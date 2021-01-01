« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:16:35 am
All these midfielders we're in for, where do they play in relation to our existing players.

I've no idea who they are except for Mac but still don't know if he's left, right, attacking or defensive?

Mac isn't a 6 so he won't play there. Assuming we're sticking with the new system that leaves either of the 8/10 roles - Jones has been playing there on the left and, mostly, Henderson on the right. If we bring no one else in I'd be putting Mac into the RCM 8/10 role instead of Henderson. Kone is trickier because he's more of a defensive player and yet he's not an obvious 6 (apparently he also loses the ball too often) which means in the old system he'd have been a Gini type (although Thiago playing there more recently meant we got a lot of ball progression from the LCM role and Kone wouldn't give that). In the new system I'd of thought he needs to be the 6, unless we're planning on putting him LCM, dropping him deeper than jones has been playing the position and granting more freedom to Robertson.

If we buy 2 CMs - say MacAllister and Kone, but end up with fabinho being first choice 6 next season we've shot ourselves in the foot. Fabinho and Henderson both urgently need replacing in the 'first 11'.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:25:54 am by Knight »
Happy Mac day!
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:25:22 am
What about Kone?

I think it will one or the other of Thuram and Kone.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:24:16 am
Mac isn't a 6 so he won't play there. Assuming we're sticking with the new system that leaves either of the 8/10 roles - Jones has been playing there on the left and, mostly, Henderson on the right. If we bring no one else in I'd be putting Mac into the RCM 8/10 role instead of Henderson. Kone is trickier because he's more of a defensive player and yet he's not an obvious 6 (apparently he also loses the ball too often) which means in the old system he'd have been a Gini type (although Thiago playing there more recently meant we got a lot of ball progression from the LCM role and Kone wouldn't give that). In the new system I'd of thought he needs to be the 6, unless we're planning on putting him LCM, dropping him deeper than jones has been playing the position and granting more freedom to Robertson.

If we buy 2 CMs - say MacAllister and Kone, but end up with fabinho being first choice 6 next season we've shot ourselves in the foot. Fabinho and Henderson both urgently need replacing in the 'first 11'.

Thanks mate.

Could we play two 6's?  Fab plus 1 on his left to cover Robbo?



Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:49:54 am
I'd be very surprised if his salary is 'only' £10m a year. That's broadly similar to what Fabinho and Henderson are - reportedly, which is obviously imperfect - paid (around £190k a week)


Yeah it's £10m net more likely.
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:26:56 am
I think it will one or the other of Thuram and Kone.
Read the small print in your Kone-tract.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:25:22 am
What about Kone?

What about us?

(You're starting the chant, right?)
Before noon today Alexis Mac Allister will sign his contract to become Liverpool player, then official announcement. - @MatteMoretto
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:24:16 am
Mac isn't a 6 so he won't play there. Assuming we're sticking with the new system that leaves either of the 8/10 roles - Jones has been playing there on the left and, mostly, Henderson on the right. If we bring no one else in I'd be putting Mac into the RCM 8/10 role instead of Henderson. Kone is trickier because he's more of a defensive player and yet he's not an obvious 6 (apparently he also loses the ball too often) which means in the old system he'd have been a Gini type (although Thiago playing there more recently meant we got a lot of ball progression from the LCM role and Kone wouldn't give that). In the new system I'd of thought he needs to be the 6, unless we're planning on putting him LCM, dropping him deeper than jones has been playing the position and granting more freedom to Robertson.

If we buy 2 CMs - say MacAllister and Kone, but end up with fabinho being first choice 6 next season we've shot ourselves in the foot. Fabinho and Henderson both urgently need replacing in the 'first 11'.

We basically play a double pivot 'six' don't we - Mac could definitely be part of that.

