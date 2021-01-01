From my extensive scouting and research (5 minute YouTube comp), I must admit Im not terribly convinced by Thuram (he seems a bit all over the place, and not necessarily in a good way) but Im sure Jurgen and the boys have a plan.
Im going to be completely honest. What I saw from the compilations didnt have me jumping out of my seat either. But its really difficult to know who will be a success here and who wont. For example, when we first got linked with Mané I wasnt sure about him at all but from his very first game for us I knew we were on to something good. On the flip side, all the complications I saw of Naby got me very excited but what we saw throughout his tenure was a resounding disappointment, for various reasons.
It all depends on what role hes going to have in the team. Gini came here and played an essential role in the team and was a major contributor to all the trophies we won in that time. In my opinion, Koné probably fills more of a pressing need in our team. Someone to close those large gaps, someone to play as a pure DM, recover the ball back quickly, a presence, energetic and full of athleticism. Of course, Thuram has most of those attributes too he seems to play further forward than Koné. Anyway my point is that its tough to gauge from just a few YouTube compilations.
At the end of the day, anyone that comes here will improve under Klopp. Naby was an exception.