I'm curious to see how being in the Europa affects our squad management plans. When we've been in the CL, we've obviously rotated a bit but by and large have fielded our first XI players in it. Europa maybe gives us the chance to field a second XI throughout the whole Group stage and into the early knockouts, and you could field the same team in the domestic cups. Obviously it's not as cut and dried as that, but it helps keep the first XI fresh for a league tilt and means our squad players are match fit when they inevitably need to be drafted in.



IMO it means we could run with a slightly bigger squad too, as we know we'll have additional opportunities for game time... like I don't think we'll get four midfielders but if we did, being in the Europa helps ensure everyone gets decent game time and then, when we're back in the CL the next season, we can trim the squad a bit.



At least to start with, I would actually expect us to be putting out a strong side in the EL, getting the points in the bag early and giving new signings more playing time to settle in too seems like an obvious approach, once we have qualified we can look to include more squad players in the later group games.