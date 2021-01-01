All these midfielders we're in for, where do they play in relation to our existing players.



I've no idea who they are except for Mac but still don't know if he's left, right, attacking or defensive?



Mac isn't a 6 so he won't play there. Assuming we're sticking with the new system that leaves either of the 8/10 roles - Jones has been playing there on the left and, mostly, Henderson on the right. If we bring no one else in I'd be putting Mac into the RCM 8/10 role instead of Henderson. Kone is trickier because he's more of a defensive player and yet he's not an obvious 6 (apparently he also loses the ball too often) which means in the old system he'd have been a Gini type (although Thiago playing there more recently meant we got a lot of ball progression from the LCM role and Kone wouldn't give that). In the new system I'd of thought he needs to be the 6, unless we're planning on putting him LCM, dropping him deeper than jones has been playing the position and granting more freedom to Robertson.If we buy 2 CMs - say MacAllister and Kone, but end up with fabinho being first choice 6 next season we've shot ourselves in the foot. Fabinho and Henderson both urgently need replacing in the 'first 11'.