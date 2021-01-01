« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 274263 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8040 on: Today at 10:38:57 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:38:00 pm
If Thuram is set for a DM role I guess that puts doubts on Kone being brought in as well. Can't rule it out as a favour for Shmatdke and family to link us and get Kone on the market.

I mean the only person who said this is Mac mate.  ;D
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8041 on: Today at 10:40:59 pm »
I think we are basically trying to copy City a bit. Formation wise we have gone that way and I think we want a Rodri style midfielder alongside Trent in that position. Someone big, strong and not easily pressed, hence why I felt Gravenberch was earmarked for the 6.

Never seen Thuram play and his stats dont scream amazing but definitely one that we need to see if he is any good.
Online RedG13

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8042 on: Today at 10:42:25 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:15:59 pm
PK? Off to the NFL with you!!
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Was easier then typing Penalties lol
Online disgraced cake

  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8043 on: Today at 10:43:15 pm »
Does Andy Naylor have any Thuram news?
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8044 on: Today at 10:45:24 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:38:00 pm
If Thuram is set for a DM role I guess that puts doubts on Kone being brought in as well. Can't rule it out as a favour for Shmatdke and family to link us and get Kone on the market.

The good thing with Thuram and Kone is that they can play both as DM and CM. Neither of them is a specialist DM. If we get both of them, I think there will be a contest (with Bajcetic also included) about who will be Fabinho's successor ...
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8045 on: Today at 10:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 10:32:22 pm
"I'm getting the word ... nonce".

Capons just a little quirky.
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8046 on: Today at 10:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:10:31 pm
I can picture François simply being Romano in the picture of him on the phone, but with a beret on his head, a Gallic moustache and a string of onions round his neck
pbb-2a" border="0


 :D
Online Stevo79

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8047 on: Today at 10:50:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:43:15 pm
Does Andy Naylor have any Thuram news?

Yes, says he'll cost £150m but is staying at Brighton for the next ten years anyway.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8048 on: Today at 10:50:14 pm »
From my extensive scouting and research (5 minute YouTube comp), I must admit Im not terribly convinced by Thuram (he seems a bit all over the place, and not necessarily in a good way) but Im sure Jurgen and the boys have a plan.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8049 on: Today at 10:51:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:13:07 pm
Regarding Thuram, he has played mostly as a defensive midfielder during his career so far, and was moved to central midfield by Nice because they have good depth at the DM spot with Rosario and Lemina. I expect him to play mostly as a defensive midfielder in our setup ...
Played in a double pivot and been more 8 type and also played games as a 10 irc. He the player with the most Throughballs at Nice. His creative numbers for being so deep at times would suggest he can play more advanced too. I know he 6'4 but ball carrying, playing inbetween the lines is part of his strength more then protecting the back line.
Kone probably the one being brought in for 6 role.
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8050 on: Today at 10:51:48 pm »
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8051 on: Today at 10:52:32 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:51:04 pm
Played in a double pivot and been more 8 type and also played games as a 10 irc. He the player with the most Throughballs at Nice. His creative numbers for being so deep at times would suggest he can play more advanced too. I know he 6'4 but ball carrying, playing inbetween the lines is part of his strength more then protecting the back line.
Kone probably the one being brought in for 6 role.

If he played in the 6 how good was his passing?
Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8052 on: Today at 10:53:27 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:50:14 pm
From my extensive scouting and research (5 minute YouTube comp), I must admit Im not terribly convinced by Thuram (he seems a bit all over the place, and not necessarily in a good way) but Im sure Jurgen and the boys have a plan.

Bit of a Salif Diao?
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8053 on: Today at 10:54:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:20:46 pm
Is this true?
Aye, Pie and Peas at the interval and Norman Collier tribute act doing warm up
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8054 on: Today at 10:55:03 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:51:04 pm
Played in a double pivot and been more 8 type and also played games as a 10 irc. He the player with the most Throughballs at Nice. His creative numbers for being so deep at times would suggest he can play more advanced too. I know he 6'4 but ball carrying, playing inbetween the lines is part of his strength more then protecting the back line.
Kone probably the one being brought in for 6 role.

