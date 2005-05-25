« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 255103 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7520 on: Today at 07:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:24:50 pm
These posts about Bellingham have me yearning for the glory days of computer game chat.

Alas,it was short lived   :P

Give me a leaning Mac.Now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7521 on: Today at 07:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:24:50 pm
These posts about Bellingham have me yearning for the glory days of computer game chat.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7522 on: Today at 07:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:24:50 pm
These posts about Bellingham have me yearning for the glory days of computer game chat.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7523 on: Today at 07:29:27 pm »
Looks like another Thursday announcement.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7524 on: Today at 07:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:24:50 pm
These posts about Bellingham have me yearning for the glory days of computer game chat.
Did you ever play Emlyn Hughes Soccer on the Spectrum?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7525 on: Today at 07:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:24:50 pm
These posts about Bellingham have me yearning for the glory days of computer game chat.

You were almost a Jill sandwich..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7526 on: Today at 07:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:29:34 pm
Did you ever play Emlyn Hughes Soccer on the Spectrum?

Alas no. Kick Off 2 and Sensible World of Soccer were my go to games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7527 on: Today at 07:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:29:27 pm
Looks like another Thursday announcement.  ;D

Just waiting to do the Thuram interview before a double announcement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7528 on: Today at 07:36:50 pm »
Mac Allister song if anyones missed it  ;D

https://twitter.com/millimediaa/status/1666327376949657603?s=46
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7529 on: Today at 07:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:29:34 pm
Did you ever play Emlyn Hughes Soccer on the Spectrum?
Oh yes, sensible soccer too.

There was an entire team named after cheeses.

The boy Jarlsberg was a sensation
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7530 on: Today at 07:37:27 pm »
Apparently Big Jorg and our recruitment team is meeting the reps of another player on Friday or Saturday.  Considering we've already talked to family/reps of Thuram and Kone my guess is either Van de Ven or Veiga.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7531 on: Today at 07:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:37:27 pm
Apparently Big Jorg and our recruitment team is meeting the reps of another player on Friday or Saturday.  Considering we've already talked to family/reps of Thuram and Kone my guess is either Van de Ven or Veiga.

Im really wary of Van de Ven. Feels like if it wasnt for one viral clip wed be wondering if he was of our level. Inacio seems to be more suited based on what Ive seen/read of him, feels well suited to that LCB slot. And he has a cheapish release clause.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7532 on: Today at 07:40:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:37:01 pm
Oh yes, sensible soccer too.

There was an entire team named after cheeses.

The boy Jarlsberg was a sensation

Jarlsberg don't do computer games, but if they did...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7533 on: Today at 07:41:22 pm »
That 35m price tag looks so ridiculous given the numbers thrown around at the beginning of this rumour. At the same time, it also sounds reasonable and fair value for the actual player. Chelsea absolutely wrecked the market but hopefully sanity has prevailed and the prices this summer will still largely be within reason.
I think we do the other midfielders first now. Getting the midfield ready for pre-season is critical I feel. The other positions, we can afford players needing some time to bed in, but one or 2 of the midfield signings will need to hit the ground running for certain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7534 on: Today at 07:41:58 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:46:25 pm
Tin foil hat, but I think we pulled out of the Fekir deal when Roma dropped their price for Allison.
Yeah, agreed. I've always felt this to be the real story.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7535 on: Today at 07:42:38 pm »
Van De Ven reminds me of a young Chiellini when Rafa was after him. Henchmans shoulders
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7536 on: Today at 07:45:22 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:41:22 pm
That 35m price tag looks so ridiculous given the numbers thrown around at the beginning of this rumour. At the same time, it also sounds reasonable and fair value for the actual player. Chelsea absolutely wrecked the market but hopefully sanity has prevailed and the prices this summer will still largely be within reason.
I think we do the other midfielders first now. Getting the midfield ready for pre-season is critical I feel. The other positions, we can afford players needing some time to bed in, but one or 2 of the midfield signings will need to hit the ground running for certain.

Its 35 plus addons, wages, bonuses, agent fees and a kilo of coke for maradonnas ghost dontchaknow
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7537 on: Today at 07:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:37:27 pm
Apparently Big Jorg and our recruitment team is meeting the reps of another player on Friday or Saturday.  Considering we've already talked to family/reps of Thuram and Kone my guess is either Van de Ven or Veiga.

