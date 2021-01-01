« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 275819 times)

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,168
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8080 on: Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm »
Im sure if we really wanted him Gvardiol would be happy to apply a bit of pressure on Leipzig to bring the price down. His admiration of us is no secret.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,633
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8081 on: Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm
Im sure if we really wanted him Gvardiol would be happy to apply a bit of pressure on Leipzig to bring the price down. His admiration of us is no secret.
He'd need to be willing to be a complete shithouse to bring the price down to our level.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,840
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8082 on: Today at 12:10:58 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 10:14:20 pm
Imagine flying from Nice to Blackpool! Yikes!!!
Known in the trade as the Nice to Nasty run
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,633
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8083 on: Today at 12:12:56 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:10:58 am
Known in the trade as the Nice to Nasty run
Hopefully he'll have time to sample the world famous £1 hamburger, and a couple of spins on the waltzer, both highly recommended by Virgil.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,241
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8084 on: Today at 12:22:12 am »
Gvardiol has City written all over him.  Don't do it to yourselves. 
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,753
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8085 on: Today at 12:30:01 am »
"People are gonna be pissed but the Mony Mony song works even better for Manu Kone than it did for Sadio Mane."

Bobgpt
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8086 on: Today at 12:58:50 am »
That jet coming in from Nice today might be a Thuram but it might be Papa Thuram.  :D
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8087 on: Today at 01:05:31 am »
Until Koptalk have reported that the funds have been transferred from one LFC account to another in readiness for these incoming transfers then I refuse to believe any rumours.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,633
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8088 on: Today at 01:06:41 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 01:05:31 am
Until Koptalk have reported that the funds have been transferred from one LFC account to another in readiness for these incoming transfers then I refuse to believe any rumours.
Is fat Dunc still conning people?
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,030
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8089 on: Today at 01:17:00 am »
Never mind all this speculation... what does Grizz Khan say?

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,529
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8090 on: Today at 01:36:06 am »
François Plateau
@francoisplateau
Off to bed. Safe to say its been a good day being the first to break the Khéphren Thuram news 🇫🇷✅

If you like the content so far, make sure to share the account with your friends and followers - theres much more to come!

Appreciate you all,
François 🫶
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,241
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8091 on: Today at 01:54:09 am »
Good night sweet prince.  Thank you for all your inside information from what looks like a second year med student with 900 followers. 
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8092 on: Today at 01:58:59 am »
is just me or thuram reminds me of pogba

lanky and physically imposing. and lets just hope thats where it ends

preferably also thuram being less injury prone and more hardworking
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,529
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8093 on: Today at 02:00:07 am »
I remember when Francois had 15 followers and he used to text me seeing if i was ok after my divorce

 Now hes got 990 i never hear from him. c*nt

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S_Zn7Cqe6ZM&amp;ab_channel=LennyWilliams-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S_Zn7Cqe6ZM&amp;ab_channel=LennyWilliams-Topic</a>



Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,340
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8094 on: Today at 02:03:31 am »
IndyKalia has become such a parody of himself now that even if he did have legitimate sources and broke some news that turned out to be true nobody notice or would believe him anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:08:59 am by Number 7 »
Logged
YWNA

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,244
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8095 on: Today at 02:08:23 am »
The only thing I'd add here is the Ligue 1 to PL transition has been pretty stable whereas the Bundesliga to PL has not been. Regardless of what you think of the quality of leagues I think the Ligue 1 play style seemingly matches up better though I couldn't tell you really what it is since I don't watch Ligue 1.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,706
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8096 on: Today at 02:08:32 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:36:06 am
François Plateau
@francoisplateau
Off to bed. Safe to say its been a good day being the first to break the Khéphren Thuram news 🇫🇷✅

If you like the content so far, make sure to share the account with your friends and followers - theres much more to come!

Appreciate you all,
François 🫶

This fella used to be first for all the best transfer news. Lately though, he seems to have levelled off...
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,603
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8097 on: Today at 02:16:06 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:08:32 am
This fella used to be first for all the best transfer news. Lately though, he seems to have levelled off...


Boooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8098 on: Today at 02:17:01 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:36:06 am
François Plateau
@francoisplateau
Off to bed. Safe to say its been a good day being the first to break the Khéphren Thuram news 🇫🇷✅

If you like the content so far, make sure to share the account with your friends and followers - theres much more to come!

