That 35m price tag looks so ridiculous given the numbers thrown around at the beginning of this rumour. At the same time, it also sounds reasonable and fair value for the actual player. Chelsea absolutely wrecked the market but hopefully sanity has prevailed and the prices this summer will still largely be within reason.

I think we do the other midfielders first now. Getting the midfield ready for pre-season is critical I feel. The other positions, we can afford players needing some time to bed in, but one or 2 of the midfield signings will need to hit the ground running for certain.