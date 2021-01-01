« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 268498 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7840 on: Today at 03:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 03:24:08 pm
Even on a per 90 basis, Gravenberch comes out better in the majority of metrics last year in a significantly better league (but even still, it's hard to judge what is effectively a bunch of substitute appearances given likely game-state, etc). Comparing Gravenberch's last full season, he looks quite a bit better than Thuram.

Fair enough on the concern about his work-rate, I think that's probably valid. But Thuram's numbers don't really stand out in the French league, so I'm not sure why everyone is convinced he'd be a massive hit here. I like his physicality and dribbling, but I don't really know what he adds beyond that and Gravenberch looks streets ahead in terms of his technical skills/vision.
Gravenberch wont join us, He is on alot of money for a player of his inexperience as well at Bayern.
We cant be paying him over 150k a week for a player unproven in a top 5 league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7841 on: Today at 03:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 02:35:03 pm
Who's this lad? Frankie Plateau sounds like a Vic and Bob character with a flat head.

EDIT:
Looked him up. :lmao "Sports journalist and medical student" I'm in, against the hippocratic oath to lie about transfers. 
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7842 on: Today at 03:53:10 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:07:18 pm
Tom Davies to Liverpool here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Davies in the next hours #Liverpool

Verbal agreement reached weeks ago, contract will be signed soon. It will be valid until June 2027.
No more chances for PSG/Bayern despite trying to make it happen. Player wanted to stay in Liverpool.

Tom "I look forward to working with Tom Beard, a coach I've admired from afar.  I'll be dressed for the occasion".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7843 on: Today at 03:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:58:33 pm
haha jokes on you. i only have 292..

BUUUURRRRN

I have 442, but I reckon at least 400 have muted me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7844 on: Today at 03:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 02:35:03 pm
Who's this lad? Frankie Plateau sounds like a Vic and Bob character with a flat head.

EDIT:
Looked him up. :lmao "Sports journalist and medical student" I'm in, against the hippocratic oath to lie about transfers.

Haulage too

https://www.france-plateaux.fr/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7845 on: Today at 03:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:53:20 pm
I have 442, but I reckon at least 400 have muted me.
i reckon aboot 280 of mine are sex bots cos i know 10 of the other 12 are from my Nans Crown green Bowling team
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7846 on: Today at 03:55:23 pm »
Dominic King is obsessed with Nunes isn't he? In his article about Mac Allister he says we're going for Thuram AND Nunes next.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7847 on: Today at 03:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:55:13 pm
i reckon aboot 280 of mine are sex bots cos i know 10 of the other 12 are from my Nans Crown green Bowling team

Same thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7848 on: Today at 03:57:32 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7849 on: Today at 03:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:55:23 pm
Dominic King is obsessed with Nunes isn't he? In his article about Mac Allister he says we're going for Thuram AND Nunes next.

Honestly it's just weird at this point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7850 on: Today at 04:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:55:23 pm
Dominic King is obsessed with Nunes isn't he? In his article about Mac Allister he says we're going for Thuram AND Nunes next.

To be fair, the headline says that, but the article just mentions that he is an option.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7851 on: Today at 04:03:03 pm »
Veiga and Gravenberch are our backups to Thuram and Kone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7852 on: Today at 04:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:03:03 pm
Veiga and Gravenberch are our backups to Thuram and Kone.

Maybe greedy but would take Veiga on top he can play RW too. Thiago would probably need to be sold to make space mind.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7853 on: Today at 04:05:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:02:09 pm
To be fair, the headline says that, but the article just mentions that he is an option.

Feels like Nunes name just gets mentioned by Dom.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7854 on: Today at 04:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:03:03 pm
Veiga and Gravenberch are our backups to Thuram and Kone.

Veiga sounds in demand, fair chance he moves before Thuram and Kone agree terms with anyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7855 on: Today at 04:12:26 pm »
Rumour is we've already agreed personal terms with Thuram mate. We're in deep convo with Nice though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7856 on: Today at 04:12:30 pm »
I don't particularly want Nunes but if we signed him I'd have every confidence that he will be great for us, because we clearly would have seen something in him. As far as I can see, the issue with him is that he doesn't seem very involved in games. Maybe that would change. Wasn't Dom King the first to break the Jorg news?

Hate to say it but some of the Twitter ITKs have been pretty spot on recently. They all seem to think we'll get Thuram pretty soon and that we're meeting Veiga's reps tomorrow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7857 on: Today at 04:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:55:23 pm
Dominic King is obsessed with Nunes isn't he? In his article about Mac Allister he says we're going for Thuram AND Nunes next.

Dominic King's stance on Nunes

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7858 on: Today at 04:18:02 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:46:50 pm
Not by much at all and Thuram better defensively. I'd rather someone who's not quite as good at long range passing abut better off the ball. We need hard workers in that midfield.

Is he?

