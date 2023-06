Did we do it to Lee Bowyer or did he reject us?, I know he was very close to signing.



we cancelled that one because of Bowyer (not another player being available). There was a bit of an uproar from Liverpool fans about the idea of signing him as he was seen as a thug and had attacked an Asian kid outside a nightclub or something, and so there were some claims about him having 'questionable' views. Obviously this was a pre-social media 'uproar' but it was enough for Houllier to see which way the wind was blowing with fans on the transfer and cancel it. Right decision, I think.