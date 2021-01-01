Person rails on (non-existent) "some people" using net spend, days after using gross spend to imply Klopp has had ample resources to spend on "long overdue" midfielders but just forgot or something.Seems a little inconsistent mate
Your ability to keep missing the point is impressive.
I'm not comparing net spend to gross spend at all. I'm saying that some people are so obsessed by finances they conveniently ignore players we've actually signed. One poster (who you regularly defend) went as far as saying 'We stopped signing players in 2019', and 'Put the handbrake on'. Others then pointed out that was the summer just after we'd won the Champions League, and before we walked the Premier League by a record margin.
Whichever way you cut it, we've spent around £300m on players since 2019, which is likely to be closer to £400m by the end of the summer.
During that time, we've won multiple trophies, almost won a quradrule, been up against the biggest cheats in football history, increased our stadium capacity, built a new training facility, had some horrendous luck with injuries and referee decisions, and had one of the most enjoyable rides in my lifetime (more than most fans of other clubs will see in theirs).
Why not just enjoy it instead of nitpicking the minutiae of net spend, financial accounts, and picking arguments with multiple posters on different threads - even questioning their allegiance to Jurgen (which is pretty classless considering your username).