Appreciate you all,
François 🫶

Wasn't 'François Plateau' the name of that song by Plastic Bertrand?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8099 on: Today at 02:47:50 am »
The PSG reddit seems to be angry that they've missed out on Thuram, and seem to rate him highly. It doesn't mean a whole lot but I guess it's good to see that more regular French league watchers seem to rate his talent.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8100 on: Today at 03:05:05 am »
not sure if anyone has mentioned it but I heard we might be in for Orkun Kökçü of  Feyenoord  22 year old Turkish player, think he is the captain of them too,  maybe a back up for the Thuram and / or Kone. Also heard about Pavard for about 35m  but i think Man utd may have that sewn up. ( rumours from other sites ).
Logged

Offline RedfromtheBlock

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8101 on: Today at 03:58:59 am »
What are the chances we sign up 4 midfielders this summer?
Macca booked, Thuram and Kone probably next, but we still miss goals from the midfield...not one of them is goalscoaring advanced midfielder. And Veiga looks like that one.
Someone should tell that to Mr. Klopp.  ;D
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8102 on: Today at 04:02:20 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:05:05 am
not sure if anyone has mentioned it but I heard we might be in for Orkun Kökçü of  Feyenoord  22 year old Turkish player, think he is the captain of them too,  maybe a back up for the Thuram and / or Kone. Also heard about Pavard for about 35m  but i think Man utd may have that sewn up. ( rumours from other sites ).

Not a good idea. Does not wear the LGBTQ band on religious grounds, we do not need that noise nor bring politics into the club. 
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8103 on: Today at 04:06:00 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 04:02:20 am
Not a good idea. Does not wear the LGBTQ band on religious grounds, we do not need that noise nor bring politics into the club.

That was my thoughts too, I can understand why they would take a look at him though good player.
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8104 on: Today at 04:30:30 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:06:00 am
That was my thoughts too, I can understand why they would take a look at him though good player.


He'd fit right in the Saudi PIF project but obviously he won't join them nor will they even think about ever trying for him. The old washed players do not promote a league anymore than the 1.5 years they are there and that pulls nothing. If you don't have a strong grassroot system in place, the league remains the same regardless of how many old stars you sign, not to mention AFC Champions league is not very competitive until the QFs once the Japanese/Korean and Middle eastern teams start playing each other (distances are also insane). All that money they are pumping in though for these players, will ultimately go back into the EU economy once the stars retire so I think its a win for Europe lol
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,566
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8105 on: Today at 04:37:43 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:58:33 pm
Mate, I don't mind stats being posted, they can be useful and indicative. But when you have pages and pages in this thread of only stats being posted and argued, it becomes really boring. Anyway, thank you for understanding ...

Potential formations and team lists, now those are pure gold aren't they?  ::)
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,566
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8106 on: Today at 04:55:02 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:50:40 pm
I'm sure I saw 90 million quoted in regard to Cheat FC this summer.

Hasn't it been mentioned in here previously that the 90m figure is actually his release clause amount and that's why the journo rumours are using it?

Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,340
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8107 on: Today at 05:16:03 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 10:50:14 pm
From my extensive scouting and research (5 minute YouTube comp), I must admit Im not terribly convinced by Thuram (he seems a bit all over the place, and not necessarily in a good way) but Im sure Jurgen and the boys have a plan.

Im going to be completely honest. What I saw from the compilations didnt have me jumping out of my seat either. But its really difficult to know who will be a success here and who wont. For example, when we first got linked with Mané I wasnt sure about him at all but from his very first game for us I knew we were on to something good. On the flip side, all the complications I saw of Naby got me very excited but what we saw throughout his tenure was a resounding disappointment, for various reasons.

It all depends on what role hes going to have in the team. Gini came here and played an essential role in the team and was a major contributor to all the trophies we won in that time. In my opinion, Koné probably fills more of a pressing need in our team. Someone to close those large gaps, someone to play as a pure DM, recover the ball back quickly, a presence, energetic and full of athleticism. Of course, Thuram has most of those attributes too he seems to play further forward than Koné. Anyway my point is that its tough to gauge from just a few YouTube compilations.

At the end of the day, anyone that comes here will improve under Klopp. Naby was an exception.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:21:13 am by Number 7 »
Logged
YWNA
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Up
« previous next »
 