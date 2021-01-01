« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:16:01 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 09:28:02 pm
Sad what happened to him. Glad our docs saw it coming though!

Dont know that our doctors saw anything, thats urban myth - we pulled out to buy Alisson
Hes played basically every minute for Lyon then Betis for 4 and a half years, pretty well fwiw
McSquared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:52:45 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm
Found it:


That's the guy right?


Hed be great f horus
drmick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:31:33 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:16:01 pm
Dont know that our doctors saw anything, thats urban myth - we pulled out to buy Alisson
Hes played basically every minute for Lyon then Betis for 4 and a half years, pretty well fwiw

There was also a story about his agent or brother trying to introduce extra agent fees/commission right at the end.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:39:44 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:25:20 pm
Why didnt we go for Bellingham if he was only £85m?

My best guess is he simply chose Real.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:44:15 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:16:01 pm
Dont know that our doctors saw anything, thats urban myth - we pulled out to buy Alisson
Hes played basically every minute for Lyon then Betis for 4 and a half years, pretty well fwiw

It was the brother barging in to change contract terms at the last moment wasn't it?
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:01:40 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:44:15 pm
It was the brother barging in to change contract terms at the last moment wasn't it?
That's the most believable explanation of those that are claimed. I somehow don't believe that LFC, especially under Klopp, would get a player to the point where the deal is done, terms agreed, interview filmed and photos taken and then pull the plug on him and scupper his dream move because 'another player has become available'. Don't think we've ever done anything else like that?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:07:59 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:01:40 am
That's the most believable explanation of those that are claimed. I somehow don't believe that LFC, especially under Klopp, would get a player to the point where the deal is done, terms agreed, interview filmed and photos taken and then pull the plug on him and scupper his dream move because 'another player has become available'. Don't think we've ever done anything else like that?
Did we do it to Lee Bowyer or did he reject us?, I know he was very close to signing.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:11:55 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:07:59 am
Did we do it to Lee Bowyer or did he reject us?, I know he was very close to signing.

I thought we (Houllier) pulled the plug at the last minute because he didnt like his behaviour or something similar (maybe do some due diligence Gerard!). Could have been face saving chat I guess, but Im sure it was positioned that we werent impressed with how Bowyer acted rather than him being the one to walk away.
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:12:44 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:16:01 pm
Dont know that our doctors saw anything, thats urban myth - we pulled out to buy Alisson
Hes played basically every minute for Lyon then Betis for 4 and a half years, pretty well fwiw

We definitely did not pull out of the Fekir deal to buy Alisson - think thats the first time Ive ever heard that one.  ;D
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:25:07 am
Apparently hoping to conclude the Thuram deal by end of next week.  :D
Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:25:46 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:16:01 pm
Dont know that our doctors saw anything, thats urban myth - we pulled out to buy Alisson
Hes played basically every minute for Lyon then Betis for 4 and a half years, pretty well fwiw

He played every minute for Lyon? He did his cruciate at Lyon...
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:27:33 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:07:59 am
Did we do it to Lee Bowyer or did he reject us?, I know he was very close to signing.
we cancelled that one because of Bowyer (not another player being available). There was a bit of an uproar from Liverpool fans about the idea of signing him as he was seen as a thug and had attacked an Asian kid outside a nightclub or something, and so there were some claims about him having 'questionable' views. Obviously this was a pre-social media 'uproar' but it was enough for Houllier to see which way the wind was blowing with fans on the transfer and cancel it. Right decision, I think.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:28:59 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 12:25:46 am
He played every minute for Lyon? He did his cruciate at Lyon...
think he means after the transfer almost went through in 2018 (played 40 games that year and 39 in his last year before the move to Betis)
Black Bull Nova

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:45:18 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:39:44 pm
My best guess is he simply chose Real.
Once a player chooses to go somewhere, the power of the seling club is reduced in terms of competing for the player,

There is another £25m of add ons which I have confidence he will trigger (plus £10m a year wages)
He's actually costing them £162m in total (albeit he will still be young and command a selling fee)
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:49:54 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:45:18 am
Once a player chooses to go somewhere, the power of the seling club is reduced in terms of competing for the player,

There is another £25m of add ons which I have confidence he will trigger (plus £10m a year wages)
He's actually costing them £162m in total (albeit he will still be young and command a selling fee)

I'd be very surprised if his salary is 'only' £10m a year. That's broadly similar to what Fabinho and Henderson are - reportedly, which is obviously imperfect - paid (around £190k a week)
Paul_h

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:03:17 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm
Found it:


That's the guy right?


we've been looking for a midfield Hardman since the Souness days..
Shankly998

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:04:15 am
Is Macallister done or what then?
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:06:47 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:04:15 am
Is Macallister done or what then?

No. But Mac Allister is very close. ;)
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:15:31 am
I wonder who else Big Jorg is cooking up for us?

Van de Ven, Thuram, Kone, Veiga?
jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:16:06 am
Starting Midfield- Trent, Macca, Fab

New right back.

Thoughts?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:27:14 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:04:15 am
Is Macallister done or what then?

Gary Mac's son will be confirmed today.
Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:34:44 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:32:25 am
Alot of sources are saying Thuram will be done this week, apparently his dad, who we may know :P want him to go to liverpool, his dad is his agent so hopefully its a good shout. was also watching Grizz Khan who said the people he was talking to also say Thuram is next maybe this week, but defo next.

 :mindblown
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:35:50 am
Alot of sources are saying Thuram will be done this week, apparently his dad, who we may know :P want him to go to liverpool, his dad is his agent so hopefully its a good shout. was also watching Grizz Khan who said the people he was talking to also say Thuram is next maybe this week, but defo next.

As for Kone apparently according to Paris where he learnt his craft he turned up to the scouting in a full liverpool kit when a kid so he appaears to already be a red !

(this was above but forgot to add the Kone bit)
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:44:19 am
Lobo's mate isn't relaible.  Chancers the lot of them. ;D
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:45:45 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:44:19 am
Lobo's mate isn't relaible.  Chancers the lot of them. ;D

Was El Lobo really a chatgpt construct? Is it true?
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:50:47 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:45:45 am
Was El Lobo really a chatgpt construct? Is it true?
ChatGPT is supposed to be indistinguishable from a real, live human being. Not sure you can say the same about Lobo ;)







(only joking ;D Hope you're ok, Lobo; much missed here!)
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:53:27 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm
That's the guy right?


I'll be very Hapi if we complete this signing. One for the Egyptologists that.
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:19:51 am
All sudden talk of thuram progressing. what happen to the kone deal

or are we so sure of getting him due to "connections"
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:20:33 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:53:27 am
I'll be very Hapi if we complete this signing. One for the Egyptologists that.

We'll find out soon enough if this deal is pharoahly close or not
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:23:24 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:19:51 am
All sudden talk of thuram progressing. what happen to the kone deal

or are we so sure of getting him due to "connections"

Think Gladbach's financial issues also mean there is a greater likelihood of Kone being moved. They need the cash and he's one of their few saleable assets
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:30:25 am
Yeah been reading Gladbach need the money and £30m is prob alot for them, i think Kone if we go for him will be the easiest of the three to sort out ,  get the Mac and Thuram done and get Kone next week, not sure about Lavia  links,  not the biggest fan plus we have Bajetic in that spot so would prefer a Szoboslai , Viega or Kone, but if thats who the manager chooses he knows better than us  :)  Would like two defenders aswell plus a backup forward on the right for Salah why i think Szoboslai would be a good shout as he can play both RCM and RW/RF so would be a better versitile choice for me .
