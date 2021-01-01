We basically play a double pivot 'six' don't we - Mac could definitely be part of that.



IMO we also shouldn't assume that the system we ended the season with is exactly what we do next season...



If we go back to the system we used to use where Trent wasn't inverted then I'd say it's basically 2 6s. Thiago played the deep lying controlling 8, then we had an 8 who was usually further up the pitch. Before Thiago Gini was usually very disciplined in that position at LCM (with some memorable exceptions!). Now Thiago progressed the ball much, much better than Gini so I think Thiago made us better. I don't know if this is right but it felt to me that the RCM got more and more advanced to the point him, Salah and Trent were interchanging quite a bit. I wonder if leaning into this too much was one of our issues in the first half of the season. In the old system I reckon MacAllister is most naturally the advanced 8 rather than the controlling 8. His defensive numbers aren't as good as Thiago's he's not the athlete Gini was and he doesn't function as the controlling fulcrum like Thiago does, MacAllister gets on the ball too rarely. Kone can do the controlling LCM 8 job but I'm not sure this is is ideal because when you combine him coming into the team there with Thiago dropping out and Trent moving back out wide you're left with a real lack of ball progression from the centre of the pitch.All that said, I don't think we're going back. Find a system that releases your best player to do what he does best. This does that with Trent. We till have defensive issues, but not with Trent particularly. I think his defensive role was simplified and his attacking output was multiplied by inverting him. We should stick with it.