Already been answered above ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:45:24 pm
The good thing with Thuram and Kone is that they can play both as DM and CM. Neither of them is a specialist DM. If we get both of them, I think there will be a contest (with Bajcetic also included) about who will be Fabinho's successor ...
Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8055 on: Today at 10:57:37 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:42:25 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Was easier then typing Penalties lol
Pelanties.../smh/
Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8056 on: Today at 11:00:41 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:07:47 pm
What do the donkeys get for lunch on Blackpool beach?

Half an hour 😂
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8057 on: Today at 11:01:53 pm »
Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8058 on: Today at 11:02:29 pm »
Stats stats stats. It becomes tedious. Thuram has plenty of raw tools and improves our midfield instantly (perhaps not saying much I know). He's still raw but given time he'll turn out to be a fantastic signing I'm sure.
Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8059 on: Today at 11:02:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:52:32 pm
If he played in the 6 how good was his passing?
Think he has a 5% lower passing accuracy than Ugarte for instance- and Ugarte is good in that dept.
Think it was 86.x% last time I checked, but don't talk about stats. Just watch some YT videos...
If it "feels" right- go with your feelings.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8060 on: Today at 11:05:41 pm »
Kone and Thuram look a little bit unrefined which is why I'd rather get one of them and Gravenberch. He looks more technical and further along in his development.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8061 on: Today at 11:07:23 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:02:56 pm
Think he has a 5% lower passing accuracy than Ugarte for instance- and Ugarte is good in that dept.
Think it was 86.x% last time I checked, but don't talk about stats. Just watch some YT videos...

Yes, but how many YT videos must I watch until what I see is statistically significant?
And do they have to be top level games, against top level opposition or dross , should I alter the bell curve depending on the opposition\competition\day of the week\month of the year \what colour kit the oppo keeper was wearing?
Offline lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8062 on: Today at 11:08:00 pm »
But but but but his pressure regains won't someone think of the children
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8063 on: Today at 11:09:34 pm »
Good night everyone, I am off to watch Goias - Gimnasia. Certainly more interesting than your stats jokes. See you tomorrow ...
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8064 on: Today at 11:12:30 pm »
Need a double Kephren Kone lean
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8065 on: Today at 11:12:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:09:34 pm
Good night everyone, I am off to watch Goias - Gimnasia. Certainly more interesting than your stats jokes. See you tomorrow ...
Post up the heat maps at half time Peter.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8066 on: Today at 11:13:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:52:32 pm
If he played in the 6 how good was his passing?
I dont think ball progression from deep is as a good as Kone both are more average in that regard. He was always the more advanced of the 2 Cms either way. Dante, Todibo, Aaron Ramsey(yes the arsenal one), rosario on a per 90 bases are better at Progressive passing. Thuram better at Carrying. First two are CBs.
I think much more box to box and create in the final third. Looks like per 90 on players who played sometime of Central role Only Ross Barkley(yes he on Nice too) was more creative for Nice then thuram others are Wingers or Forwards.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8067 on: Today at 11:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:05:41 pm
Kone and Thuram look a little bit unrefined which is why I'd rather get one of them and Gravenberch. He looks more technical and further along in his development.

Gravenberch may not even be for sale
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8068 on: Today at 11:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:01:53 pm
That's Pierre Blar Bleugh!
Does this image confuse you?

dfdfdfd" border="0
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8069 on: Today at 11:15:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:55:03 pm
Already been answered above ...
Kone and Bajcetic would be guys who Fabinho replacements. Mac Allister can play as a  deep ball progressor too but Mac Allisster Thuram are going to btw the lines way more then deeper.
All of the Kone data and even when watching makes sense why would want him as a 6.
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8070 on: Today at 11:23:30 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:51:04 pm
Played in a double pivot and been more 8 type and also played games as a 10 irc. He the player with the most Throughballs at Nice. His creative numbers for being so deep at times would suggest he can play more advanced too. I know he 6'4 but ball carrying, playing inbetween the lines is part of his strength more then protecting the back line.
Kone probably the one being brought in for 6 role.

