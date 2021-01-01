Absolutely, although I'm not sure that's the criteria for some people. Winning the net spend window and spending more than other clubs seems equally (if not more) important sometimes.



We could spend £120m on 3 players this summer, but someone will still find a way to show that our average net spend since 2010 has only been £4.50 per season, and that Torquay Utd outspent us.



As you say - fees are largely irrelevant - as players like Coutinho, Robertson, Matip, Milner, and plenty of others have proven for us over the years. Even Bobby, Sadio, Mo and Gini were bargain deals considering what they gave us. It's all about what they do, regardless of whether they're a free transfer like Milner or big signings like Virgil or Ali.



Some people need to stop this obsession with spend, spend spend, as that's what got football into this toxic mess in the first place, and also created impostors like Chelsea, City and PSG.



Once again another very sensibe post from you. I'm quite happy to lose the Transfer Window trophy to Everton el al every season.Some of our best signings have been frees (Joel, Gary Mac, Millie) or realitively cheap (Robbo, Luis Garcia, Alonso, Coutinho, Sturridge), its all, as you say, about the players and how they fit.