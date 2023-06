How many minutes did Keita, Milner and AOC play last season?



How many do you expect MacAllister and letís say Kone and Thuram to play in 2033/24?



Itís true that we lost 3 midfielders but they played the minutes of 1 player combined. Elliott might get less mins in midfield next season but Bajcetic and Jones should get more.



The 3 out, therefore 3 in doesnít necessarily make sense. I think we may move another midfielder if we buy 3 new ones.



The season we were desperately short of midfielders in? I would say more relevant is how much they got the year before, when we were competing for everything. And then you need to take into account Hendo will be seeing a lot less game time as we phase him out, Thiago is probably on the way out and unreliable.I would keep Fab in so we can transition with no worry personally, our one true 6, then reassess next year.