IMO we also shouldn't assume that the system we ended the season with is exactly what we do next season...
This Szoboszlai Looks v exciting. Any loose links to him? Looks like a perfect ox upgrade, hybrid attacker / midfielder type. Most roads seem to point to Newcastle from what I can see
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:16:22 am
Before noon today Alexis Mac Allister will sign his contract to become Liverpool player, then official announcement. - @MatteMoretto

They're just dragging this out for giggles aren't they?
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:16:22 am
Before noon today Alexis Mac Allister will sign his contract to become Liverpool player, then official announcement. - @MatteMoretto

might be the perfect day to nip thru the drive-thru and have a Big Mac for lunch
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:24:20 am
They're just dragging this out for giggles aren't they?

Double announcement with a bit of luck! ???
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:16:44 pm
Person rails on (non-existent) "some people" using net spend, days after using gross spend to imply Klopp has had ample resources to spend on "long overdue" midfielders but just forgot or something.Seems a little inconsistent mate
Your ability to keep missing the point is impressive.

I'm not comparing net spend to gross spend at all. I'm saying that some people are so obsessed by finances they conveniently ignore players we've actually signed. One poster (who you regularly defend) went as far as saying 'We stopped signing players in 2019', and 'Put the handbrake on'. Others then pointed out that was the summer just after we'd won the Champions League, and before we walked the Premier League by a record margin.

Whichever way you cut it, we've spent around £300m on players since 2019, which is likely to be closer to £400m by the end of the summer.

During that time, we've won multiple trophies, almost won a quadruple, been up against the biggest cheats in football history, increased our stadium capacity, built a new training facility, had some horrendous luck with injuries and referee decisions, and had one of the most enjoyable rides in my lifetime (more than most fans of other clubs will see in theirs).

Why not just enjoy it instead of nitpicking the minutiae of net spend, financial accounts, and picking arguments with multiple posters on different threads - even questioning their allegiance to Jurgen (which is pretty classless considering your username).
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 12:25:46 am
He played every minute for Lyon? He did his cruciate at Lyon...

Post us pulling out I meant - if memory serves he stayed another year there before moving
Ended up on the Echo for the first time in a long time, googling that ChatGPT song. Didn't think it could go any more downhill, turns out I was wrong...
Quite obvious Mac Allister saw the chatGPT song for him and is having second thoughts.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:51:26 am
Quite obvious Mac Allister saw the chatGPT song for him and is having second thoughts.


I think that tune of the song will be playing in the background of the announcement video. That's the hold up... ;D
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:51:26 am
Quite obvious Mac Allister saw the chatGPT song for him and is having second thoughts.

Up the chatGPT reds
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:30:26 am
Your ability to keep missing the point is impressive.

I'm not comparing net spend to gross spend at all.
I haven't missed your point, I just don't care about the rest of your point (which you must have rewritten dozens of times over by now) or about net spend. You just don't seem to appreciate when your logical inconsistencies and biases are pointed out (despite constantly getting at very personally Al for similar reasons)
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:30:26 am
Why not just enjoy it instead of nitpicking the minutiae of net spend, financial accounts, and picking arguments with multiple posters on different threads
Feel like you should take this on yourself mate. I've been enjoying the thread. Then saw you came out swinging, with another of your axe to grind posts - this time deciding to rail against make-believe posts in this thread) - so thought I'd just point out why it was funny to see you berate "some people" (nobody was saying it) for using net spend when you use worse measures when it fits your (often repeated) argument.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:25:59 am
Double announcement with a bit of luck! ???

Ha, imagine that. Mac Allister and Matheus Nunes :P
Mac is so last week. Who else are signing?
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:04:26 am
I don't know if Khephren is right for us, seems like a bit of a Luxory player.
You're in de-Nile
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:59:46 am
Ha, imagine that. Mac Allister and Matheus Nunes :P

 :o :o

 ;D
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:00:50 am
Mac is so last week. Who else are signing?

Really hope it's Thuram.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:00:50 am
Mac is so last week. Who else are signing?

Deaf people.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:17:30 am
We basically play a double pivot 'six' don't we - Mac could definitely be part of that.

