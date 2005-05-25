« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 178 179 180 181 182 [183]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 246805 times)

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,903
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7280 on: Today at 12:31:16 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:25:30 pm
you're posting incessantly and seem very exercised here and the FSG thread - are you sure you're over it mate ;D

My FSG comments are purely for my own amusement after listening to Al rant about them for a decade. I also think it's sad to be so negative all the time, especially when doing so is pissing on everyone's chips

I never wanted Bellingham anyway (honestly  ;))
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,541
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7281 on: Today at 12:31:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:24:36 pm
Andy Naylor
@AndyNaylorBHAFC

12m

Liverpool have NOT signed Alexis Mac Allister for £35m.

This is an utter lie. True, Reds have now triggered the clause to sign the midfielder after medical tests completed with Brightons permission.

Documents will not be signed until everyone admits the fee is closer to £70m. Seagulls management with a stormer and held firm!

 ;D
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,430
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7282 on: Today at 12:32:10 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 12:31:16 pm
I never wanted Bellingham anyway (honestly  ;))
Fair play mate ;D
Logged

Online riismeister

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,730
  • Onwards and upwards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7283 on: Today at 12:34:42 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:21:35 pm
Doesn't matter how good they are if there is a clause in the contract.

Mac Allister's previous contract was in its last year when he signed a new one in October, wasn't it?

He would have had all the bargaining power in those negotiations to ensure a contractually obligated and reasonable exit deal this summer if that was his intent all along.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,798
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7284 on: Today at 12:35:33 pm »
On the fee, MacAllisters contract was tuning out. He signed a new one and Im assuming he did this to support Brighton so they didnt lose him for nothing.

If true, thats good
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,153
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7285 on: Today at 12:36:28 pm »
35 Million, it should be 70! terrible, they cant get anything right FSG OUT!!!!
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,478
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7286 on: Today at 12:36:45 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:30:40 pm
Like LFC and B&HAFC will base their deal on what people are writing about on twitter.  ;D
I'm admitting nothing. 
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online SMASHerano

  • Provides nothing extra. Average poster.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,723
  • Liverpool 6-1 London
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7287 on: Today at 12:37:03 pm »
Excellent player we got there. Happy with this.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,390
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7288 on: Today at 12:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 12:06:59 pm
Caston? Who?

No one's slick as Caston
No one's quick as Caston
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,848
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7289 on: Today at 12:39:29 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:30:40 pm
Like LFC and B&HAFC will base their deal on what people are writing about on twitter.  ;D
It's mental, he appears to be suggesting that the deal is done and the only thing stopping it being announced is Brighton's desire to prove him right

Inevitably it will be: £35m release clause. £10 million in low hanging fruit (50 appearances etc.). £10m in success based add ons (a league, a cup etc.). Plus £15m if he goes on to cure cancer and aids while winning a WC and CL in the same year.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,390
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7290 on: Today at 12:41:05 pm »
I'm pretty sure that was a fake tweet that newterp made up
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7291 on: Today at 12:41:44 pm »
Quote from: asif_00013 on Today at 12:25:55 pm
I hope we give him the #35 shirt

 :lmao
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,517
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7292 on: Today at 12:43:57 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:39:29 pm
It's mental, he appears to be suggesting that the deal is done and the only thing stopping it being announced is Brighton's desire to prove him right

Inevitably it will be: £35m release clause. £10 million in low hanging fruit (50 appearances etc.). £10m in success based add ons (a league, a cup etc.). Plus £15m if he goes on to cure cancer and aids while winning a WC and CL in the same year.
Dont think its a real tweet, funny though
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7293 on: Today at 12:46:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:24:36 pm
Andy Naylor
@AndyNaylorBHAFC

12m

Liverpool have NOT signed Alexis Mac Allister for £35m.

This is an utter lie. True, Reds have now triggered the clause to sign the midfielder after medical tests completed with Brightons permission.

Documents will not be signed until everyone admits the fee is closer to £70m. Seagulls management with a stormer and held firm!

You caught a few with this. hahaha
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,621
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7294 on: Today at 12:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:18:50 am
Lol at that fee if true. Remember the 70m being thrown around last month  ;D
Yeah, bloody mingebag owners missed their chance to spend big  :no
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7295 on: Today at 12:46:52 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:39:29 pm
It's mental, he appears to be suggesting that the deal is done and the only thing stopping it being announced is Brighton's desire to prove him right

Inevitably it will be: £35m release clause. £10 million in low hanging fruit (50 appearances etc.). £10m in success based add ons (a league, a cup etc.). Plus £15m if he goes on to cure cancer and aids while winning a WC and CL in the same year.

caught a live one  ;)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7296 on: Today at 12:48:49 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 12:21:56 pm
It'll only keep hanging over this window because arseholes like yourself bring it up at every chance you get. Most people are now over it and looking forward to signing a few lads who will improve us in areas we desperately need. You're seemingly still cry wanking over your Bellingham poster

Im enjoying the sun, my work and the good news about MacAllister. You on the other hand do seem pretty miserable.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7297 on: Today at 12:49:11 pm »
Saw this on Reddit



Logged
Pages: 1 ... 178 179 180 181 182 [183]   Go Up
« previous next »
 