Played in a double pivot and been more 8 type and also played games as a 10 irc. He the player with the most Throughballs at Nice. His creative numbers for being so deep at times would suggest he can play more advanced too. I know he 6'4 but ball carrying, playing inbetween the lines is part of his strength more then protecting the back line.

Kone probably the one being brought in for 6 role.



Yeah I would agree with this. Thuram's physique (plus fact his played as a DM before) lends to him being deployed as a 6 in our system. But this would seriously curtail one of his biggest weapons, which is carrying the ball, at speed, from central-ish areas into the final 3rd + box. In his clips he looks comfortable going into left-wing areas, beating his man (or 2) & driving into the box. His ability to make those penetrative drives into the box would create chaos & would destabilize the deep defensive blocks we are sure to face yet again next season.He's 22, so no wonder he still has rawness in his game, but his natural game sees him well-suited to play both CM (#8/#10) hybrid roles in the new system, but specifically the LCM.If we are going for both, then Manu Kone's poise, press-resistance, & generally better defensive tendencies would suit him better as a Klopp #6, I'd say.