So not clear Ven, or even who. That information couldn't be Veiga.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7538 on: Today at 07:47:59 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 07:45:29 pm
So not clear Ven, or even who. That information couldn't be Veiga.
Not if you use the correct chart,

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7539 on: Today at 07:51:27 pm »
I need to buy a bigger monitor...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7540 on: Today at 07:53:41 pm »
Need a proper link to the next one now, Mac Allister was awesome but on we roll!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7541 on: Today at 07:59:15 pm »
9 pm announcement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7542 on: Today at 07:59:25 pm »
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtMZCJksxgp/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

AI came up with a chat for Mac Allister and Ive actually heard worse :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7543 on: Today at 08:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:59:15 pm
9 pm announcement.

Tomorrow most likely mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7544 on: Today at 08:01:00 pm »
Still nothing?

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7545 on: Today at 08:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:07:17 am
In my opinion, SF is the better game.
SF is great, but as soon as Fatal Fury hit, SF was dead to me. Mai Shiranui is the coolest female fighter in gaming and my teen crush! :-D

The SNK/Neo-Geo titles are amazing. My all-time favorite Beat 'em up, would be Final Fight.
Greatest fighting game ever made? The Last Blade 2- for me at least:
   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWMCO2hlXp0

SF is for kids and casual gamers.

Anyway, Szoboslai- where are we?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7546 on: Today at 08:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:37:27 pm
Apparently Big Jorg and our recruitment team is meeting the reps of another player on Friday or Saturday.  Considering we've already talked to family/reps of Thuram and Kone my guess is either Van de Ven or Veiga.
Wonder if it Colwill at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7547 on: Today at 08:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:24:50 pm
These posts about Bellingham have me yearning for the glory days of computer game chat.

Any transfer rumours from our journo friend from Guinea this summer? Im sure he vaguely linked us with someone but maybe I was just having a Sega Dreamcast.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7548 on: Today at 08:08:36 pm »
Alexis Mac Allister signs his contract with Liverpool tomorrow. It will be until June 2028. The medical examinations have already been carried out and was delayed due to logical reasons for this type of transfer.

https://twitter.com/CLMerlo/status/1666520963117096981
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7549 on: Today at 08:10:31 pm »
Announcement tomorrow. Then working on Thuram 😏
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7550 on: Today at 08:11:18 pm »
Signing the contract tomorrow? Whats he been doing all day today?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7551 on: Today at 08:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:08:36 pm
Alexis Mac Allister signs his contract with Liverpool tomorrow. It will be until June 2028. The medical examinations have already been carried out and was delayed due to logical reasons for this type of transfer.

https://twitter.com/CLMerlo/status/1666520963117096981
This thing cannot be concluded soon enough...
It just remains something that will happen in the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7552 on: Today at 08:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:00:13 pm
Tomorrow most likely mate.

Sound.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7553 on: Today at 08:14:25 pm »
Great start to the window this - announce already!!!

Would be delighted with Kone as the next through the door, would slightly prefer him to Thuram but both would be alright as well  8)

Alternatively... if we need another "balance the books" great value signing I'd be very keen on Le Fee (around 15M?) - think he would be great with one or two of the above and we mustn't forget Curtis' re-emergence as well.

So far so good...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7554 on: Today at 08:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:03:37 pm
Any transfer rumours from our journo friend from Guinea this summer? Im sure he vaguely linked us with someone but maybe I was just having a Sega Dreamcast.

Tepid's mate ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7555 on: Today at 08:17:03 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 08:14:25 pm
Great start to the window this - announce already!!!

Would be delighted with Kone as the next through the door, would slightly prefer him to Thuram but both would be alright as well  8)

Alternatively... if we need another "balance the books" great value signing I'd be very keen on Le Fee (around 15M?) - think he would be great with one or two of the above and we mustn't forget Curtis' re-emergence as well.

So far so good...

Crap... Rennes huh? FSG out!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7556 on: Today at 08:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:14:36 pm
Tepid's mate ;D
Nothing from Sega or Amadou Im afraid
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7557 on: Today at 08:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:11:58 pm
Sound.

It's nice you take my work for it as if I;m reliable or something mate. You should know the score by now.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7558 on: Today at 08:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:10:31 pm
Announcement tomorrow. Then working on Thuram 😏
Jam tomorrow, typical FSG tightwads!!!1111
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7559 on: Today at 08:21:38 pm »
