LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Crosby Nick
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:22:48 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:04:26 am
I don't know if Khephren is right for us, seems like a bit of a Luxory player.

Pretty good. :D
Knight
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:24:16 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:16:35 am
All these midfielders we're in for, where do they play in relation to our existing players.

I've no idea who they are except for Mac but still don't know if he's left, right, attacking or defensive?

Mac isn't a 6 so he won't play there. Assuming we're sticking with the new system that leaves either of the 8/10 roles - Jones has been playing there on the left and, mostly, Henderson on the right. If we bring no one else in I'd be putting Mac into the RCM 8/10 role instead of Henderson. Kone is trickier because he's more of a defensive player and yet he's not an obvious 6 (apparently he also loses the ball too often) which means in the old system he'd have been a Gini type (although Thiago playing there more recently meant we got a lot of ball progression from the LCM role and Kone wouldn't give that). In the new system I'd of thought he needs to be the 6, unless we're planning on putting him LCM, dropping him deeper than jones has been playing the position and granting more freedom to Robertson.

If we buy 2 CMs - say MacAllister and Kone, but end up with fabinho being first choice 6 next season we've shot ourselves in the foot. Fabinho and Henderson both urgently need replacing in the 'first 11'.
Caston
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:26:04 am
Happy Mac day!
Number 7
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:26:56 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:25:22 am
What about Kone?

I think it will one or the other of Thuram and Kone.
reddebs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:34:32 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:24:16 am
Mac isn't a 6 so he won't play there. Assuming we're sticking with the new system that leaves either of the 8/10 roles - Jones has been playing there on the left and, mostly, Henderson on the right. If we bring no one else in I'd be putting Mac into the RCM 8/10 role instead of Henderson. Kone is trickier because he's more of a defensive player and yet he's not an obvious 6 (apparently he also loses the ball too often) which means in the old system he'd have been a Gini type (although Thiago playing there more recently meant we got a lot of ball progression from the LCM role and Kone wouldn't give that). In the new system I'd of thought he needs to be the 6, unless we're planning on putting him LCM, dropping him deeper than jones has been playing the position and granting more freedom to Robertson.

If we buy 2 CMs - say MacAllister and Kone, but end up with fabinho being first choice 6 next season we've shot ourselves in the foot. Fabinho and Henderson both urgently need replacing in the 'first 11'.

Thanks mate.

Could we play two 6's?  Fab plus 1 on his left to cover Robbo?



Peabee
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:35:05 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:49:54 am
I'd be very surprised if his salary is 'only' £10m a year. That's broadly similar to what Fabinho and Henderson are - reportedly, which is obviously imperfect - paid (around £190k a week)


Yeah it's £10m net more likely.
Flaccido Dongingo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:36:48 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:26:56 am
I think it will one or the other of Thuram and Kone.
Read the small print in your Kone-tract.
BigCDump
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:01:10 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:25:22 am
What about Kone?

What about us?

(You're starting the chant, right?)
Caston
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:16:22 am
Before noon today Alexis Mac Allister will sign his contract to become Liverpool player, then official announcement. - @MatteMoretto
Barefoot Doctor
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:17:30 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:24:16 am
Mac isn't a 6 so he won't play there. Assuming we're sticking with the new system that leaves either of the 8/10 roles - Jones has been playing there on the left and, mostly, Henderson on the right. If we bring no one else in I'd be putting Mac into the RCM 8/10 role instead of Henderson. Kone is trickier because he's more of a defensive player and yet he's not an obvious 6 (apparently he also loses the ball too often) which means in the old system he'd have been a Gini type (although Thiago playing there more recently meant we got a lot of ball progression from the LCM role and Kone wouldn't give that). In the new system I'd of thought he needs to be the 6, unless we're planning on putting him LCM, dropping him deeper than jones has been playing the position and granting more freedom to Robertson.

If we buy 2 CMs - say MacAllister and Kone, but end up with fabinho being first choice 6 next season we've shot ourselves in the foot. Fabinho and Henderson both urgently need replacing in the 'first 11'.

We basically play a double pivot 'six' don't we - Mac could definitely be part of that.

IMO we also shouldn't assume that the system we ended the season with is exactly what we do next season...
The Test
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:23:16 am
This Szoboszlai Looks v exciting. Any loose links to him? Looks like a perfect ox upgrade, hybrid attacker / midfielder type. Most roads seem to point to Newcastle from what I can see
Hazell
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:24:20 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:16:22 am
Before noon today Alexis Mac Allister will sign his contract to become Liverpool player, then official announcement. - @MatteMoretto

They're just dragging this out for giggles aren't they?
fiveways
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:25:45 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:16:22 am
Before noon today Alexis Mac Allister will sign his contract to become Liverpool player, then official announcement. - @MatteMoretto

might be the perfect day to nip thru the drive-thru and have a Big Mac for lunch
DangerScouse
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:25:59 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:24:20 am
They're just dragging this out for giggles aren't they?

Double announcement with a bit of luck! ???
keyop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:30:26 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:16:44 pm
Person rails on (non-existent) "some people" using net spend, days after using gross spend to imply Klopp has had ample resources to spend on "long overdue" midfielders but just forgot or something.Seems a little inconsistent mate
Your ability to keep missing the point is impressive.

I'm not comparing net spend to gross spend at all. I'm saying that some people are so obsessed by finances they conveniently ignore players we've actually signed. One poster (who you regularly defend) went as far as saying 'We stopped signing players in 2019', and 'Put the handbrake on'. Others then pointed out that was the summer just after we'd won the Champions League, and before we walked the Premier League by a record margin.

Whichever way you cut it, we've spent around £300m on players since 2019, which is likely to be closer to £400m by the end of the summer.

During that time, we've won multiple trophies, almost won a quradrule, been up against the biggest cheats in football history, increased our stadium capacity, built a new training facility, had some horrendous luck with injuries and referee decisions, and had one of the most enjoyable rides in my lifetime (more than most fans of other clubs will see in theirs).

Why not just enjoy it instead of nitpicking the minutiae of net spend, financial accounts, and picking arguments with multiple posters on different threads - even questioning their allegiance to Jurgen (which is pretty classless considering your username).
