Virgil, Robertson, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Kone
, Thuram
, Mac Allister
, Veiga
, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Salah, Darwin.
That's 18 players, so one too many. But you'd probably expect one of Fab or Thiago to go, and then if we're signing defenders it'd just be a case of them replacing either Matip or Tsimikas, who seem the likeliest from our defensive group to leave.