Yeah I would agree with this. Thuram's physique (plus fact his played as a DM before) lends to him being deployed as a 6 in our system. But this would seriously curtail one of his biggest weapons, which is carrying the ball, at speed, from central-ish areas into the final 3rd + box. In his clips he looks comfortable going into left-wing areas, beating his man (or 2) & driving into the box. His ability to make those penetrative drives into the box would create chaos & would destabilize the deep defensive blocks we are sure to face yet again next season. 

He's 22, so no wonder he still has rawness in his game, but his natural game sees him well-suited to play both CM (#8/#10) hybrid roles in the new system, but specifically the LCM.

If we are going for both, then Manu Kone's poise, press-resistance, & generally better defensive tendencies would suit him better as a Klopp #6, I'd say.
Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8071 on: Today at 11:23:36 pm »
Nobody's better at polishing up a rough gem than Jurgen so playing the hand we are dealt it makes sense to go a bit lower down the refinement scale if the raw tools are there, in terms of cost benefit. ie the crazy ass prices on these good players.

I mean Jurgen gets a tune out of guys like Kevin Stewart. He works pretty well with what hes got. I think he loves it, actually. Relish the challenge.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8072 on: Today at 11:25:53 pm »
Just did the YouTubes on Thuram and liked what I saw. Looked a good tackler, creative, pacy, technically gifted. Obviously theyre going to show the good stuff, but can see why Klopp may like the overall package. Hes also a giant which is no bad thing.

Anyway, my main thing is if we do Mac, Kone and Thuram for the £100-110m it probably costs then we should really have enough cash to do Gvardiol too.
Online darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8073 on: Today at 11:34:58 pm »
If young Thuram has half the mentality of his oul lad then we have another mentality monster on our hands.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8074 on: Today at 11:38:28 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 11:23:30 pm
Yeah I would agree with this. Thuram's physique (plus fact his played as a DM before) lends to him being deployed as a 6 in our system. But this would seriously curtail one of his biggest weapons, which is carrying the ball, at speed, from central-ish areas into the final 3rd + box. In his clips he looks comfortable going into left-wing areas, beating his man (or 2) & driving into the box. His ability to make those penetrative drives into the box would create chaos & would destabilize the deep defensive blocks we are sure to face yet again next season. 

He's 22, so no wonder he still has rawness in his game, but his natural game sees him well-suited to play both CM (#8/#10) hybrid roles in the new system, but specifically the LCM.

If we are going for both, then Manu Kone's poise, press-resistance, & generally better defensive tendencies would suit him better as a Klopp #6, I'd say.
Yea Im wondering what the plan is in games wo Trent too because he very Key to making this work. There players who can play deeper too and be a playmaker but Defensively  set up or how player work into might be different.
If it both Kone as 6, Thuram more advanced. Thuram, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott as a the 4 more advanced would be pretty good at breaking down low blocks, Along with Gakpo being able to play there too
Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8075 on: Today at 11:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:25:53 pm
Just did the YouTubes on Thuram and liked what I saw. Looked a good tackler, creative, pacy, technically gifted. Obviously theyre going to show the good stuff, but can see why Klopp may like the overall package. Hes also a giant which is no bad thing.

Anyway, my main thing is if we do Mac, Kone and Thuram for the £100-110m it probably costs then we should really have enough cash to do Gvardiol too.

How much would Gvardiol cost?
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8076 on: Today at 11:45:58 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:39:35 pm
How much would Gvardiol cost?
90 mil plus irc.
Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8077 on: Today at 11:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:48:38 pm
Capons just a little quirky.

A little?   :)
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #8078 on: Today at 11:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:13:39 pm
Does this image confuse you?

dfdfdfd" border="0
Where are his onions?
