Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: keyop
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:58:36 pm
Absolutely, although I'm not sure that's the criteria for some people. Winning the net spend window and spending more than other clubs seems equally (if not more) important sometimes.

We could spend £120m on 3 players this summer, but someone will still find a way to show that our average net spend since 2010 has only been £4.50 per season, and that Torquay Utd outspent us.

As you say - fees are largely irrelevant - as players like Coutinho, Robertson, Matip, Milner, and plenty of others have proven for us over the years. Even Bobby, Sadio, Mo and Gini were bargain deals considering what they gave us. It's all about what they do, regardless of whether they're a free transfer like Milner or big signings like Virgil or Ali.

Some people need to stop this obsession with spend, spend spend, as that's what got football into this toxic mess in the first place, and also created impostors like Chelsea, City and PSG.

You must work for FSG at this point. :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:44:56 pm
Yes but are they a 6, an 8 or a 10?, I'm old enough to remember just calling them "midfielders".

Whatever happened to a right half or left half like Stevenson and Milne? ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7442 on: Today at 05:07:34 pm »
🎶 Jurgen said, Ive seen ya winning with Argentina.
🎵 I need a centre mid too and so he sent a bid through
🎶 And now weve got Alexis  Alexis is majestic!
🎵 Mac Allister is magic! Hes Red and its fantastic.

LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: keyop
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:58:36 pm
Once again another very sensibe post from you. I'm quite happy to lose the Transfer Window trophy to Everton el al every season.

Some of our best signings have been frees (Joel, Gary Mac, Millie) or realitively cheap (Robbo, Luis Garcia, Alonso, Coutinho, Sturridge), its all, as you say, about the players and how they fit.
« Reply #7444 on: Today at 05:10:17 pm »
Yeah clubs with revenue in the low (even mid) hundreds of million can't go on spending hundreds of millions per year on transfers. It's not sustainable unless you are laundering state money etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7445 on: Today at 05:16:13 pm »
Announcement etc at 6pm I reckon
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: rob1966
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:47:08 pm
No 6 went to a centre half back in my day
'EEEEE, We used to sit  in basement with tin of spam n t'paraffin lamp powered with lard waitin  for Messerschmitt to fuck off. We'd draw on t'walls with white dog shit  to pass t'time. Erroll Battersby was our star striker  back then. . Cost Thrippinnie Ape Knee from FC Chuftin Congleton.'
