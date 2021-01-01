« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7840 on: Today at 03:49:05 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 03:24:08 pm
Even on a per 90 basis, Gravenberch comes out better in the majority of metrics last year in a significantly better league (but even still, it's hard to judge what is effectively a bunch of substitute appearances given likely game-state, etc). Comparing Gravenberch's last full season, he looks quite a bit better than Thuram.

Fair enough on the concern about his work-rate, I think that's probably valid. But Thuram's numbers don't really stand out in the French league, so I'm not sure why everyone is convinced he'd be a massive hit here. I like his physicality and dribbling, but I don't really know what he adds beyond that and Gravenberch looks streets ahead in terms of his technical skills/vision.
Gravenberch wont join us, He is on alot of money for a player of his inexperience as well at Bayern.
We cant be paying him over 150k a week for a player unproven in a top 5 league.
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7841 on: Today at 03:49:32 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 02:35:03 pm
Who's this lad? Frankie Plateau sounds like a Vic and Bob character with a flat head.

EDIT:
Looked him up. :lmao "Sports journalist and medical student" I'm in, against the hippocratic oath to lie about transfers. 
;D
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7842 on: Today at 03:53:10 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:07:18 pm
Tom Davies to Liverpool here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Davies in the next hours #Liverpool

Verbal agreement reached weeks ago, contract will be signed soon. It will be valid until June 2027.
No more chances for PSG/Bayern despite trying to make it happen. Player wanted to stay in Liverpool.

Tom "I look forward to working with Tom Beard, a coach I've admired from afar.  I'll be dressed for the occasion".
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7843 on: Today at 03:53:20 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:58:33 pm
haha jokes on you. i only have 292..

BUUUURRRRN

I have 442, but I reckon at least 400 have muted me.
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7844 on: Today at 03:54:35 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 02:35:03 pm
Who's this lad? Frankie Plateau sounds like a Vic and Bob character with a flat head.

EDIT:
Looked him up. :lmao "Sports journalist and medical student" I'm in, against the hippocratic oath to lie about transfers.

Haulage too

https://www.france-plateaux.fr/
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7845 on: Today at 03:55:13 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:53:20 pm
I have 442, but I reckon at least 400 have muted me.
i reckon aboot 280 of mine are sex bots cos i know 10 of the other 12 are from my Nans Crown green Bowling team
Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7846 on: Today at 03:55:23 pm
Dominic King is obsessed with Nunes isn't he? In his article about Mac Allister he says we're going for Thuram AND Nunes next.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7847 on: Today at 03:55:52 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:55:13 pm
i reckon aboot 280 of mine are sex bots cos i know 10 of the other 12 are from my Nans Crown green Bowling team

Same thing.
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7848 on: Today at 03:57:32 pm
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7849 on: Today at 03:58:03 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:55:23 pm
Dominic King is obsessed with Nunes isn't he? In his article about Mac Allister he says we're going for Thuram AND Nunes next.

Honestly it's just weird at this point.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7850 on: Today at 04:02:09 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:55:23 pm
Dominic King is obsessed with Nunes isn't he? In his article about Mac Allister he says we're going for Thuram AND Nunes next.

To be fair, the headline says that, but the article just mentions that he is an option.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7851 on: Today at 04:03:03 pm
Veiga and Gravenberch are our backups to Thuram and Kone.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7852 on: Today at 04:04:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:03:03 pm
Veiga and Gravenberch are our backups to Thuram and Kone.

Maybe greedy but would take Veiga on top he can play RW too. Thiago would probably need to be sold to make space mind.
Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7853 on: Today at 04:05:39 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:02:09 pm
To be fair, the headline says that, but the article just mentions that he is an option.

Feels like Nunes name just gets mentioned by Dom.
Bread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7854 on: Today at 04:09:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:03:03 pm
Veiga and Gravenberch are our backups to Thuram and Kone.

Veiga sounds in demand, fair chance he moves before Thuram and Kone agree terms with anyone.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7855 on: Today at 04:12:26 pm
Rumour is we've already agreed personal terms with Thuram mate. We're in deep convo with Nice though.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7856 on: Today at 04:12:30 pm
I don't particularly want Nunes but if we signed him I'd have every confidence that he will be great for us, because we clearly would have seen something in him. As far as I can see, the issue with him is that he doesn't seem very involved in games. Maybe that would change. Wasn't Dom King the first to break the Jorg news?

Hate to say it but some of the Twitter ITKs have been pretty spot on recently. They all seem to think we'll get Thuram pretty soon and that we're meeting Veiga's reps tomorrow.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #7857 on: Today at 04:12:39 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:55:23 pm
Dominic King is obsessed with Nunes isn't he? In his article about Mac Allister he says we're going for Thuram AND Nunes next.

Dominic King's stance on Nunes

