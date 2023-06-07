« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 175 176 177 178 179 [180]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 244836 times)

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,591
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7160 on: Today at 10:19:30 am »
I mostly like Thuram but there's a potential issue with his tackling as sliding in is a major part of it. There's a world of difference in speed and quality of opponent between Ligue 1 & the premiere league and that's not even taking into account the quality of the refereeing here. Maybe it wont matter and I'm just seeing things to not like.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,865
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7161 on: Today at 10:39:09 am »
NEW:

Liverpool will focus on other midfield targets after they sign Mac Allister.

Ryan Gravenberch, Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Romeo Lavia and Gabri Veiga are all under consideration. - @JamesPearceLFC
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,870
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7162 on: Today at 10:44:29 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:39:09 am
NEW:

Liverpool will focus on other midfield targets after they sign Mac Allister.

Ryan Gravenberch, Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Romeo Lavia and Gabri Veiga are all under consideration. - @JamesPearceLFC

Interesting list, but no new names really. Could take your pick from any of those, all look good young players with room for improvements in their games. I'm personally hoping we're priced out on Lavia though, for me he'd be a 3rd midfield signing at best, in the project mould. Problem is, by the sound of things he won't have a project price tag, and spending big on him might stump us in another area. Ability wise we can do better as well, he's not ready for serious game time if you want to reach the levels we want too. Swerve.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,204
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7163 on: Today at 10:48:36 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:39:09 am
NEW:

Liverpool will focus on other midfield targets after they sign Mac Allister.

Ryan Gravenberch, Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Romeo Lavia and Gabri Veiga are all under consideration. - @JamesPearceLFC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odyMEGpeWm8

(Apart from Lavia).
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,847
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7164 on: Today at 10:49:06 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:39:09 am
NEW:

Liverpool will focus on other midfield targets after they sign Mac Allister.

Ryan Gravenberch, Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Romeo Lavia and Gabri Veiga are all under consideration. - @JamesPearceLFC
Also denied that we had interest in... Kessie ;D

Probably the only midfielder in Europe we haven't had links to. Doesn't deny Szobozslai...
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7165 on: Today at 10:51:20 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:39:09 am
NEW:

Liverpool will focus on other midfield targets after they sign Mac Allister.

Ryan Gravenberch, Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Romeo Lavia and Gabri Veiga are all under consideration. - @JamesPearceLFC
Pearce has no idea at all. Anyone could come up with that.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,847
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7166 on: Today at 10:53:04 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 10:19:30 am
I mostly like Thuram but there's a potential issue with his tackling as sliding in is a major part of it. There's a world of difference in speed and quality of opponent between Ligue 1 & the premiere league and that's not even taking into account the quality of the refereeing here. Maybe it wont matter and I'm just seeing things to not like.
The YouTube videos of him bursting through Ligue 1 midfielders don't excite me that much anymore. I don't think he'd be able to do that in the PL and it's rare that we have that kind of space. Can he counterpress when we're sustaining pressure? Can he unlock packed defences? Is his recovery pace good? Is he press resistant?

They're the only things I care about. Those Yaya Toure esque runs don't butter my muffin.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,997
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7167 on: Today at 10:53:42 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:39:09 am
NEW:

Liverpool will focus on other midfield targets after they sign Mac Allister.

Ryan Gravenberch, Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Romeo Lavia and Gabri Veiga are all under consideration. - @JamesPearceLFC

Thorum and Veiga are names 'on Klopp's list' according to the Graun though maybe that's a journalist phrase rather than oh wait this isn't the FSG thread

Asensio is floating around today. Nonsense  :D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,204
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7168 on: Today at 10:54:49 am »
https://theathletic.com/4588697/2023/06/07/liverpool-transfers-fabio-carvalho-leighton-clarkson/

Leighton Clarkson expected to leave #LFC this summer. Plenty of interest from SPL/Championship clubs after fine season on loan at Aberdeen.
Liverpool still not entertaining permanent offers for Fabio Carvalho.
And zero interest in Franck Kessie.

Interesting he's saying Carvalho only available on loan? Not sure why if, as it's been reported, he's not part of Klopp's plans? Unless the club feels his value will increase if gets more playing time and they can then sell him next summer.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7169 on: Today at 10:58:28 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:53:04 am
The YouTube videos of him bursting through Ligue 1 midfielders don't excite me that much anymore. I don't think he'd be able to do that in the PL and it's rare that we have that kind of space. Can he counterpress when we're sustaining pressure? Can he unlock packed defences? Is his recovery pace good? Is he press resistant?

They're the only things I care about. Those Yaya Toure esque runs don't butter my muffin.
Ligue 1 has plenty of superb athletes,
Actually the hit rate from Ligue 1 to the PL is quite good,
Guimareas excellent, Pacqueta really picked up too.

Look at how Minamino has struggled too Ligue 1 isnt that bad.
RB Leipzig really used the French league brillantly as well as many Bundesliga clubs.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,620
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7170 on: Today at 10:59:56 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:53:04 am
The YouTube videos of him bursting through Ligue 1 midfielders don't excite me that much anymore. I don't think he'd be able to do that in the PL and it's rare that we have that kind of space. Can he counterpress when we're sustaining pressure? Can he unlock packed defences? Is his recovery pace good? Is he press resistant?

They're the only things I care about. Those Yaya Toure esque runs don't butter my muffin.
Agree completely, but those things dont make for a cool Youtube compilation. Maybe he can do that as well.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7171 on: Today at 11:06:13 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:53:04 am
The YouTube videos of him bursting through Ligue 1 midfielders don't excite me that much anymore. I don't think he'd be able to do that in the PL and it's rare that we have that kind of space. Can he counterpress when we're sustaining pressure? Can he unlock packed defences? Is his recovery pace good? Is he press resistant?