Gravenberch was better defensively last season - more tackles, more blocks, more interceptions, better success rate. Thuram marginally if you compare against Gravenberch's last season at Ajax (mainly via more blocks/clearances, as Gravenberch makes more tackles). But hard to compare like for like (Ajax are a far more dominant side than Nice, so if you adjusted for possession I imagine Gravenberch looks even better).

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:49:05 pm
Gravenberch wont join us, He is on alot of money for a player of his inexperience as well at Bayern.
We cant be paying him over 150k a week for a player unproven in a top 5 league.

Hmm maybe, it's just interesting that Joyce keeps linking him. He's by far the most reliable UK-based Liverpool journalist and despite the noise that Bayern won't let him go and that it will be too difficult a deal, he keeps name-checking him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7859 on: Today at 04:31:19 pm »
Vega and Thurman would dance through any midfield
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7860 on: Today at 04:40:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:34:01 pm
It does make sense.

It was in his contract. £35m plus £20m in variables

Its a very simple answer
Do you have proof?

Need evidence....before agreeing it's right or just complete bollocks....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7861 on: Today at 04:41:45 pm »
Good to see all these names linked in the past couple of weeks or so seem to be realistic now. On our way to a good midfield rebuild. Don't really know loads about some of them, and I'd prefer we missed out on Lavia at big money, but to be honest I'll trust whatever we decide to do. Shame that we decided there was literally only two midfielders worthy of our attention last year and it ended up writing the entire season off, but we can get back on the right track now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7862 on: Today at 04:46:46 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:31:19 pm
Vega and Thurman would dance through any midfield

ban
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7863 on: Today at 05:00:43 pm »
Serious question - those that want Thuram.. why isnt he putting up better metrics in a weaker league or to put it another way what evidence is there that hell be good enough for us?
(Beyond the obvious physicality he possesses)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7864 on: Today at 05:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:31:19 pm
Vega and Thurman would dance through any midfield
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7865 on: Today at 05:04:44 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:00:43 pm
Serious question - those that want Thuram.. why isnt he putting up better metrics in a weaker league or to put it another way what evidence is there that hell be good enough for us?
(Beyond the obvious physicality he possesses)
Jurgen Klopp.

If he wants him, i'm happy with that. I'm confident he'll improve him massively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7866 on: Today at 05:09:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:00:43 pm
Serious question - those that want Thuram.. why isnt he putting up better metrics in a weaker league or to put it another way what evidence is there that hell be good enough for us?
(Beyond the obvious physicality he possesses)

Never seen him play, but could playing for a better team and with better players in a more suited a role and a more suited system not help him put up better numbers? Maybe we've identified that what he is good at will complement what we have and what we have could complement what he is good at?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7867 on: Today at 05:19:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:00:43 pm
Serious question - those that want Thuram.. why isnt he putting up better metrics in a weaker league or to put it another way what evidence is there that hell be good enough for us?
(Beyond the obvious physicality he possesses)
Is this in comparison to Gravenberch or just in general?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7868 on: Today at 05:19:38 pm »
I heard we might look at both Thuram brothers. We need to add more intensity and desire to the team for sure. With Thuram Thuram wed be hungry like the

Hmm nah
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7869 on: Today at 05:20:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:00:43 pm
Serious question - those that want Thuram.. why isnt he putting up better metrics in a weaker league or to put it another way what evidence is there that hell be good enough for us?
(Beyond the obvious physicality he possesses)

Go watch a youtube video.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7870 on: Today at 05:26:26 pm »
Gravenberch would be a perfect swiss cheese name
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7871 on: Today at 05:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:31:19 pm
Vega and Thurman would dance through any midfield

We're still not buying a $5 shake
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7872 on: Today at 05:29:30 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 05:20:22 pm
Go watch a youtube video.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iiQ-nfMLFzo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iiQ-nfMLFzo</a>
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7873 on: Today at 05:31:21 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 05:19:38 pm
I heard we might look at both Thuram brothers. We need to add more intensity and desire to the team for sure. With Thuram Thuram wed be hungry like the

Hmm nah
I laughed but I think it was just a Reflex reaction ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7874 on: Today at 05:31:36 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:00:43 pm
Serious question - those that want Thuram.. why isnt he putting up better metrics in a weaker league or to put it another way what evidence is there that hell be good enough for us?
(Beyond the obvious physicality he possesses)

The brackets answer this. Hes clearly an athlete. Weve had to watch a midfield utterly devoid of athleticism for a whole season. He doesnt seemingly actually use that athleticism to do what wed want him to do but not everyone pays as much attention to the stats as nerds like you/ they should do! Does anyone have access to his pressure data? Maybe our stats needs are seeing something were not re his off the ball work.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7875 on: Today at 05:32:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:28:53 pm
We're still not buying a $5 shake
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7876 on: Today at 05:33:31 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:26:26 pm
Gravenberch would be a perfect swiss cheese name
He'll fill the holes in our midfield
