If you had to pick two from the players we have been strongly linked with in Kone, Khéphren Thuram, Ryan Gravenberch, and Gabri Veiga who would you pick and why?



For me, it would be



Manu Koné: Seems to be the closest to a DM who can play the single pivot from all the options and will bring needed pace, power, and energy to the midfield.



Khéphren Thuram: Hard choice but I would go with him mainly because he seems like the other option that gives us height, and legs in CM along with Kone. Not sure how good he is at pressing or crossing which I think is important for the RCM position.