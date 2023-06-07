The YouTube videos of him bursting through Ligue 1 midfielders don't excite me that much anymore. I don't think he'd be able to do that in the PL and it's rare that we have that kind of space. Can he counterpress when we're sustaining pressure? Can he unlock packed defences? Is his recovery pace good? Is he press resistant?



They're the only things I care about. Those Yaya Toure esque runs don't butter my muffin.



From the little ive seen hes a smart player who would adapt pretty well and youtube makes it look like hes just a powerhouse who can carry the ball from deep. He picks excellent passes under pressure and reads the game well.To be honest I think most midfielders in our side dont come in with all the necessary tools, good ability on the ball and athleticisim seem to always be present but a lot of times there are significant things missing (Thiago excluded). Our coaching is something that isnt provided enough focus at times and people act shocked when players like Jones for example add another facet to their game. I think players like Jones are a good example of how we mould young talents into what our playstyle requires, so so many people had little to no faith about him putting the pieces together but he is an intellegent young lad and the attacking elements were all present, they just needed tweaks, he needed to understand triggers a little better and his understanding of space in defensive transitions needed work. Elliott is another, watch him defend in some of our games this season in a 2v1 with Trent and you can see he has room for a lot of improvement on the understanding of space and closing off an opponents options. Analysing the spaces on the field is huge and a big part of many of our midfielders improving has been understand things like that and the triggers to press and transition has seen them improve hugely. You could apply the same to Adrian weirdly enough, watch the goals he concedes and his positioning, he doesnt cut off attackers options with his positioning.Thuram is a raw talent but he shows enough in his reading of the game and understanding of space to have the club looking at him as a real option. He could become elite here in my opinion. Again ive not watched 10s if games of him but he has real talent and seems the type that would soak up information and improve a lot and quite quickly. Smart footballers take big leaps in improvement, Gakpo has been great at exactly that. I hope we get Thuram, his physical ability coupled with his reading of the game and elite coaching could make him a real world class talent