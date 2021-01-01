From my extensive scouting and research (5 minute YouTube comp), I must admit Im not terribly convinced by Thuram (he seems a bit all over the place, and not necessarily in a good way) but Im sure Jurgen and the boys have a plan.



Im going to be completely honest. What I saw from the compilations didnt have me jumping out of my seat either. But its really difficult to know who will be a success here and who wont. For example, when we first got linked with Mané I wasnt sure about him at all but from his very first game for us I knew we were on to something good. On the flip side, all the complications I saw of Naby got me very excited but what we saw throughout his tenure was a resounding disappointment, for various reasons.It all depends on what role hes going to have in the team. Gini came here and played an essential role in the team and was a major contributor to all the trophies we won in that time. In my opinion, Koné probably fills more of a pressing need in our team. Someone to close those large gaps, someone to play as a pure DM, recover the ball back quickly, a presence, energetic and full of athleticism. Of course, Thuram has most of those attributes too he seems to play further forward than Koné. Anyway my point is that its tough to gauge from just a few YouTube compilations.At the end of the day, anyone that comes here will improve under Klopp. Naby was an exception.