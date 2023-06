Romano: tweets some disappointing news to Liverpool fans

RAWK: He knows nothing, heís an absolute chancer, no one should believe a word that tap-in merchant says



Romano: tweets that Mac will cost £35m

RAWK: £35m? Haha yes! What a deal! I canít believe all the other journos thought it would be more than that!







There's a bit of a contradiction there. He gets called a tap in merchant because he only tweets things that are about to happen and have been reported on. How can he be that and a chancer? I think he mostly just gets called a tap in merchant rather than someone who makes things up.You might be right that people contradict themselves though. And to be fair in terms of the 35mil thing no one else has reported that so maybe his trustworthiness and 'tap in' status should be re-evaluated if it turns out to be true.