« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 250237 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,242
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7400 on: Today at 03:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:23:42 pm
Youve got your shirt on back to front again Samie love.

It's fashion you dickwad, you wouldn't understand.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7401 on: Today at 03:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:18:44 pm


Defo walking out of there like someone who's had their balls cupped by a stranger and been told to cough.

Going home to listen to 17 Seconds by the Cure for a while. 
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,222
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7402 on: Today at 03:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 03:34:35 pm
Defo walking out of there like someone who's had their balls cupped by a stranger and been told to cough.

Going home to listen to 17 Seconds by the Cure for a while. 

I don't know, sounds like the kind of thing Samie would enjoy.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7403 on: Today at 03:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:01:13 pm
I'm curious to see how being in the Europa affects our squad management plans. When we've been in the CL, we've obviously rotated a bit but by and large have fielded our first XI players in it. Europa maybe gives us the chance to field a second XI throughout the whole Group stage and into the early knockouts, and you could field the same team in the domestic cups. Obviously it's not as cut and dried as that, but it helps keep the first XI fresh for a league tilt and means our squad players are match fit when they inevitably need to be drafted in.

IMO it means we could run with a slightly bigger squad too, as we know we'll have additional opportunities for game time... like I don't think we'll get four midfielders but if we did, being in the Europa helps ensure everyone gets decent game time and then, when we're back in the CL the next season, we can trim the squad a bit.

At least to start with, I would actually expect us to be putting out a strong side in the EL, getting the points in the bag early and giving new signings more playing time to settle in too seems like an obvious approach, once we have qualified we can look to include more squad players in the later group games.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7404 on: Today at 03:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:35:47 pm
I don't know, sounds like the kind of thing Samie would enjoy.

 :lmao
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,247
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7405 on: Today at 03:38:13 pm »
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,564
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7406 on: Today at 03:40:14 pm »
He should shave his head.

Alex Macca Alex Alex Macca
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,869
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7407 on: Today at 03:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:38:13 pm
Is his shirt on backwards?

No, just his head.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,989
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7408 on: Today at 03:41:41 pm »
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,209
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7409 on: Today at 03:46:01 pm »
Did someone tell him the shirt was reversible?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Up
« previous next »
 