IMO we also shouldn't assume that the system we ended the season with is exactly what we do next season...

If we go back to the system we used to use where Trent wasn't inverted then I'd say it's basically 2 6s. Thiago played the deep lying controlling 8, then we had an 8 who was usually further up the pitch. Before Thiago Gini was usually very disciplined in that position at LCM (with some memorable exceptions!). Now Thiago progressed the ball much, much better than Gini so I think Thiago made us better. I don't know if this is right but it felt to me that the RCM got more and more advanced to the point him, Salah and Trent were interchanging quite a bit. I wonder if leaning into this too much was one of our issues in the first half of the season. In the old system I reckon MacAllister is most naturally the advanced 8 rather than the controlling 8. His defensive numbers aren't as good as Thiago's he's not the athlete Gini was and he doesn't function as the controlling fulcrum like Thiago does, MacAllister gets on the ball too rarely. Kone can do the controlling LCM 8 job but I'm not sure this is is ideal because when you combine him coming into the team there with Thiago dropping out and Trent moving back out wide you're left with a real lack of ball progression from the centre of the pitch.

All that said, I don't think we're going back. Find a system that releases your best player to do what he does best. This does that with Trent. We till have defensive issues, but not with Trent particularly. I think his defensive role was simplified and his attacking output was multiplied by inverting him. We should stick with it.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:31:57 pm
We couldve had Haaland and now Bellingham for a total outlay of only £136m.

Ha ha nice one 🤣
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:14:19 am
Really hope it's Thuram.

Make it a loan for Tchouameni.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:32:45 am
Make it a loan for Tchouameni.

MAdrid won't sell or loan him.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:49:54 am
I'd be very surprised if his salary is 'only' £10m a year. That's broadly similar to what Fabinho and Henderson are - reportedly, which is obviously imperfect - paid (around £190k a week)

Even though the first reports in the Spanish press reported wages of 400,000 per week (net), now they are reporting wages of 12 million per year (net), or 230,000 per week (net). I am not sure that is accurate, since Tchouameni is reported to be on 240,000 per week (net). I don't know how much the 230,000 (£200,000) per week (net) would be in England, since I am not familiar with your tax rates ...
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:51:26 am
Quite obvious Mac Allister saw the chatGPT song for him and is having second thoughts.

It's distressing how much that song is growing on me
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:41:16 am
It's distressing how much that song is growing on me

Same haha. I wouldn't put it past them using it in his announcement video.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:37:08 am
Even though the first reports in the Spanish press reported wages of 400,000 per week (net), now they are reporting wages of 12 million per year (net), or 230,000 per week (net). I am not sure that is accurate, since Tchouameni is reported to be on 240,000 per week (net). I don't know how much the 230,000 (£200,000) per week (net) would be in England, since I am not familiar with your tax rates ...

230k net is about 400k gross or £343k pw.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:25:59 am
Double announcement with a bit of luck! ???

Can anyone handle a double Mac? I can't.
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 09:49:09 am
Can anyone handle a double Mac? I can't.

Mac Red announcing the new Red Mac would have been nice.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:43:22 am
230k net is about 400k gross or £343k pw.

What is his mum getting though? You include her and his dads wages, then its easily £1m a week for the Bellinghams.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:00:40 am
What is his mum getting though? You include her and his dads wages, then its easily £1m a week for the Bellinghams.

Beaking up with the Bellinghams
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:00:40 am
What is his mum getting though? You include her and his dads wages, then its easily £1m a week for the Bellinghams.

In addition to the (allegedly) £50m payments they each got for some real estate they invested in.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:37:08 am
Even though the first reports in the Spanish press reported wages of 400,000 per week (net), now they are reporting wages of 12 million per year (net), or 230,000 per week (net). I am not sure that is accurate, since Tchouameni is reported to be on 240,000 per week (net). I don't know how much the 230,000 (£200,000) per week (net) would be in England, since I

am not familiar with your tax rates ...

Think its 50%
