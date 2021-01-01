« previous next »
« Reply #7880 on: Today at 06:20:35 pm »
Going by the recent comments from our stats guy we have a lot more in-depth stats than anything you can see online - so its entirely possible weve spotted something in those which we think we can harness.
« Reply #7881 on: Today at 06:23:55 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 05:19:38 pm
I heard we might look at both Thuram brothers. We need to add more intensity and desire to the team for sure. With Thuram Thuram wed be hungry like the

Hmm nah

« Reply #7882 on: Today at 06:34:50 pm »
Electric barbarella.

Sweet
« Reply #7883 on: Today at 06:43:02 pm »
Apparently personal deals for Thuram and Kone are done and agreed upon. Just negotiating with Nice and Gladbach. Gladbach is the easier of the two.  :D
« Reply #7884 on: Today at 06:44:56 pm »
You do wonder if we at least asked the question on Caicedo when agreeing the deal with Brighton.
« Reply #7885 on: Today at 06:46:30 pm »
If you had to pick two from the players we have been strongly linked with in Kone, Khéphren Thuram, Ryan Gravenberch, and Gabri Veiga who would you pick and why?

For me, it would be

Manu Koné: Seems to be the closest to a DM who can play the single pivot from all the options and will bring needed pace, power, and energy to the midfield.

Khéphren Thuram: Hard choice but I would go with him mainly because he seems like the other option that gives us height, and legs in CM along with Kone. Not sure how good he is at pressing or crossing which I think is important for the RCM position.
« Reply #7886 on: Today at 06:47:36 pm »
Deleted a longer post because it was a load of waffle,  but if Thuram's stats aren't the best,  perhaps it's as simple as we feel we can get better out of his physicality than Nice have. Which does make him more of a risk,  but if he's one of 3, perhaps he is the one that's more of a wildcard and we feel its a risk worth it.
« Reply #7887 on: Today at 06:48:04 pm »
Mac, Trent, Kone and CJ.

Could be a decent unit combined with a high line.
« Reply #7888 on: Today at 06:51:34 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 06:47:36 pm
Deleted a longer post because it was a load of waffle,  but if Thuram's stats aren't the best,  perhaps it's as simple as we feel we can get better out of his physicality than Nice have. Which does make him more of a risk,  but if he's one of 3, perhaps he is the one that's more of a wildcard and we feel its a risk worth it.

Whose said his stats arent the best?

https://fbref.com/fr/joueurs/7d9397f8/Khephren-Thuram

He looks ok to me, with room to be Klopped.
« Reply #7889 on: Today at 06:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:43:02 pm
Apparently personal deals for Thuram and Kone are done and agreed upon. Just negotiating with Nice and Gladbach. Gladbach is the easier of the two.  :D

Nice to get Thuram and glad a deal for Kone is Bach on the cards
« Reply #7890 on: Today at 06:53:29 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:20:35 pm
Going by the recent comments from our stats guy we have a lot more in-depth stats than anything you can see online - so its entirely possible weve spotted something in those which we think we can harness.
We seem to be back to competence again after last summer's detour. ;D
Been reading good and reassuring things about the club's recruiting again.
« Reply #7891 on: Today at 06:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:43:02 pm
Apparently personal deals for Thuram and Kone are done and agreed upon. Just negotiating with Nice and Gladbach. Gladbach is the easier of the two.  :D

What bowels of the internet are you reading Samie?
« Reply #7892 on: Today at 06:59:12 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 06:51:55 pm
Nice to get Thuram and glad a deal for Kone is Bach on the cards
I cant Handel all this excitement.
« Reply #7893 on: Today at 07:01:10 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 06:47:36 pm
Deleted a longer post because it was a load of waffle,  but if Thuram's stats aren't the best,  perhaps it's as simple as we feel we can get better out of his physicality than Nice have. Which does make him more of a risk,  but if he's one of 3, perhaps he is the one that's more of a wildcard and we feel its a risk worth it.

Klopp is very good at improving players as long as they've got the physical/technical attributes. The problem with signings like Carvalho and Minamino is they didn't have that. You can't make a player taller or faster, although if you sign a player young enough you can improve them while they physically develop (Bajcetic).

I just want the other 2 players in who are physically and technically up to it and have the right mentality to succeed here.
« Reply #7894 on: Today at 07:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:51:34 pm
Whose said his stats arent the best?

https://fbref.com/fr/joueurs/7d9397f8/Khephren-Thuram

He looks ok to me, with room to be Klopped.

https://fbref.com/en/joueurs/7d9397f8/Khephren-Thuram


Compared with out erstwhile saviour. (Brought to thee by "GoldenBoy Transfers" - that's my alias from now on- just on this forum...)

« Reply #7895 on: Today at 07:04:44 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:48:04 pm
Mac, Trent, Kone and CJ.

Could be a decent unit combined with a high line.

« Reply #7896 on: Today at 07:04:55 pm »
I guess we're not back on the Tchou Tchou train and the reports of us making a bid are untrue?

« Reply #7897 on: Today at 07:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:54:38 pm
What bowels of the internet are you reading Samie?
If I was to put money on it hes getting all his info from François Plateau. The only news source to trust
« Reply #7898 on: Today at 07:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:55:52 pm
Same thing.
Youd know, ya Gerontophiliac deviant.
« Reply #7899 on: Today at 07:15:48 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 07:04:55 pm
I guess we're not back on the Tchou Tchou train and the reports of us making a bid are untrue?



To be honest, i'd be ropable if we did that.
« Reply #7900 on: Today at 07:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:51:34 pm
Whose said his stats arent the best?

https://fbref.com/fr/joueurs/7d9397f8/Khephren-Thuram

He looks ok to me, with room to be Klopped.

Yeah these arent the best theyre a mixed bag - hes elite at carrying the ball thats about it
The rest of his fb ref on ball headline measures are worse than Harveys

When you dig deeper its less good still - hes around league average (French league) for most measures and below league average for possession adjusted tackles, interceptions, pressures and pressure regains.
He profiles like he gambles with his passing a lot (shit loads of threw balls) without producing anything stand out

(You can get his full stats from the anfield wrap the report video recently)
 
Im sure he has qualities but we have our choice of who to buy and hes been touted at 40-50 million - looks similar to Nunes, a player who scouts really well physically but isnt destined for the top level, not for me Clive
