Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7480 on: Today at 06:14:38 pm »
They should do it at 35 minutes past 6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7481 on: Today at 06:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:42:18 pm
That ChatGPT song for Mac Allister is actually amazing.

JÜRGEN SAID I SEEN YA
WINNIN WITH ARGENTINA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7482 on: Today at 06:16:44 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:58:36 pm
Absolutely, although I'm not sure that's the criteria for some people. Winning the net spend window and spending more than other clubs seems equally (if not more) important sometimes.

We could spend £120m on 3 players this summer, but someone will still find a way to show that our average net spend since 2010 has only been £4.50 per season, and that Torquay Utd outspent us.
Person rails on (non-existent) "some people" using net spend, days after using gross spend to imply Klopp has had ample resources to spend on "long overdue" midfielders but just forgot or something.
Quote from: keyop on June  3, 2023, 04:02:18 pm
Midfield investment is of course long overdue, but let's not forget we've spent over £300m on players since summer 2019, yet only £20m on midfielders (an elite, but injury prone 29 year old).
Seems a little inconsistent mate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7483 on: Today at 06:20:21 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:04:25 pm
I'm perilously close to throwing my toys out of the pram here, so hurry up and announce it you fucking good for nothing frauds  :wanker

mingebags. the word is mingebags
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7484 on: Today at 06:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:32:14 pm
We always used to announce signings on a Thursday for some reason.

Because the usual caveats apply to Friday signings - Paul the Esk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7485 on: Today at 06:25:49 pm »
So it was £88m for Bellingham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7486 on: Today at 06:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:14:17 pm
Can we just stop moaning/posting about Bellingham?

That ship has sailed. I feel like I read the same circular 'discussions' every 5 pages or so and now that he's deffo off to Real, it's just pointless and gets us nowhere.
I was sick hearing about it a year ago
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7487 on: Today at 06:28:01 pm »
My money is on a 20:30 announcement if we're playing announcement bingo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7488 on: Today at 06:29:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:25:49 pm
So it was £88m for Bellingham.
No, there were plenty of variables to add to that and £300k pw as well
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7489 on: Today at 06:29:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:25:49 pm
So it was £88m for Bellingham.

as the basic fee - but with 27m of ready made add-ons.

Plus wages of 425K a week (pre-tax) + agent fee + father's bonus.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7490 on: Today at 06:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:28:01 pm
My money is on a 20:30 announcement if we're playing announcement bingo.
I'll take 19:30
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7491 on: Today at 06:31:35 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:30:08 pm
I'll take 19:30

I've got 3:10 to Yuma
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7492 on: Today at 06:34:55 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 04:10:17 pm
I dont think we are nor should we be in 2016-17 condition. Only one year ago we were two results from an unprecedented quadruple with 90+ points in the league.

I think the way you rebuild is by regular replenishment of an existing top side. Granted, sometimes a lot of your players decline or leave in a sweep, but generally not. As everyone knows, we messed up normal annual squad replenishment last summer by not getting midfielders in and in doing so took a risk on the cumulative effect of key players aging together.

Also I dont think the 2016-17 had the quality, depth and experience of this team. Maybe we are more like summer 2018 level in terms of squad, if not necessarily in terms of last seasons performances.

I'm talking about 2016 and 2017 as separate years, not league seasons, and how we're approaching the market in the search for players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7493 on: Today at 06:35:45 pm »
I'm getting antsy now, I just want them to announce it. The Nabil Fekir fiasco still lingers in my mind, and will do for every transfer we ever make.
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7494 on: Today at 06:36:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:25:49 pm
So it was £88m for Bellingham.

Is someone going to post this glib info on every page then? :rollseyes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7495 on: Today at 06:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:28:01 pm
My money is on a 20:30 announcement if we're playing announcement bingo.

Seen someone say we wont do it during the conference final for some reason?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7496 on: Today at 06:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:35:45 pm
I'm getting antsy now, I just want them to announce it. The Nabil Fekir fiasco still lingers in my mind, and will do for every transfer we ever make.
That was a blessing in disguise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7497 on: Today at 06:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:35:45 pm
I'm getting antsy now, I just want them to announce it. The Nabil Fekir fiasco still lingers in my mind, and will do for every transfer we ever make.

Fekir had dodgy knees and that's what fucked it up. Mac's medical is done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7498 on: Today at 06:44:12 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7499 on: Today at 06:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:42:18 pm
That ChatGPT song for Mac Allister is actually amazing.

Absolute belter!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7500 on: Today at 06:44:57 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7501 on: Today at 06:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:39:46 pm
Fekir had dodgy knees and that's what fucked it up. Mac's medical is done.
Wasn't there a disagreement with his agent who wanted more money as well?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7502 on: Today at 06:45:51 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:32:56 pm
Nope. I just prefer enjoying this incredible journey we've been on with Jurgen, and can see the bigger picture and context :)

Asked about Bellingham at the time, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp compared talk of big-money transfers to a "child wanting a Ferrari for Christmas".

Jurgen nailing it as always, and at the same time providing the perfect metaphor for the modern entitled football fan.

The problem is that when we missed out on Touchameni the club leaked that we wouldn't be spending last summer or in January because we were going all in for Bellingham. Then we had leaks that Bellingham wanted to join Liverpool followed by us pulling out of the deal.

So instead of a child wanting a Ferrari, it was a case of a kid being promised a bike, when they wake up on Xmas day there is no bike but a promise that they would get a phone next Xmas. When the following Xmas arrives there is no bike or no phone and then the child is blamed for expecting what they were told they would get.

The fans never demanded that we signed Bellingham and you know it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7503 on: Today at 06:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:35:45 pm
I'm getting antsy now, I just want them to announce it. The Nabil Fekir fiasco still lingers in my mind, and will do for every transfer we ever make.
 

Tin foil hat, but I think we pulled out of the Fekir deal when Roma dropped their price for Allison.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7504 on: Today at 06:53:24 pm »
With Bellingham joining Madrid, does that push tchoumeni down the pecking order?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7505 on: Today at 06:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:45:06 pm
Wasn't there a disagreement with his agent who wanted more money as well?

That's the other rumour mate. Both are believable.  ;D