They're the only things I care about. Those Yaya Toure esque runs don't butter my muffin.

From the little ive seen hes a smart player who would adapt pretty well and youtube makes it look like hes just a powerhouse who can carry the ball from deep. He picks excellent passes under pressure and reads the game well.

To be honest I think most midfielders in our side dont come in with all the necessary tools, good ability on the ball and athleticisim seem to always be present but a lot of times there are significant things missing (Thiago excluded). Our coaching is something that isnt provided enough focus at times and people act shocked when players like Jones for example add another facet to their game. I think players like Jones are a good example of how we mould young talents into what our playstyle requires, so so many people had little to no faith about him putting the pieces together but he is an intellegent young lad and the attacking elements were all present, they just needed tweaks, he needed to understand triggers a little better and his understanding of space in defensive transitions needed work. Elliott is another, watch him defend in some of our games this season in a 2v1 with Trent and you can see he has room for a lot of improvement on the understanding of space and closing off an opponents options. Analysing the spaces on the field is huge and a big part of many of our midfielders improving has been understand things like that and the triggers to press and transition has seen them improve hugely. You could apply the same to Adrian weirdly enough, watch the goals he concedes and his positioning, he doesnt cut off attackers options with his positioning.

Thuram is a raw talent but he shows enough in his reading of the game and understanding of space to have the club looking at him as a real option. He could become elite here in my opinion. Again ive not watched 10s if games of him but he has real talent and seems the type that would soak up information and improve a lot and quite quickly. Smart footballers take big leaps in improvement, Gakpo has been great at exactly that. I hope we get Thuram, his physical ability coupled with his reading of the game and elite coaching could make him a real world class talent
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,903
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7172 on: Today at 11:07:17 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:55:09 am
Was interested to see we were linked (along with everyone else) with Pavard at BM a few days ago, but don't recall seeing it mentioned in here amongst the Street Fighter v Mortal Kombat chat and the bears.

Doesn't seem like we're particularly likely to get him, but for the price quoted (£30m or so) he'd surely be a good option for us given his experience, quality, versatility etc.

In my opinion, SF is the better game.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,903
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7173 on: Today at 11:08:18 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:54:49 am
https://theathletic.com/4588697/2023/06/07/liverpool-transfers-fabio-carvalho-leighton-clarkson/

Leighton Clarkson expected to leave #LFC this summer. Plenty of interest from SPL/Championship clubs after fine season on loan at Aberdeen.
Liverpool still not entertaining permanent offers for Fabio Carvalho.
And zero interest in Franck Kessie.

Interesting he's saying Carvalho only available on loan? Not sure why if, as it's been reported, he's not part of Klopp's plans? Unless the club feels his value will increase if gets more playing time and they can then sell him next summer.

I suppose it's better for negotiations on price if the clubs think we still want to keep Carvalho?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,349
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7174 on: Today at 11:08:24 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:54:49 am
Interesting he's saying Carvalho only available on loan? Not sure why if, as it's been reported, he's not part of Klopp's plans? Unless the club feels his value will increase if gets more playing time and they can then sell him next summer.
Can't remember which journalist said he had no future here. It seemed odd, given Klopp's patience with young players and that Carvalho has supposedly been a model professional. --Unless we feel offers for him have been depressed by the report and we want to counter that?
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,387
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7175 on: Today at 11:09:55 am »
Think the simple answer is a loan can only increase his price if he plays as well as he did for Fulham
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7176 on: Today at 11:11:55 am »
Maybe we just don't see a spot for him right this second and want him to go out and play and be ready to come back next season with a full season under his belt?

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,371
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7177 on: Today at 11:13:57 am »
Loaning hill out also buys some time. He may go somewhere and show he could play for us in the midfield. Or he may go and flourish in a more forward role. I guess if he goes somewhere and does well his value will go up if we do still look to sell but at the same time were not rushing into getting rid.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7178 on: Today at 11:14:22 am »
Holy fuck, surely not?!

Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
2m
Liverpool have just signed Alexis Mac Allister for £35m. 🚨🔴 #LFC

Reds have now triggered the clause to sign the midfielder after medical tests completed with Brightons permission.

Documents are being signed. Here we go confirmed.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,847
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7179 on: Today at 11:15:15 am »
Thirty five!
Logged

Online will2003

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,332
  • God and a Legend
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7180 on: Today at 11:15:16 am »
Im surprised we havent offered Carvalho to Brighton on loan to soften the blow of Macalister. I think they would develop him well there.

I guess like previous windows all out goings will happen once the inbound ones are done
Logged
"We gave the fans their pride - again. We fought for the fans, we fought for the club and we fought for our players." - Legend

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,795
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7181 on: Today at 11:15:38 am »
£35m!!!!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,228
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7182 on: Today at 11:16:53 am »
lol no way we've managed to get him for £35m that's amazing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7183 on: Today at 11:17:15 am »
Thats exceptional business if that is the fee

EXCEPTIONAL
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,903
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7184 on: Today at 11:17:35 am »
hahaha £35m. Release clause was lower than we thought.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,371
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7185 on: Today at 11:17:37 am »
Nice! If thats the price it made sense why he signed that contract extension. Its still better for Brighton than losing him on a free and it obviously wasnt a ridiculous price that would put off prospective bidders.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7186 on: Today at 11:18:35 am »
My criticism of MacAllister and his agent continues to look foolish. Kane and his brother, this is what you guys should have done.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,865
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7187 on: Today at 11:18:50 am »
Lol at that fee if true. Remember the 70m being thrown around last month  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 175 176 177 178 179 [180]   Go Up
« previous next »
 